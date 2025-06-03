Feud starring Bai Lu and Zeng Shanxi: Release schedule, plot cast, trailer, & all you need to know

Chinese drama Feud, starring Bai Lu and Zeng Shunxi, has been confirmed for release on Friday, June 6, 2025. On June 3, 2025, the trailer for the highly anticipated fantasy action drama was unveiled on the official social media page of iQIYI.
Feud is an Xianxia drama that explores the tale of two lovers who turn into enemies due to a misunderstanding. Hua Ru Yue, an immortal blessed by four spirits, is depicted by Bai Lu. Meanwhile, Zeng Shunxi (aka Joseph Zeng) will play the character Bai Jiu Si, a master from the Dacheng sect.
As per the trailer, Hua Ru Yue and Bai Jiu Si face a major fallout, but eventually set their grudges aside to solve a greater crisis threatening the universe. The first episode of the drama is set to air on June 6, 2025, at 12 pm (GMT +8) on the Chinese OTT platform iQIYI.
Subsequently, Feud will have 34 episodes and will continue to air every day of the week following the release of the first episode. According to iQIYI's social media, the Xianxia drama will also be available in Thai and Vietnamese dubbed versions.
Feud starring Bai Lu and Zeng Shunxi: Plot, cast, and other details about the Xianxia drama
Chinese actors Bai Lu and Zeng Shunxi are joining forces for their upcoming Xianxia drama Feud. The drama is set in a fictional realm where immortals and mortals live together. Notably, Xianxia drama is a genre highly influenced by Chinese mythology and celestial elements, often depicting eternal characters.
Bai Lu is set to showcase a dual character, Li Qing Yue and Hua Ru Yue. Li Qing Yue is an ordinary girl, but Hua Ru Yue is a celestial lord backed by the powers of four spirits. Li Qing Yue is coincidentally chosen as the pupil of Bai Jiu Si, played by Zeng Joseph, the master from the Dacheng Sect. The two eventually fall in love with each other.
As their love grows, they tie knots, but they soon drift apart due to several misapprehensions. Li Qing Yue and Bai Jiu Si's connection gets inflamed by hatred as they take revenge against each other.
After a few years, the two are given a second chance to mend their relationship. This time, they come together to engage in a massive battle against the dark evil force to protect the world.
As per the official website of IQIYI, the synopsis reads:
"It is a romance xianxia drama in which Li Qingyue, the Four Spirit Immortal, and Bai Jiusi, the Dacheng Lord, are embroiled in a love-hate relationship. They eventually resolve their misunderstandings and work together to save the common people."
Other cast members are:
- He Rui Xian portrays Fan Ling Er.
- Liang Yong Qi depicts Li Mo.
- Chen Xin Hai plays Zhang Su An.
- Ayden Sng as Long Yuan.
The drama is helmed by director Zhi Lei, known for his work in previous shows like Rebirth For You, In A Class of Her Own, and The Legend of the White Snake. Zhi Lei is joined by co-director Guo Hao, known for his shows like Scent of Time, Marvelous Women, and Delicacies Destiny.
Feud has gained significant attention among netizens as it is produced by renowned screenwriter and producer Yu Zheng. As per the Chinese Daily, Yu Zheng has reportedly emphasized that the script of the show is an original work and has not been adapted from a pre-existing novel, deepening curiosity.
Yu Zheng further reportedly claimed that Feud's grappling storyline and dramatic twists will likely lead it to become the top 1 Chinese drama of 2025. Meanwhile, the drama has amassed over 2.5 million pre-reservations on iQIYI, showcasing its popularity ahead of release.
Fans can tune in on iQIYI to watch the upcoming drama Feud on June 6, 2025.