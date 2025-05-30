Tencent-exclusive TV drama MoLi officially announced, starring Bai Lu: Everything we know so far

Chinese production company Tencent has officially announced its upcoming exclusive costume drama MoLi, led by popular actress Bai Lu. The drama is set to be directed by renowned director Lin Yufen, best known for Eternal Love. The series is adapted from the widely praised novel Golden Age Legitimate Fei or Sheng Shi Di Fei by Feng Qing.

It narrates a blend of romance, intrigue, and revenge set against a richly layered historical backdrop. Actor Cheng Lei is expected to join Bai Lu in the lead cast.

On May 30, 2025, a concept poster confirming Bai Lu's was released on MoLi's official Weibo page, accompanied by a description saying,

"The red dress flutters, the white hands secretly plot to make love. At dawn, holding the lantern, we will go into the world together and never leave each other."

With a compelling story grounded in revenge, love, political intrigue, and Bai Lu in the lead, MoLi is poised to be one of Tencent’s most anticipated historical dramas.

Set against the backdrop of political intrigue and war-torn times, Mo Li tells the story of Ye Li, the eldest daughter of the powerful Ye family. Once a modern-day special forces soldier, Ye Li finds herself reincarnated into ancient times as the daughter of the Shangshu Mansion. Despite being labeled by society as talentless, overly gentle, and lacking virtue, Ye Li is intelligent, composed, and quietly resilient.

Her life takes a drastic turn when she is married to Mo Xiuyao, a once glorious prince now disfigured, poisoned, and disabled, known to many as a “useless prince.” Their union, initially rooted in suspicion and caution, gradually evolves into mutual trust and deep emotional reliance.

However, both harbor hidden agendas: Ye Li seeks vengeance for the downfall of Mount Li, and Mo Xiuyao aims to overturn his fate. Ye Li had once been sealed away in Mount Li for eight years, and since her release and marriage, she has carefully plotted to eliminate the corrupt officials responsible for its destruction.

Meanwhile, Mo Xiuyao, harboring his own vendetta, suspects her motives. Despite their wariness, their shared enemies and the rising threat of political conspirators eventually led them to form a powerful alliance. In the process, they find themselves caught in a dangerous web of conspiracies, betrayals, and power struggles.

Together, they expose and defeat successive plots led by figures such as Liwang Mo Jingli. He is a scheming childhood friend of Ye Li with ambitions for the throne. Mo Jingli is a prince and marries her younger sister Ye Ying on the same day as Ye Li's wedding.

Ye Ying, Ye Li’s younger sister, becomes entangled in palace politics through her marriage to Mo Jingli. As the political situation unravels, Ye Li and Mo Xiuyao support the young emperor in consolidating his power, restoring stability to the kingdom.

Bai Lu plays Ye Li, the eldest daughter of the Ye family. Outwardly composed and delicate, she is secretly calculating and courageous, carrying the burden of vengeance while navigating the complex court.

Cheng Lei is expected to play Mo Xiuyao. Once revered, he now lives with a disability, scars, and a body afflicted by poison. He masks his cold heart and humiliation with calm stoicism, determined to reshape his fate and reclaim honor.

MoLi is set to be penned by Li Jingling known for The Blue Whisper and directed by Lin Yufen, known for fantasy-romance dramas like Eternal Love.

Though further updates on the supporting cast and official release date are yet to be announced, the drama is confirmed to have 40 episodes.

A brief overview of the career of the main two casts of MoLi

Bai Mengyan, born on September 23, 1994, is professionally known as Bai Lu. The Chinese actress, model, and singer gained widespread recognition for her performances in popular dramas such as 2023's Story of Kunning Palace and Till the End of the Moon, 2021's Forever and Ever and One and Only, 2020's Love Is Sweet. Bai Lu also starred in dramas like 2019's Arsenal Military Academy and The Legends, and 2018's Untouchable Lovers.

Cheng Lei is expected to be the male lead of the drama MoLi. He was born as Yang Huixiang, on December 18, 1993. The actor rose to prominence with his roles as Xiao Hansheng in A Familiar Stranger (2022) and Gong Shangjue in My Journey to You (2023).

