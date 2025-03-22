From Reset to Ordinary Glory: Bai Jingting C-dramas to add to your list if you loved The First Frost

The 2025 Chinese romantic drama The First Frost, starring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan, has emerged as a major domestic and international success.

The series, adapted from Zhu Yi's novel, has drawn attention for its slow-burn romance and emotional depth. It became a hit on Youku, recording over 48 million live viewers per episode while also maintaining a strong presence on Netflix's Top TV Shows in several regions.

Bai Jingting's portrayal of Sang Yan has been widely praised. Known for his performances across romance, mystery, and slice-of-life genres, the actor has built a diverse filmography over the years. During the drama's release, both Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan were ranked among the 'Top C-Drama Artists in the Global Market.'

Bai Jingting dramas to explore if you’re looking for diverse roles beyond The First Frost

Bai Jingting has built a strong portfolio in Chinese dramas, taking on diverse roles across genres ranging from romance and historical dramas to thrillers and workplace stories. For viewers who discovered him through The First Frost and are interested in exploring more of his work, here are some notable dramas available on various streaming platforms.

1) Always On The Move (2024)

Cast - Bai Jingting, Jin Chen, Ding Yongdai and more.

Set against China’s railway evolution backdrop, this period drama unfolds in the late 1970s. Bai Jingting takes on the role of a dedicated railway police officer tasked with protecting passengers and ensuring smooth operations alongside his seasoned mentor.

The story follows the journey of veteran officer Ma Kui and young conductor Wang Xin, who meet aboard a steam train. Despite their differences, the two form a strong bond as they face crimes like theft, abduction, and drug trafficking on the rails.

As the years pass, their relationship deepens from mentor and disciple to trusted partners. Together, they witness the railway’s transformation—from the era of steam locomotives to the rise of modern high-speed trains—reflecting China’s rapid progress.

This 39-episodic drama is available on iQIYI.

2) Destined (2023)

Cast - Bai Jingting, Song Yi

Bai Jingting in Destined (Image via iQIYI)

Destined is a historical romance drama adapted from the web novel Chang Feng Du by Mo Shu Bai. The story follows Liu Yu Ru, the daughter of a once-prosperous cloth merchant, who grows up facing mistreatment despite her rightful status within her family.

Her quiet life takes a sharp turn when a misunderstanding forces her into marriage with Gu Jiu Si, the wayward heir of Yangzhou’s richest family, known for his carefree and idle ways. Initially, Gu Jiu Si harbors resentment toward Liu Yu Ru, doubting her intentions.

However, as she gradually adjusts to her new home, Liu Yu Ru earns the trust of her mother-in-law and begins learning the intricacies of the family’s business. Slowly, she and Gu Jiu Si developed a connection, and they shared struggles and changed perceptions, strengthening their bond.

As political unrest and the looming threat of war disrupt their lives, the couple is drawn into a battle for survival. Together, they endure hardships and face the challenges of protecting their family and legacy. Through resilience and unity, their relationship deepens, setting them on a path toward an unexpected but remarkable future.

All 40 episodes of the drama are available on iQIYI.

3) Reset (2022)

Cast - Zhao Jinmai (Amidst a Snowstorm of Love), Bai Jingting, and Liu Yijun

Reset is a Chinese mystery thriller adapted from the web novel Kai Duan by Qi Dao Jun. The drama follows the story of Li Shi Qing, a university student caught in a time loop triggered by a bus explosion. Every time the bus detonates, the loop resets, forcing her to relive the same sequence of events.

In a desperate attempt to change her fate, Shi Qing involves Xiao He Yun, a game designer who becomes equally trapped in the cycle. Together, they work to uncover the cause of the explosion and search for a way to break free from the loop. The story unfolds as the two race against time, trying to save themselves and everyone else on board.

Reset presents a gripping narrative that blends suspense, mystery, and emotional drama as the characters face moral dilemmas and the consequences of their choices in their fight for survival.

A total of 15 episodes of Reset are available for Netflix streaming.

4) New Life Begins (2022)

Cast - Tian Xiwei, Bai Jingting

Bai Jingting in New Life Begins (Image via Viki)

New Life Begins is a historical romantic comedy adapted from the web novel Qing Chuan Ri Chang by Duo Mu Mu Duo. Set in the fictional land of Xin Chuan, the story unfolds around a grand marriage selection event that gathers young women from various regions.

Among them is Li Wei, a commoner with simple dreams who hopes to avoid being chosen. However, fate pairs her with Yin Zheng, a reserved and low-profile royal heir.

What starts as a political arrangement slowly transforms as the two navigate their new life together. Through daily challenges and shared experiences, they develop mutual respect and affection. As Yin Zheng takes on responsibilities at court, Li Wei supports him, and together, they work towards improving the lives of the people in Xin Chuan.

All 40 episodes are available in both iQIYI and Viki.

5) You Are My Hero (2021)

Cast- Bai Jingting, Ma Sichun

Bai Jingting in You Are My Hero (Image via Viki)

You Are My Hero is an urban romance drama adapted from the novel Ni Shi Wo De Cheng Chi Ying Lei by Mu Qing Yu. The story follows Mi Ka, a young doctor who first crosses paths with Xing Ke Lei, a SWAT captain, during a dangerous jewelry store robbery. With his identity concealed under his uniform and mask, their brief encounter leaves a lasting impression, though she never sees his face.

Years later, Mi Ka joined a joint emergency training program between her hospital and the police SWAT team as part of her surgical training. She meets Xing Ke Lei again, unaware of their earlier connection. As they train side by side in high-pressure situations, their bond slowly deepens.

The drama consists of 40 episodes and is available on Viki.

6) Ping Pong (2021)

Cast- Bai Jingting, Timmy Xu

Bai Jingting in Ping Pong (Image via iQIYI)

Ping Pong is a coming-of-age sports drama that follows the journey of two young athletes with contrasting personalities but a shared passion for table tennis. Xu Tan, who begins as a physically weak player, takes up the sport to improve his health under his grandfather’s guidance. Through hard work and persistence, he gradually transforms into a skilled competitor.

On the other side is Yu Ke Nan, a naturally gifted player from a well-known sports family. Confident and talented, he soon realizes that raw skill alone isn’t enough to face the challenges ahead. As both players rise through the ranks, they push each other to grow, facing personal struggles and intense competition.

iQIYI has all the 44 episodes of the drama available for streaming.

7) Ordinary Glory (2020)

Cast- Bai Jingting, Mark Chao, Qiao Xin

Ordinary Glory is a workplace drama set in Shanghai’s competitive financial sector. Adapted from the South Korean series Misaeng: Incomplete Life, the story follows the professional struggles of Wu Ke Zhi, a seasoned manager known for his sharp investment skills but hindered by his rigid personality. His inability to navigate office politics has stalled his career advancement, leaving him overlooked for promotions.

Everything changes when Sun Yi Qiu, an inexperienced intern with no formal background in finance, is unexpectedly assigned to Wu Ke Zhi’s team. Initially reluctant to mentor someone so unqualified, Wu Ke Zhi soon witnesses Sun Yi Qiu’s quick thinking during a client crisis, earning him a chance to stay.

All 41 episodes of the drama are available on Croton MEGA HIT.

The First Frost is a spin-off of the 2023 hit Chinese drama Hidden Love and centers on Sang Yan, the elder brother of Sang Zhi, and his childhood love, Wen Yifan's relationship. The story follows the pair reuniting after years apart, unexpectedly moving in together. Their bond deepens as they navigate adult life, leading to a heartfelt romance. All 32 episodes of the drama are available for streaming on Netflix.

