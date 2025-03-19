"I REFUSE TO SAY GOODBYE" — Fans overwhelmed as Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan bid farewell to their The First Frost characters

The main leads of The First Frost, Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan, recently shared emotional farewell messages as the drama ended, leaving fans struggling to say goodbye to Sang Yan and Wen Yifan. The spin-off of the 2023 hit Chinese drama Hidden Love wrapped up after 32 episodes.

Bai Jingting, in a heartfelt post on Weibo, reflected on Sang Yan's journey as his on-screen character. He recalled the moments when fans rooted for their relationship.

Zhang Ruonan also shared her farewell as her The First Frost character, Yifan. She reflected on Yifan's growth from a woman weighed down by emotional scars to someone ready to embrace happiness.

Both posts left The First Frost fans emotional, with many stating they were not ready to part ways with the show and its characters. Social media was flooded with reactions, with one individual saying:

"I REFUSE TO SAY GOODBYE"

"CAN YOU HAVE A SEASON 2 TELLING THEIR LIVES AFTER MARRIAGE, PLEASE?" posted a fan of The First Frost.

""I am very happy now and i hope you can be as happy as me" THIS GOT NE BAWLING ghad a month has gone by and 10 years for sangyan to finally get his happiness." said one netizen mentioning Bai Jingting's words.

"I could never be an actress because I would feel so emotionally attached to every character that I play and the next time you see me, it would be in a psych ward" mentioned an X user.

""I think it's beautiful when I see an actor/actress with as much love for the character as Ruonan has for Yifan, even more so when you know the weight that character carries and the message she can convey." shared this netizen.

Fans poured their emotions online as Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan shared their farewells to The First Frost.

"I swear when I read Bit's farewell post I still wasn't that sad because there was still Ruonan who hadn't posted her farewell, eh it turns out Nannan has also said goodbye to Wen Yifan, so sad" read a comment on X.

"Wen Shuangjiang, you will always be a memorable character. Thank you for giving life to her, Ruonan!" said another fan of The First Frost.

"I hope we get a short ‘epilogue’ of the series. This drama is hands down one of the best Asian drama for me." wrote another viewer.

"They are about to live the rest of their lives together happily and I WON'T BE ABLE TO WITNESS IT I WANT TO DO SOMETHING SO DRASTIC" shared an X user.

Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan pen emotional farewell to The First Frost characters

The First Frost's Bai Jingting expressed gratitude for the support he received. Writing as Sang yan, the actor shared that although time apart left no lasting memories, every moment with Wen Yifan remained vivid in his heart. He stated:

"Under the wishing tree of "working overtime", I carefully read every blessing. Some let us share our new home, some worry a little bit, and some have early children. Well, this is good. Looking back on this road, long and short. The time of parting has not left any memories in my mind, but I always remember every second when she was around me clearly, step by step. Up to now, I always have new strength in loving her."

He thanked The First Frost fans for walking alongside them and witnessing their story, expressing his wish that everyone finds happiness just as he did. He encouraged fans to cherish the people they care about and reminded them to love themselves.

"Thank you for accompanying me and Frost Descent, witnessing our stories and cheering us on. I also wish you all, like us, to get your wish. At this moment, if you also have people you want to see, please try your best to see them. Love yourself well, you deserve the best! Now I am very happy, I hope you can be as happy as I am. The story is unfinished... Chance to talk again. I'm picking her up from work, Bye." the actor noted.

Expand Tweet

Zhang Ruonan also shared a heartfelt farewell, reflecting on Wen Yifan's journey. She expressed gratitude for the strength she gained from fans who supported her. Writing as Wen Yifan, the actress revealed that her character had stopped sleepwalking and was now getting married. She continued:

"I haven't contributed for a long time. Today may be the last time I contribute to you. Before, I received all the encouragement from everyone to reply to the tree hole and gained a lot of strength. Thank you. want to share with you a good news, I haven't sleepwalked for a long time, and I'm getting married. I don't know what to say, because this kind of down-to-earth happiness is a bit strange to me, but I will try my best to seize happiness and rush to him!"

Furthermore, Ruonan encouraged fans to be brave for love, even if only once, and wished them peace and happiness.

"Create our future with him. Life is longer than everyone imagined. I want to say to myself that year: Hold on, the future must be beautiful. I also hope that you behind every tree hole, Can for love, brave and capricious once. I wish you all peace of mind and happiness. The story is unfinished... Good-bye I'm leaving work. He's picking me up, Bye Bye." she added.

The First Frost follows Sang Yan, Sang Zhi’s older brother from Hidden Love, as he navigates his complicated relationship with Wen Yifan, his childhood love. The story unfolds over several years—from youthful encounters to heartbreak and eventual reconciliation. The series is available for streaming on Youku and Netflix.

