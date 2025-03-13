The First Frost, a highly popular Chinese drama, wrapped up its 32-episode run on March 10, 2025. Serving as the prequel to the 2023 hit Hidden Love, the series stars Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan, and is based on Zhu Yi’s novel of the same name.

The story focuses on Sang Yan, the older brother of Hidden Love’s protagonist Sang Zhi, and his complex relationship with Wen Yifan. Spanning years, it traces their journey from high school acquaintances to lovers, through separation, and finally to their reunion.

Hidden details and symbolic connections in The First Frost

The First Frost is a 2025 Chinese romantic television drama filled with meaningful details, symbolic gestures, and hidden connections. The television drama also weaves meaningful details and subtle references to its sequel, Hidden Love.

From references to literature and music to carefully placed motifs that enhance character depth, the drama rewards viewers who pay close attention. Here’s a deeper look at the intricate details woven throughout the story.

1) A name with meaning: The 'First Frost' perfume

The 'First Frost' perfume (Image via Netflix)

In The First Frost episode 16, Sang Yan gifts Wen Yifan a perfume as her birthday gift named 'First Frost.' The name in Chinese directly translates to the meaning of her nickname, Wen Shuangjiang.

In the Chinese calendar, Shuangjiang marks the day of Frost’s Descent. Being her birthday, it became Wen Yifan’s nickname, first given by her father and later adopted by Sang Yan.

This thoughtful gift not only reflects their relationship but also ties into the drama’s title, reinforcing the symbolic connection between Wen Yifan and frost.

2) A literary easter egg: Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit

Fans noticed that in a promotional poster, Ashin, the lead vocalist of Taiwanese rock band Mayday, is holding a book— Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit (橘子不是唯一的水果). It is the same book that Wen Yifan reads in the drama’s ending scene.

This connection runs deeper with the drama’s OST, 任性 (which translates to "Willful" or "Stubborn"), linking to the novel’s Chinese title, 难哄 (tr. "Hard to Coax"). This soundtrack is sung by Mayday. The phrase "stubborn people are hard to coax" also aligns with the themes of both the drama and the novel.

3) Episodic structure: Split sentences

At the beginning and end of each episode, a sentence is revealed in two parts—one half appears at the start, and the other half completes it at the end. For instance, episode 29 starts with "Love Means...," and finishes with completing the phrase, "Love means being each other’s light".

Similarly, episode 30 begins with "Relying" and ends with the completed phrase: "Relying: Trusting you in weakness, chosen by you firmly". This unique storytelling device adds depth to the drama’s narrative.

4) Revisiting Hidden Love: Sang Yan's drinking episode

Sang Yan got drunk at graduation dinner (Image via Netflix)

In Hidden Love episode 6, during Sang Yan’s graduation dinner at Nanwu University, Duan Jiaxu is set to return to his hometown, Yihe. Sang Yan, clearly troubled, drinks heavily while questioning,

"I don't know what's so good about Yihe?"

The First Frost episode 12 revisits this night through Mu Chengyun, who studied at Yihe with both Jiaxu and Sang Yan, and the audience gets an explanation to that through Sang Yan’s point of view. Mu Chengyun reveals that Sang Yan drank 10 bottles of alcohol that night.

Later, episode 22 adds another layer to this moment— revealing that after drinking, while thinking about Wen Yifan, distressed Sang Yan repeatedly muttered,

"Am I just your backup Wen Yifan? Am I just your backup? Backup fine, backup is fine."

This revelation provides deeper insight into his unresolved feelings.

5) A wedding scene that connects Hidden Love and The First Frost

The wedding scene in Hidden Love and The First Frost (Image via Netflix)

Another link between the two dramas emerges during a wedding attended by the Sang siblings and Duan Jiaxu. In Hidden Love episode 13, this event plays a key role in Sang Zhi and Duan Jiaxu’s early romantic moments. After the wedding, Duan Jiaxu drives Sang Zhi home, while Sang Yan stays behind.

The First Frost episode 22 expands on this scene, revealing that after Sang Zhi leaves, Wen Yifan arrives late due to work. Now in a relationship with Sang Yan, she joins him at the wedding, where he introduces her to his friends as his girlfriend— a milestone in their relationship.

6) Parallel narratives of The First Frost and Hidden Love: Confrontation at Yihe University

In Hidden Love episode 20, Sang Yan learns that his sister, Sang Zhi, is dating an older man. Unaware that it’s Duan Jiaxu, he rushes to Yihe University to confront him.

This same sequence appears in The First Frost episode 24, connecting the two dramas.

7) Snowflake bracelet

Sang Yan wearing the black bracelet in The First Frost and Hidden Love (Image via Netflix)

In episode 20 of Hidden Love, rushing to Yehi, when Sang Yan discovers the truth about Duan Jiaxu dating Sang Zhi, Sang Yan’s sister, he ends up punching Jiaxu. During that confrontation, viewers noticed a black bracelet on Sang Yan’s wrist.

The First Frost viewers immediately recognized it— it was a gift from Wen Yifan which she gives him in episode 21. The snowflake charm directly symbolizes her nickname, 'First Frost.'

8) A snowflake motif

Snowflake motif on phone case (Image via Netflix)

Wen Yifan’s phone case is decorated with snowflakes, further emphasizing the first frost theme that represents her character.

This consistent imagery subtly underscores her identity and the thematic coherence of the series.

9) A meaningful door lock password

Expand Tweet

In episode 31 of The First Frost, the about-to-be-engaged couple, Sang Yan and Wen Yifan, move into a new home. Sang Yan sets the door lock password for their new home to the date of Wen Yifan and his first meeting— the one that had actually been orchestrated by him.

This small but significant detail highlights his deep feelings and how much their first encounter meant to him.

10) A proposal with thoughtful symbolism

The engagement ring shaped like a ribbon (Image via Youku)

Sang Yan chooses to propose Wen Yifan in the final episode of The First Frost with an engagement ring shaped like a ribbon. He explains to Wen Yifan that it represents them being each other’s most precious gift.

His proposal takes place at their high school— the place where they first met— adding sentimental value to the moment.

11) A final message: Emphasis on self-love

"Treat yourself well, and the world will hold more love for you!" (Image via Youku)

The drama ends with a powerful message about self-care and appreciating life:

"Treat yourself well, and the world will hold more love for you!"

This closing note emphasizes the importance of self-care and personal well-being, resonating with the series' overarching themes of love and healing.

Viewers can stream The First Frost on Youku and Netflix.

