A Genuinely Good Person- Release date, hosts, and all you need to know tvN’s upcoming dating show

A Genuinely Good Person is a new dating reality show introduced by tvN, where celebrities' friends find love through dating. On July 9, 2025, tvN announced the release of their upcoming dating show through tvN Joy with a teaser where actresses Kang So-ra and Kim Nam-hee are seen vouching for their real friends.

In this dating show, a few celebrities will appear as hosts, observing the contestants and providing them with guidance to find their perfect pair. Meanwhile, the contestants are real-life friends of the said hosts, who are looking for ‘A Genuinely Good Person’ for their love life.

This dating show offers realistic views as the celebrities actively participate in helping their friends, giving the audience humorous and affectionate moments to enjoy. A Genuinely Good Person is scheduled to be aired on Sunday, August 3, 2025, on tvN at 7:50 pm KST.

The show stars a studded line-up including former KARA member Heo Young-ji, ex-Lovelyz member Lee Mi-joo, SNL star Ji Ye-eun, and South Korean actress Kang So-ra, among female hosts. Meanwhile, basketball star Lee Gwan-hee, former football player Kim Young-kwang, actor Kim Nam-hee, and comedian Jo Se-ho will be a part of the male hosts.

What is A Genuinely Good Person all about? More details on the participating celebrities

A Genuinely Good Person is a dating show where celebrities will recommend their best friends and become their matchmakers so that they may find their real love connection. The show has caught netizens’ attention due to the distinct backgrounds and professions of the Korean celebrities who know the contestants well due to their friendship.

The celebrities will be seen around the participants, assisting them closely through realistic opinions and comments. The production team of the show has shared their thoughts ahead of the show's release.

“Since it is a match made in heaven by stars, you can look forward to the appearance of really good best friends who are sincere in love and the real meddling perspective of the stars watching my friend's love life," they stated.

They further added:

"We will return with an exciting and special love reality show that you can't see anywhere else, only through ‘A Genuinely Good Person’.”

Actress Kang So-ra is widely known for her roles in dramas of a varied range, including Misaeng and Doctor Stranger. She has also led romantic comedy dramas like Warm and Cozy, Strangers Again, among many other Korean dramas.

Former Kara member Heo Young-ji, who was also seen in dramas like Another Miss Oh! and The Beauty Inside, among others, will also join the show as a host.

Additionally, Lee Mi-joo, known for her distinct humor and bright personality, who was a part of the girl group Lovelyz, is also confirmed to be a part of the line-up.

SNL actress Ji Ye-eun, who recently garnered attention through her appearance as a regular member of the Netflix reality show Kian's Bizarre B&B, will also join the dating show.

Star comedian Jo Se-ho will also be seen as a host. Jo Se-ho appears on Korean variety and talk shows like You Quiz on the Block, Beat Coin, 2 Days & 1 Night, and more. Actor Kim Nam-hee, who has acted in dramas like High Class, The Law Cafe, Mr. Sunshine, Reborn Rich, and more, will also be a part of the show.

Basketball player Lee Gwan-hee, who gained followers through his participation on the Netflix dating show Single's Inferno 3, will be a wingman for his friend on the show. Lastly, joining the host line-up is Kim Young-kwang. He is a former South Korean national team player for football and is well known for his position as a goalkeeper.

A Genuinely Good Person will air every Sunday on tvN.

