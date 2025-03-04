I just got it recently, so I'm not sure"— Single's Inferno 4's Lee Si-an says when asked what it is like to live with a "beautiful face"

On February 28, 2025, Single's Inferno 4’s Lee Si-an appeared on Natty's YouTube show Tty House, reminiscing about her days as a trainee with the KISS OF LIFE member, her career as a model, and the Netflix dating show experience.

Ad

Lee Si-an is not a new face in the entertainment industry, she was previously seen on K-pop survival group shows like Idol School and Produce 48. However, her recent appearance as a contestant on Single's Inferno 4 created a buzz online due to her looks and connection with male solos.

During the last segment of the show, Natty often asks 10 questions to her guests, which they have to answer quickly. The Sticky singer asked the Single's Inferno 4 contestant about her MBTI, how she took care of her body, her life motto, and more.

Ad

Trending

One of the questions Natty asked her was, what it was like to live with a pretty face. Lee Si-an quickly responded, saying:

"I just got it recently, so I'm not sure. I've only been pretty for a short time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Single’s Inferno 4’s Lee Si-an discusses Yuk Jun-seo's personality on Natty's show Tty House

Lee Si-an is a 26-year-old South Korean K-pop idol trainee turned model who rose to fame through her participation on Netflix's popular dating show Single’s Inferno 4. She was known for her connection with Jang Theo, Kim Jeong-suk, and Yuk Jun-seo. In the final episode, she eventually departed with former UDT soldier turned artist Yuk Jun-seo.

Ad

Notably, she marked her first talk show appearance through Tty House hosted by KISS OF LIFE member Natty on February 28, 2025. During her appearance on the show, the model got candid about her experience on the dating show. Although she did not reveal whether she was dating Yuk Jun-seo or not, she shared how his personality attracted her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She said:

“In the show, he looks like a very tough, manly person, but he's very soft-hearted, pure, and cute… He has a cute side. He, as a person, is very kind. He seems like that, though / like he's naturally kind. The tiki-taka goes so well with me.”

To this, Natty responded:

“Because I know you, I could relate to why you chose him. I thought you had more affection towards him because you felt more comfortable with him.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Natty and Lee Si-an go way back during their trainee days in 2017. The two grew close as they trained and shared dormitories together in the past. The two discussed how they trained alongside LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, former KISS OF LIFE creative director Lee Hae-in, and former IZ*ONE member, and Squid Game actress Jo Yu-ri.

They discussed how they would turn out to be if they were all in a group and later jokingly added that they should appear on the Waterbomb music festival later. The two also revealed that the group of friends recently met for a meal and later went to a temple. However, Jo Yu-ri could not join due to her busy schedule. Before the episode came to an end, they decided to do the viral Igloo dance challenge by KISS OF LIFE. The dance video is available on the girl group's official social media page.

Ad

Meanwhile, all twelve episodes of Single's Inferno 4 starring Lee Si-an, Yuk Jun-seo, Jang Theo, and more are available on Netflix for streaming. On the other hand, Yeji, the leader of K-pop girl group ITZY is set to be featured on the upcoming episode of Natty's Tty House, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 7, 2025 on YouTube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback