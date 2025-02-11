“Wish she has taken Theo instead”- Single's Inferno 4 viewers left reeling over You-jin’s struggles on final paradise date with An Jong-hoon

Single's Inferno 4 contestants Chung You-jin and An Jong-hoon went viral for their paradise date in episode 11. On February 11, 2025, Netflix unveiled episode 10 of the South Korean reality dating show, where Chung You-jin chose An Jong-hoon for a paradise date.

Chung You-jin was initially interested in Kook Dong-ho, who was already taken by Park Hae-lin, and her second choice was Kim Jeong-su, who went on a date with Lee Si-an. She finally chose to go with An Jong-hoon in episode 11 and wanted to have a conversation with him before the last day.

However, An Jong-hoon seemed to have rushed through all the activities during the date, from dinner and swimming to the spa session and more. Chung You-jin, in a solo interview, expressed her frustration. She stated that whenever the two started to have a deep conversation, An Jong-hoon suggested another activity to do.

Furthermore, Single's Inferno 4 hosts pointed out that An Jong-hoon behaved like a tourist guide who wanted to complete the date itinerary. Chung You-jin and An Jong-hoon’s date garnered attention online due to its hilarious nature. Some fans expressed their disappointment in An Jong-hoon for allegedly not being considerate towards Chung You-jin. One fan stated on X:

"I wish she had taken Theo instead...even as a friend only. She wouldve had a better time. The new guy already made up his mind on hyejin as she was the only one giving him attention and they decided to stick together. It was too late for youjin to try."

"You can see her in real time getting the ick from him, my poor girl she's too nice for these men," a fan added.

"Jonghoon when i catch you. Youjin deserved better. the least thing he could do is to make it fun for her but this dude just really enjoyed the whole paradise like some kind of vacation. the male catfish this season is useless," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, some fans found Chung You-jin and An Jong-hoon's date humorous.

"Youjin and Jonghoon's paradise date was a peak comedy. Everytime Youjin would like to do a deep convo, Jonghoon always cut the convo and asked to do smth after the talk. He even ended up snoring lmaoo," a user stated.

"WHY IS THERE ALWAYS YOUJIN IN EVERY COMEDY SITUATION," a user added.

"I like her attitude till the end she still try her best to find someone compatible with. It’s okay at least she steals the show with comedy moments," a fan mentioned.

Single's Inferno 4 fans commented that Chung You-jin would have had more fun with Jang Theo, who had become her buddy during the season, instead of An Jong-hoon.

"HAHAHA she can only do deep convo with Jeongsu and Theo. These two are literal besties to her hahaha," a fan wrote.

"No coz, if it weren’t for Youjin’s entertaining scenes I would’ve never opened a single episode this season. i literally skipped all other parts except hers, Theo’s, and Jiyeon’s," a netizen reacted.

More about Chung You-jin and An Jong-hoon’s paradise date on Single's Inferno 4

Chung You-jin won the women's competition and was placed third after Lee Si-an and Park Hae-lin in Single's Inferno 4 episode 10. She chose An Jong-hoon for a paradise date in episode 11, as she found him charming and wanted to get to know him better. However, during their date, their conversations kept getting stopped abruptly.

This was because whenever they started to have a conversation that may further help them connect, An Jong-hoon suggested moving on to the next plan. While having dinner, he abruptly suggested going swimming. As they started to have a good conversation, he mentioned they could eat fruits in the room.

During the spa session, An Jong-hoon unexpectedly said that they should wash up and sleep. He further suggested that they might have a better conversation while lying down, but fell asleep while Chung You-jin was still in the bathroom.

In the solo interview on Single's Inferno 4 episode 11, An Jong-hoon mentioned that he missed his connection with Kim Hye-jin, who was on the inferno. He explained that he fell asleep because the water falling from the shower seemed like an ASMR session.

Moreover, in the final episode of Single's Inferno 4, An Jong-hoon matched with Kim Hye-jin and departed the island. Meanwhile, Chung You-jin chose Kim Jeong-su as her final pick and left the island alone. Viewers can catch up on Single's Inferno 4 on Netflix.

