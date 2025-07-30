The Killer Next Door featuring Cha Hak-yeon and Kang Lee-han: Release date, where to watch, & all you need to know

The Killer Next Door, starring Cha Hak-yeon and Kang Lee-han, one of the highly anticipated BL dramas of 2025, is set to be released in August. The Killer Next Door is one of the first short drama series originally produced by the South Korean OTT platform TVING, which will have 1-2 minutes of content in each episode.The drama follows the story of a former celebrity baseball player, Jin-hyeok (Kang Lee-han), and a killer, Yun-je, who is also his fan. Yun-je is a person who is afraid of dangerous weapons like guns and knives, and also fears the sight of blood. Due to his fears, he turns to different ways and methods to prey on his next target.Yun-je’s life takes a new turn when his favorite sportsperson, Jin-hyeok, moves into his house. The Killer Next Door has garnered attention among K-drama fans due to its cast, as Yun-je is played by Cha Hak-yeon, the leader of K-pop boy group VIXX, and model-actor Kang Lee-han. This will mark Cha Hak-yeon’s first-ever drama in the BL genre, creating much anticipation.Furthermore, the show is helmed by Encyclopedia of Useless Facts on Unbelievable Human Beings's director Yang Jung-woo. It is written by screenwriter Jung Bo-hoon, known for his work in Prison Playbook and Racket Boys. The Killer Next Door is set to premiere on August 4, 2025. Viewers may watch the show exclusively on TVING. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCha Hak-yeon opens up about starring in The Killer Next Door and working in the BL genreIn November 2024, Cha Hak-yeon, widely known as N of VIXX, was reportedly selected for a role in a new OTT series, The Killer Next Door. As per Joy News 24, his agency confirmed that the actor will be debuting in his first BL drama and shared the reason behind his participation in the series. The agency stated,&quot;We decided to participate because there was a need for actors who wanted to explore a variety of genres.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview with K Star Fashion on June 30, 2025, Cha Hak-yeon opened up about his decision to appear in the upcoming thriller drama. He said,“A script that I had no reason to turn down as an actor. It's a work with a very deep emotional line.”Additionally, the depiction of emotions in the series captivated him. He added,&quot;I especially liked the natural way everything was conveyed through the situation, the gaze, and a single word, even without words.”Notably, Cha Hak-yeon has established himself as a prominent actor in the K-entertainment industry besides being a K-pop singer. He has appeared in several dramas, including Castaway Diva, Cheer Up! (2015), Tomorrow, Bad and Crazy, and Joseon Attorney, among others.In 2025, he acted as content creator Ko Gyeon-u in the recent MBC drama Oh My Ghost Client alongside Jung Kyung-ho and Seol In-ha. Ko Gyeon-u assists labor attorney No Mu-jin (Jung Kyung-ho) in uncovering the truth behind several construction site cases.About Kang Lee-han View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKang Lee-han is a rising model who has worked under several names as a singer previously. Kang Lee-han, born as Kim Sang-won, made his music debut in 2017 as a member of SEVEN O’ CLOCK under the name Vaan.In 2023, he switched back to his real name, Kim Sang-won, to pursue a career in modeling and has walked on runways for multiple luxury brands, including Gucci. Kim Sang-won continued to release music under the mononym LØGIN in 2023. However, he uses Kang Lee-han as the name for his acting projects.The Killer Next Door will premiere on August 4 on TVING.