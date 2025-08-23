"Born a superstar & destined to be BTS" Fans in awe as BigHit casting director reveals Jungkook's signing storyamidst massive demand

On August 22, casting director Noh Min-mi shared how BTS’s Jungkook was recruited by Big Hit Entertainment without going through the usual audition process. Appearing on the YouTube channel Kajufriends (@kaju_friends), she reflected on her role in discovering and training future idols during her time at the company.

Ad

Noh explained that her work as a casting director focused on scouting and developing trainees, including managing visuals, skills, and character. While her early involvement with BTS began with Suga, Jungkook was the first trainee she personally selected.

She first noticed him during his appearance on Superstar K, where he received multiple offers from various agencies. Recalling the situation, Noh said Jungkook’s talent and charm were immediately striking to her and many.

Ad

Trending

"And then I see a boy with bright, shining eyes, a very cute appearance, and even some kind of “aura” around him. I thought: "Wow, what a wonderful boy!" And as if under hypnosis, I immediately gave him my card, took his contacts," she said.

This prompted her to recommend signing him before Big Hit risked losing him to competitors. Breaking from standard practice, the company agreed to move forward without holding an audition.

Ad

Ad

"Usually the process is like this: you bring a person to the audition, he passes the selection, and only then he can become a trainee. But at that moment he already received so many offers that I realized, I could lose him. I turned to the company. [...] I heard in response: "If you are sure, then let’s sign a contract right away"" she added.

Ad

She revealed that she personally contacted Jungkook’s father to explain the decision. Although other agencies continued to approach the young talent, he and his family ultimately chose Big Hit. Noh described the moment as a turning point that felt like “fate,”.

"Later I found out an interesting thing: other companies were literally begging him to meet, saying they would wait at Seoul Station just to get a chance to talk. [...] It really was like fate: that both his father believed in our company, and that the management agreed to sign without an audition, all this coincided and became a real miracle. Even now, every day it still seems amazing to me" Noh added.

Ad

The revelation since drew reactions from fans, who were left impressed by the story of how Jungkook’s journey with BTS began even before his official training. Following the revelation by casting director Noh , fans flooded social media to express their amazement and admiration. One fan commented,

"My man was born a superstar & destined to be bts"

cyn⁷ @jjkimsope613 my man was born a superstar &amp; destined to be bts

Ad

Many highlighted the seemingly fated nature of BTS’s formation. Fans reflected on how a combination of talent, timing, and choices led to the group’s unprecedented success.

c. @enoughtobeloved BTS are such a once in a lifetime group, truly. Everything about their formation was fated.

Ad

Apobangpo Forever @danyOT7forever @TheePopCore It's called destiny...the puzzle fell into place and history could begin. 🙏💜🐰💜♾️7️⃣💜

Ad

95liner 💜⁷ )(E ARE B()CK @supertuna_95 @TheePopCore Thank god, he chose BigHit, thank god he was a fan of Raunch Randa (Namjoon), thank god his parents let him follow his fav despite BigHit being almost bankrupt, thank god the other members also chose the same and so we have BTS. They were predestined. It was definitely fate.

Ad

Fans took to social media to emphasize RM’s influence on Jungkook’s decision to join Big Hit Entertainment. About this choice the vocalist himself reflected on during his Rolling Stone interview on May 17, 2021 and again in BTS Winter package 2021.

Despite receiving offers from several companies, many noted that Jungkook chose Big Hit because he admired RM’s rapping skills and felt he could trust him. Fans also praised Jungkook’s family for supporting his decision, allowing him to follow his instincts rather than simply chasing guaranteed opportunities.

Ad

yu🎐 @monosowl knowing how insane the demand for him was and how he still chose to sign with bh because of namjoon..everything just feels like fate. they were destined together im sorry.

Ad

JØØ₦₮Ø₱ł₳⁷*ʲᵒᵒⁿⁱᵉ is writing! @HardforJoon This gets me so emotional becuase all of this, all the immediate contracts, the endless line of possibilities and guaranteed instant fame......and he said no to it all becuase he met the ONE person in all of korea he could blindly trust and ahhhhhh I cryyyyyyyy

Ad

⁷ xinlong will debut @anobashodetwo the fact that so many company's wanted him, bc they knew he was so talented and he still chose bighit (that was like almost on the verge of bankruptcy at the time mind u) bc of joon is insane but im so happy he did it🥹

Ad

GlobalSuperstarsBTS💜 @GBSuperstarsBTS @TheePopCore Yall, we should also be thankful to Jungkook's dad! He could've easily overriden JK's decision since he was a minor but I'm glad that he respected what JK liked and let him choose the company he wanted to join. 💜

Ad

BTS casting director recalls trainee days as Jungkook reunites with members post-military service; new album in progress

In the August 22 interview, Noh Min-mi also reflected on BTS's journey from trainees to global icons. She recalled how their relentless dedication convinced her of their future success.

“Back then, no one was paying attention to them, but I believed they would succeed. They practiced until their shoes wore out. That’s why I was certain they’d make it,” Noh said.

Ad

Looking at where they stand today, she shared her fondness for the members, noting that despite their worldwide fame, they still carry the same warmth and humility she remembers from their trainee years.

“Even when I meet them now, they’re still like the same kids from the trainee days. Despite being world stars, when we talk and laugh, I sometimes forget how famous they really are.” she added.

Ad

Meanwhile, after being discharged from the military in June 2025, BTS’s Jungkook is now in Los Angeles and has reunited with the rest of the group.

The seven BTS members has made their first official appearance together on July 1, 2025, through a live broadcast with fans. During the session, BTS confirmed that preparations for their next album are already underway, with a release targeted for spring 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More