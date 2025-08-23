"Born a superstar & destined to be BTS" Fans in awe as BigHit casting director reveals Jungkook's signing storyamidst massive demand

On August 22, casting director Noh Min-mi shared how BTS’s Jungkook was recruited by Big Hit Entertainment without going through the usual audition process. Appearing on the YouTube channel Kajufriends (@kaju_friends), she reflected on her role in discovering and training future idols during her time at the company.
Noh explained that her work as a casting director focused on scouting and developing trainees, including managing visuals, skills, and character. While her early involvement with BTS began with Suga, Jungkook was the first trainee she personally selected.
She first noticed him during his appearance on Superstar K, where he received multiple offers from various agencies. Recalling the situation, Noh said Jungkook’s talent and charm were immediately striking to her and many.
"And then I see a boy with bright, shining eyes, a very cute appearance, and even some kind of “aura” around him. I thought: "Wow, what a wonderful boy!" And as if under hypnosis, I immediately gave him my card, took his contacts," she said.
This prompted her to recommend signing him before Big Hit risked losing him to competitors. Breaking from standard practice, the company agreed to move forward without holding an audition.
"Usually the process is like this: you bring a person to the audition, he passes the selection, and only then he can become a trainee. But at that moment he already received so many offers that I realized, I could lose him. I turned to the company. [...] I heard in response: "If you are sure, then let’s sign a contract right away"" she added.
She revealed that she personally contacted Jungkook’s father to explain the decision. Although other agencies continued to approach the young talent, he and his family ultimately chose Big Hit. Noh described the moment as a turning point that felt like “fate,”.
"Later I found out an interesting thing: other companies were literally begging him to meet, saying they would wait at Seoul Station just to get a chance to talk. [...] It really was like fate: that both his father believed in our company, and that the management agreed to sign without an audition, all this coincided and became a real miracle. Even now, every day it still seems amazing to me" Noh added.
The revelation since drew reactions from fans, who were left impressed by the story of how Jungkook’s journey with BTS began even before his official training. Following the revelation by casting director Noh , fans flooded social media to express their amazement and admiration. One fan commented,
"My man was born a superstar & destined to be bts"
Many highlighted the seemingly fated nature of BTS’s formation. Fans reflected on how a combination of talent, timing, and choices led to the group’s unprecedented success.
Fans took to social media to emphasize RM’s influence on Jungkook’s decision to join Big Hit Entertainment. About this choice the vocalist himself reflected on during his Rolling Stone interview on May 17, 2021 and again in BTS Winter package 2021.
Despite receiving offers from several companies, many noted that Jungkook chose Big Hit because he admired RM’s rapping skills and felt he could trust him. Fans also praised Jungkook’s family for supporting his decision, allowing him to follow his instincts rather than simply chasing guaranteed opportunities.
BTS casting director recalls trainee days as Jungkook reunites with members post-military service; new album in progress
In the August 22 interview, Noh Min-mi also reflected on BTS's journey from trainees to global icons. She recalled how their relentless dedication convinced her of their future success.
“Back then, no one was paying attention to them, but I believed they would succeed. They practiced until their shoes wore out. That’s why I was certain they’d make it,” Noh said.
Looking at where they stand today, she shared her fondness for the members, noting that despite their worldwide fame, they still carry the same warmth and humility she remembers from their trainee years.
“Even when I meet them now, they’re still like the same kids from the trainee days. Despite being world stars, when we talk and laugh, I sometimes forget how famous they really are.” she added.
Meanwhile, after being discharged from the military in June 2025, BTS’s Jungkook is now in Los Angeles and has reunited with the rest of the group.
The seven BTS members has made their first official appearance together on July 1, 2025, through a live broadcast with fans. During the session, BTS confirmed that preparations for their next album are already underway, with a release targeted for spring 2026.