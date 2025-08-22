  • home icon
  "Biggest Asian act"- Fans react as South Korean media recognize Jungkook as a key marketing driver, boosting Korean companies in Southeast Asia

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 22, 2025 12:32 GMT
BTS Jungkook (Image via Weverse/BTS)
On August 22, 2025, Maeil Business reported that BTS’s Jungkook has become a powerful marketing influence for Korean brands in Southeast Asia, especially among the MZ generation (Millennials and Gen Z). His popularity helps companies boost their appeal by blending product value with culture and digital reach.

The report also noted how K-pop stars are helping promote traditional Korean snacks like Banana Kick, Saewookkang, and Pepero worldwide. Thanks to stars like Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, IU, and SEVENTEEN, these snacks have become more popular with international fans.

Following the Maeil Business report, fans took to social media to express their pride in Jungkook's global influence. Supporters celebrated the recognition, calling him a true representative of Korean culture and a driving force in Asia.

Many pointed out that such acknowledgments reaffirm his status as one of Asia’s most influential stars and a symbol of Korean identity reaching worldwide audiences. One fan commented,

"Our biggest Asian act JUNGKOOK So proud of you"
Fans across platforms flood timelines with messages of pride, celebrating how the BTS vocalist continues to leave a lasting impact. As per the fans, his influence is not just in music but also in shaping Korea’s global cultural and business presence.

Social media platforms saw an outpouring of admiration, with fans highlighting both his achievements and the pride they feel in seeing him recognized by major Korean media. Some describe him as a powerhouse for the younger generation, celebrating how his influence continues to extend beyond music into global culture and business.

Jungkook at the center of Hallyu 4.0 as K-pop drives Southeast Asian consumer trends, as BTS announces comeback

Maeil Business noted in its August 22 report that the rise of “Hallyu 4.0” has reshaped consumer behavior in Southeast Asia. For many in the region’s MZ generation, Korean products linked to K-pop stars like BTS, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, or K-dramas are viewed less as everyday purchases and more as an extension of cultural identity and lifestyle.

To reach this demographic, the report stressed the importance of marketing strategies that integrate the Korean Wave with advanced digital engagement. Korean companies are considered well-positioned to lead such efforts. As per the report, the companies draw on their strength in producing Hallyu content, operating global distribution channels, and running effective online campaigns.

Industry experts echo this view through the outlet, highlighting that in ASEAN markets, storytelling and cultural resonance can be just as critical as the quality of the product itself. As per them, the Korean Wave-driven digital marketing gives the companies a competitive edge that is not easily imitable.

Similarly, an official from the Korea International Trade Association underlines that Southeast Asia’s consumer market can no longer be approached with price alone. Instead, the official points to a combination of strong brand identity, localized strategies, and digital outreach as the decisive factors for long-term success.

BTS (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)
In other news, an update about Jungkook, the BTS vocalist, is now in Los Angeles after completing his mandatory military service in June 2025. Since then, his collaboration track 3D with American rapper Jack Harlow has officially been certified Gold in France.

Jungkook has also reunited with the other six members of the group as they gear up for their long-awaited comeback. BTS connected with fans on July 1, 2025, through a live broadcast.

This is their first group appearance since all members concluded service. During the session, the band shared that work on a new album has already begun, with its release tentatively planned for spring 2026.

Edited by Divya Singh
