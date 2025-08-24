"Nobody does it like Kim Taehyung"- Fans react as BTS' V sparks new 'THV girl' trend with customized merch ahead of his Dodgers first pitch appearance

On August 24, 2025, BTS' Taehyung's fans took to social media after clips from merchandise booths at Dodger Stadium and online shops began circulating online. The clips showed fans customizing caps and jerseys with “Taehyung,” “V,” or his birth year, “95.”The Dodgers’ official store allows embroidery on hats, while the MLB website offers personalized jerseys. Soon, images of fans ordering and receiving these items went viral. Many described the custom merchandise as both stylish and meaningful.The wave of creativity also revived the “THV girl.” For those who don't know, it was an online fashion trend inspired by Taehyung’s unique sense of style that had first emerged during his military service. Fans are now blending that aesthetic with sportswear.Ahead of the August 25 game, fans expressed excitement at the idea of Dodger Stadium being filled with customized outfits. On social media, they have been sharing photos of their items and writing about how the idol's influence has spread and revived the trend again. One X user, @kth95only, commented:&quot;Nobody does it like Kim Tae hyung &amp; his kths! Cry your hearts out, Tae hyung antis!&quot;sLayo(V)er 💘 @kth95onlyLINKNobody does it like Kim Taehyung &amp;amp;amp; his kths!👏👏👏👏👏👏 Cry your hearts out, Taehyung antis! 😏Some fans described it as a fun and practical way to celebrate him at a baseball game. Meanwhile, others admitted they were desperate to get their own jerseys shipped before the pitch.𓃹 @blvelotusLINKthis is such a cool and normal way to show your support for taehyung and let him and everyone know you’re there for him. instead of trying to bring a lightstick to a GAME as if it was a concert and getting mad over the staff telling you “no”.Taeby @travelwithTaebyLINKTHV GIRLS doing THV GIRL things 🧢⚾️Thalía @thaliv7LINKomggggg I NEED THI RIGHT NOW!!!!!😭김's - ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK! 💜 @vvv7THVLINK@travelwithTaeby Pleaseee make it available for online purchase too 😭😭 need that custome capMeanwhile, others added that they could not wait to see Taehyung’s reaction when he notices thousands in the crowd wearing items personalized in his honor.Sid ೀ @sqthv_95LINKI know your uniforms are perfect i know you will be able to see Taehyung and I absolutely know you are very lucky and I'm extremely happy for you and I'm not jealous at all𝐇𝐈𝐁𝐓𝐀𝐄 ꪜ @kimhibtae_thVLINKThis is really happening… omg, I’m so excited to see Taehyung’s reaction when he realizes that everyone is wearing it for him😭😭😭😭😭😭♡ @daintytaeeLINKim so excited to see the stadium filled with people wearing these tshirts and showing their support to taehyung😭😭😭Taehyung’s ceremonial pitch, fan projects, and recent updatesThe custom merchandise is only one part of the celebrations surrounding Taehyung’s highly anticipated ceremonial first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Global fanbases have also organized large-scale projects.These include billboard displays across Los Angeles freeways, ribbon board messages inside the stadium, and an aerial banner to fly over Dodger Stadium hours before the game. Pre-game gatherings have also been arranged nearby.Fanbases have arranged merchandise giveaways to turn the event into a community celebration.TAE GUIDE @taeguideLINKFollowing the hordes of fans rushing to show Taehyung love during his pitch, the Cincinnati ribbon message board has now been completely sold out for Aug 25 All proceeds from the message board sales will go towards Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation which helps support youths of LAThe announcement of his pitch has already reshaped ticket sales. StubHub reported that Dodgers tickets surged nearly fivefold overnight. It also pushed the team to the top of MLB’s most-searched rankings that week.Moreover, premium infield seats were sold out in under eight hours, and demand briefly caused traffic spikes on major ticketing platforms.This pitch marks Taehyung’s first appearance on a Major League Baseball mound, placing him among a series of global figures invited for the honor. Soccer star Son Heung-min is expected to follow later in the week.BTS' V surge tickets demand for Dodgers (Images via X/@StubHub)Outside of baseball, the idol has been active with endorsements and media appearances. As a brand ambassador, he has recently launched signature drinks under his V COMPOSED collection with Compose Coffee. Moreover, he was announced as the new face of Coca-Cola Zero in Korea.With BTS currently based in Los Angeles to prepare for their 2026 comeback and world tour, his pitch adds another memorable chapter to a year already filled with milestones.