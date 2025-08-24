  • home icon
  "Taehyung you are so loved"- Fans in awe as BTS' V's Dodgers' first pitch leads to sold-out ribbon board messages benefiting the LA Foundation

"Taehyung you are so loved"- Fans in awe as BTS' V's Dodgers' first pitch leads to sold-out ribbon board messages benefiting the LA Foundation

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 24, 2025 08:57 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's Dodgers' first pitch (Images via X/@Dodgers)

On August 24, 2025, fans of BTS’ Taehyung (V) were left stunned after the Los Angeles Dodgers website confirmed that every ribbon board message slot for his ceremonial first pitch had sold out ahead of the August 25 game. These messages will be shown on the stadium’s LED boards.

It's an opportunity for fans to convey a personal tributes and raise funds for the LA Dodgers foundation. It fosters education, health, homelessness relief, and social justice programs for young people. So Taehyung's event will not only be a professional event but also a charitable one.

Fans bases of the singer from around the world, including Korea, the United States, Spain, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and the UK, have contributed to fill the boards. These messages are short notes of pride and love.

Messages like “Forever with V,” “Our Pride, Taehyung,” and “We Love You Superstar Taehyung are set to display inside the stadium during the game.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the impact of the artist. They also mentioned how he is truly loved by fans. An X user, @Hourlytaehyungi, wrote,

"The Ribbon Board Message benefiting the LA Dodgers Foundation getting SOLD OUT and Taehyung making Dodgers ticket sales jumped 5× overnight on StubHub after he was announced to throw the first pitch. HIS IMPACT IS INSANE."
Fans called the achievement proof of his unmatched influence. They pointed out that even before the pitch takes place, Taehyung has already turned a baseball game into a global celebration.

Many described his impact as extraordinary, with social media threads filled with praise for the way his fan base combined love for him with charitable causes.

More about fans’ preparations, ticket surge, and Taehyung’s recent activities

The ribbon board tributes are only one part of the massive fan support being organized for the historic pitch. Different fanbases across the globe have prepared large-scale projects to celebrate him.

Among the most prominent are:

  • Billboards & Dodgers scoreboard support: It is done by big fanbases on X like VUnion, V Inside, and KTH Supporters. It will light up LA freeways and Dodger Stadium with messages.
  • Aerial banner project: Prepared by VBar China on X, the banners will fly a 60-meter message over the stadium in the hours leading up to the game.
  • Pre-game hangout: The event is hosted by VGlobalUnion at Jumsim Korean Restaurant near the stadium. There will also be free merchandise for attendees.
  • International ribbon board messages from fanbases in Australia, Spain, Indonesia, the UK, Korea, the US, and Singapore.
These are just some of the larger examples. Many other global groups are also contributing to ensure this event is celebrated everywhere.

The excitement has also translated into ticket sales. StubHub previously reported a fivefold surge in demand overnight after the Dodgers revealed Taehyung would be throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Infield seats near home plate are also old out within hours. Moreover, the Dodgers briefly became the most searched MLB team of the week. The sudden jump even led to heavy traffic and temporary website slowdowns.

BTS&#039; V&#039;s announced crashed website (Images via X/@StubHub)
BTS' V's announced crashed website (Images via X/@StubHub)

This will be V's first ceremonial pitch at a Major League Baseball game. It will place him among the select global figures honored with the tradition.

This also comes during a busy period for him. He was recently announced as the face of Coca-Cola Zero in Korea and also launched three special edition drinks with Compose Coffee. Meanwhile, the singer also appeared on the covers of Sure and W Korea.

All seven BTS members are currently in Los Angeles. They are preparing for their 2026 comeback and world tour. This adds even more anticipation to his upcoming appearance.

Edited by Mantasha Azeem
