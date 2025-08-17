"MY TAEJIN CRUMBS"- Fans emotional as Taehyung clings to Jin throughout BTS' OT7 beach live following his return after solo tour

On August 17, 2025, BTS surprised fans with a short but memorable OT7 live broadcast from a beach in Los Angeles. Although the live lasted under ten minutes, it became a special moment for ARMY as it marked the first time in weeks that all seven members appeared together.Jin had recently completed the final shows of his RunSeokjin Ep. Tour in Amsterdam on August 9 and 10, and has now joined the rest of the members in LA following his solo schedules. During his brief U.S. stop earlier this month, Jin had already gone live and shared how Taehyung clung to him for several minutes when they reunited, while the rest of BTS were already in LA.The beach live gave fans the chance to witness exactly what he had described. Throughout the broadcast, Taehyung stayed close to Jin. He repeatedly hugged him, playfully wiping himself on him after the swim, and laughing beside him. This made the interaction even more endearing for viewers who had missed seeing Jin with the group.Fans took to social media to express their emotions. Many pointed out how heartwarming it was to see Taehyung not letting go of Jin. Some referred to the duo as “Taejin” and said this reunion showed just how much the BTS members had missed each other during their time apart. An X user, @jeons_park, wrote,&quot;MY TAEJIN CRUMBS.&quot;𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐡 ¹³ @jeons_parkLINKMY TAEJIN CRUMBS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭The moment quickly trended online. ARMY celebrated the bond and playful chemistry between Jin and V.alexie⁷ ☾ @FILTRVMlNLINKi just know taehyung is the happiest to finally have his jin hyung back 😔🫶🏻doctor gradus ad parnassum⁷⁼¹ @doc_gradusLINKLegend has it Tae hasn't let his Jinhyung go ever since Jin came to that house after his tourkrisha⁷ @vmtanniesLINKMY TAEJIN AAAAAAAAAAHCK THAT'S HIS CLINGY BABYYYv @taejinmixtapeLINKseokjin triggering taehyung’s cuteness aggression… understandableOthers admitted they had longed for Jin’s presence and were simply happy to see all seven BTS members together again after his solo tour.BTS MONTH LET'S GOOOOO🥳| bean⁷ @btxtbeansLINKThey're never separating again. EVER.Bee⁷ 🧸 SAW JIN 07.26 𝜗𝜚 ˖ ݁𖥔 ݁˖ @jksbestgirlLINKI miss Jin too he’s not special 😒 (Put me in the middle please)mr hobi @HOBISFAVVLINKtheir smiles and giggles lord i won’t ever ask for anything elseMore from BTS’ beach live and comeback preparationsThe short Weverse live wasn’t just about the BTS reunion; it also gave fans a glimpse into the group’s usual playful banter. The stream began with members struggling to figure out if the broadcast was working. Jin repeatedly greeted fans with loud “hellos,” while Taehyung teased him by wiping water and sand onto his clothes.Jimin and Jungkook tried adjusting the camera for better lighting, and Suga confirmed that comments were finally coming through despite earlier connection issues. At one point, Taehyung and Jimin leaned on Jin and playfully rubbed their hair against him. It left Jin flustered as he laughed in disbelief.pha⁷ @bemyjinnieLINKtaehyung not letting jin go, jimin just laughing and namjoon's like get me out of here what's happeningRM stepped in to ask fans if they had been doing well and shared that the group was hard at work preparing for their next album. Jin, meanwhile, admitted it felt cold by the beach but said staying close together made it warmer.The members continued to switch the camera around while debating who was the best cameraman. Jungkook joked about taking over filming, while Taehyung insisted on holding the phone to make sure the others didn’t trip while walking in the dark.Later in the broadcast, Jin officially greeted ARMY, saying he had just arrived in the U.S. and already felt at home with the members. The group revealed that they were balancing rest days with heavy studio sessions. The BTS members hinted that their comeback preparations were in full swing.All seven BTS members on Weverse live (Images via Instagram/@thv)RM, Suga, and j-hope all emphasized that the team had been working nonstop since reuniting. Jin, however, joked that he only joined to show his face, drawing laughter from the others.They also discussed how Los Angeles evenings felt colder than expected, with Jungkook noting the sharp difference between day and night temperatures. j-hope admitted he was already exhausted after playing soccer earlier in the day, while Jin chuckled at a wordplay when “jin” was used to mean “exhausted.”The lighthearted moment had everyone laughing as the group walked slowly out of the sand and prepared to wrap up.Before ending the live, the members reassured fans that they were focused on the comeback and had already hinted that a world tour would follow once their 2026 album is released.