  • "MY TAEJIN CRUMBS"- Fans emotional as Taehyung clings to Jin throughout BTS' OT7 beach live following his return after solo tour

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 17, 2025 07:16 GMT
Taehyung clings to Jin throughout BTS
Taehyung clings to Jin throughout BTS' OT7 beach live (Images via Weverse)

On August 17, 2025, BTS surprised fans with a short but memorable OT7 live broadcast from a beach in Los Angeles. Although the live lasted under ten minutes, it became a special moment for ARMY as it marked the first time in weeks that all seven members appeared together.

Jin had recently completed the final shows of his RunSeokjin Ep. Tour in Amsterdam on August 9 and 10, and has now joined the rest of the members in LA following his solo schedules. During his brief U.S. stop earlier this month, Jin had already gone live and shared how Taehyung clung to him for several minutes when they reunited, while the rest of BTS were already in LA.

The beach live gave fans the chance to witness exactly what he had described. Throughout the broadcast, Taehyung stayed close to Jin. He repeatedly hugged him, playfully wiping himself on him after the swim, and laughing beside him. This made the interaction even more endearing for viewers who had missed seeing Jin with the group.

also-read-trending Trending
Fans took to social media to express their emotions. Many pointed out how heartwarming it was to see Taehyung not letting go of Jin. Some referred to the duo as “Taejin” and said this reunion showed just how much the BTS members had missed each other during their time apart. An X user, @jeons_park, wrote,

"MY TAEJIN CRUMBS."
The moment quickly trended online. ARMY celebrated the bond and playful chemistry between Jin and V.

Others admitted they had longed for Jin’s presence and were simply happy to see all seven BTS members together again after his solo tour.

More from BTS’ beach live and comeback preparations

The short Weverse live wasn’t just about the BTS reunion; it also gave fans a glimpse into the group’s usual playful banter. The stream began with members struggling to figure out if the broadcast was working. Jin repeatedly greeted fans with loud “hellos,” while Taehyung teased him by wiping water and sand onto his clothes.

Jimin and Jungkook tried adjusting the camera for better lighting, and Suga confirmed that comments were finally coming through despite earlier connection issues. At one point, Taehyung and Jimin leaned on Jin and playfully rubbed their hair against him. It left Jin flustered as he laughed in disbelief.

RM stepped in to ask fans if they had been doing well and shared that the group was hard at work preparing for their next album. Jin, meanwhile, admitted it felt cold by the beach but said staying close together made it warmer.

The members continued to switch the camera around while debating who was the best cameraman. Jungkook joked about taking over filming, while Taehyung insisted on holding the phone to make sure the others didn’t trip while walking in the dark.

Later in the broadcast, Jin officially greeted ARMY, saying he had just arrived in the U.S. and already felt at home with the members. The group revealed that they were balancing rest days with heavy studio sessions. The BTS members hinted that their comeback preparations were in full swing.

All seven BTS members on Weverse live (Images via Instagram/@thv)
RM, Suga, and j-hope all emphasized that the team had been working nonstop since reuniting. Jin, however, joked that he only joined to show his face, drawing laughter from the others.

They also discussed how Los Angeles evenings felt colder than expected, with Jungkook noting the sharp difference between day and night temperatures. j-hope admitted he was already exhausted after playing soccer earlier in the day, while Jin chuckled at a wordplay when “jin” was used to mean “exhausted.”

The lighthearted moment had everyone laughing as the group walked slowly out of the sand and prepared to wrap up.

Before ending the live, the members reassured fans that they were focused on the comeback and had already hinted that a world tour would follow once their 2026 album is released.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

