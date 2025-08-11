  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "King of K-pop"- Fans celebrate as Jimin breaks record for most-streamed K-pop act in US Spotify history, surpassing BTS

"King of K-pop"- Fans celebrate as Jimin breaks record for most-streamed K-pop act in US Spotify history, surpassing BTS

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:00 GMT
Jimin breaks becomes most-streamed K-pop act in US Spotify history (Images via Weverse)
Jimin breaks becomes most-streamed K-pop act in US Spotify history (Images via Weverse)

On August 11, 2025, an X account, @TheePopCore, reported that Jimin became the most-streamed K-pop act on Spotify US. The BTS vocalist surpassed his own group with an impressive 546 million streams.

Ad

BTS previously held the record with 545 million streams. What makes this achievement more striking is that the idol reached it with only 34 songs. He officially began releasing solo tracks in 2016, starting with his self-written track Lie on BTS' album Wings.

His top five most-streamed tracks overall are Who, Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt. 2, With You, and Closer Than This.

The BTS singer becomes the most-streamed K-pop act in the US (Images via X/@TheePopCore)
The BTS singer becomes the most-streamed K-pop act in the US (Images via X/@TheePopCore)

The news quickly spread online, sparking celebrations from fans worldwide. Social media feeds were filled with congratulatory posts, with many nicknaming the singer the "King." One X user, @PJM_KING, wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans expressed pride in how the idol achieved this milestone through his own music and dedicated fan support.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others praised his artistry, noting that only BTS could surpass BTS, even if it meant one of its members taking the lead.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Jimin’s solo tracks and latest achievements

Jimin’s Spotify US milestone adds to his impressive solo career, which includes a total of 34 tracks, featuring remixes and collaborations. These tracks contributing to this milestone include:

  • Who
  • Like Crazy
  • Set Me Free Pt. 2
  • With You
  • Closer Than This
  • VIBE (feat. Taeyang of BIGBANG)
  • Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)
  • Angel Pt. 1 (with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa)
  • Face-off
  • Alone
  • Promise
  • Interlude: Dive
  • Angel Pt. 2 (with JVKE feat. Charlie Puth)
  • Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson)
  • Rebirth (Intro)
  • Interlude: Showtime
  • Who (Rock Remix)
  • Who (Acoustic Remix)
  • Who (Shibuyakei Remix)
  • Angel Pt. 1 (with JVKE & Muni Long)
  • Who (Instrumental)
  • Who (Funky Remix)
  • Who (Beautiful Mind Remix)
  • Christmas Love
  • Like Crazy (Deep House Remix)
  • Like Crazy (UK Garage Remix)
  • Like Crazy (Instrumental)
  • With you - Instrumental
  • Angel Pt. 2 - Acoustic Version
  • Angel Pt. 1 (with JVKE & Muni Long)
  • Angel (feat. Muni Long, JVKE, NLE Choppa (Anniversary special))
  • Angel Pt. 2 - Sped Up
Ad
Ad

In 2024, Jimin released his second album Muse, featuring the track Who. The song topped both Billboard global charts and broke BTS’ Dynamite record as the longest-charting song by a Korean artist on the Hot 100.

This year, Who also earned him a nomination for Best K-pop at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The nomination makes him the only male K-soloist on the list. Other nominees include groups Stray Kids and aespa, as well as BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé.

Ad

Recently, Jimin appeared alongside Jungkook in the Disney+ travel reality series Are You Sure?!

Currently, the singer is in Los Angeles with BTS members working on their highly anticipated 2026 group album.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications