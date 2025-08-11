"King of K-pop"- Fans celebrate as Jimin breaks record for most-streamed K-pop act in US Spotify history, surpassing BTS

On August 11, 2025, an X account, @TheePopCore, reported that Jimin became the most-streamed K-pop act on Spotify US. The BTS vocalist surpassed his own group with an impressive 546 million streams.BTS previously held the record with 545 million streams. What makes this achievement more striking is that the idol reached it with only 34 songs. He officially began releasing solo tracks in 2016, starting with his self-written track Lie on BTS' album Wings.His top five most-streamed tracks overall are Who, Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt. 2, With You, and Closer Than This.The BTS singer becomes the most-streamed K-pop act in the US (Images via X/@TheePopCore)The news quickly spread online, sparking celebrations from fans worldwide. Social media feeds were filled with congratulatory posts, with many nicknaming the singer the &quot;King.&quot; One X user, @PJM_KING, wrote:PJM_KING @PJM_KINGLINKJimin King of K-pop!Fans expressed pride in how the idol achieved this milestone through his own music and dedicated fan support.charm @little_jimimLINKNo payola, no problem. This is what you called 'organic' which is purely driven by fan support.Jina @jinnie_d_poohLINKNo US tours, No Radio Interviews, No variety shows. Just two Jimmy Fallon Performances and love for his artistry 🩷 Congratulations Jimin 💐san⁷ bsf at day care @dasiolbomLINK@TheePopCore “surpassing his own group” WE FOUND THE NEXT BTSᴳᶦˢᵉˡ♡ྀི @EyeHeartJiminLINKhe’s the IT boy for a reason. global IT boy actually 🤓☝️Meanwhile, others praised his artistry, noting that only BTS could surpass BTS, even if it meant one of its members taking the lead.Baby Jay @NeHTiBArLINKKing of KPop for a reason, lol. Jimin, you nice, keep going. 🫶✨💟hopetopia ⁷ saw jin ✨ @goobstergooLINKthe next bts being a bts member is so poeticAni⁷ ✮⋆˙ @littichoka007LINK&quot;next bts&quot; IT'S BTS MEMBERS THEMSELVES 😔BTS' Jimin’s solo tracks and latest achievementsJimin’s Spotify US milestone adds to his impressive solo career, which includes a total of 34 tracks, featuring remixes and collaborations. These tracks contributing to this milestone include:WhoLike CrazySet Me Free Pt. 2With YouCloser Than ThisVIBE (feat. Taeyang of BIGBANG)Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)Angel Pt. 1 (with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa)Face-offAlonePromiseInterlude: DiveAngel Pt. 2 (with JVKE feat. Charlie Puth)Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson)Rebirth (Intro)Interlude: ShowtimeWho (Rock Remix)Who (Acoustic Remix)Who (Shibuyakei Remix)Angel Pt. 1 (with JVKE &amp; Muni Long)Who (Instrumental)Who (Funky Remix)Who (Beautiful Mind Remix)Christmas LoveLike Crazy (Deep House Remix)Like Crazy (UK Garage Remix)Like Crazy (Instrumental)With you - InstrumentalAngel Pt. 2 - Acoustic VersionAngel Pt. 1 (with JVKE &amp; Muni Long)Angel (feat. Muni Long, JVKE, NLE Choppa (Anniversary special))Angel Pt. 2 - Sped UpIn 2024, Jimin released his second album Muse, featuring the track Who. The song topped both Billboard global charts and broke BTS’ Dynamite record as the longest-charting song by a Korean artist on the Hot 100.This year, Who also earned him a nomination for Best K-pop at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The nomination makes him the only male K-soloist on the list. Other nominees include groups Stray Kids and aespa, as well as BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé.Recently, Jimin appeared alongside Jungkook in the Disney+ travel reality series Are You Sure?!Currently, the singer is in Los Angeles with BTS members working on their highly anticipated 2026 group album.