  "Didn't even bother to research"- Fans slam Rolling Stones for calling Jimin's Like Crazy "overtly s*xual" & mixing up BTS covers with solo tracks

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 10, 2025 13:17 GMT
Rolling Stones ranks Jimin
Rolling Stones ranks Jimin's Like Crazy as one of BTS' best solo songs (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

On August 8, 2025, fans of BTS' Jimin were disappointed after Rolling Stone published its Every BTS Solo Song, Ranked feature. The publication listed over 200 tracks from the group’s members. But instead of celebrating the music, the ranking has sparked a wave of criticism from Jimin’s fans. They accused the outlet of misrepresenting his work.

The biggest point of contention came from the description of Jimin’s Like Crazy, which Rolling Stone placed at No. 50. The magazine called it “overtly s*xual,” a take fans strongly rejected. To them, this showed a complete misunderstanding of the track’s meaning.

Rolling Stone's description of Like Crazy reads:

"There are both English and Korean versions of this song, which starts with indiscernible whispers, giving it a mysterious start. One could argue about the lyrics being overtly s*xual (“Give me a good ride”), but as Jimin wraps his warm vocals around the words, he turns it into a gentle plea."
Rolling Stone&rsquo;s description of Like Crazy (Images by magazine&#039;s website)
Rolling Stone’s description of Like Crazy (Images by magazine's website)

Fans mentioned that the singer had previously explained that the song reflects his emotional struggles during the COVID-19 era. It explores themes of loneliness, denial, and the desperate need to hold on to something, even if it is not real.

Fans felt the “s*xual” label ignored this context and stripped away the song’s depth. An X user, @Jmspork, wrote:

"Didn’t even bother to research song meanings when making this or what MY GOD."
The frustration grew even further when Rolling Stone named With You, a duet with Ha Sung-woon for the Our Blues OST, as Jimin’s best solo track. Many pointed out that it is not a true solo song and was not written by him. They stated that several of his self-penned hits did not even make the top spots.

Tracks like Lie, Serendipity, Filter, and Set Me Free Pt. 2 were either ranked far lower than expected or absent from the highlighted list altogether.

Social media quickly filled with posts from disappointed fans expressing their anger. They argued that the singer's artistry deserved better treatment.

They also said that a respected outlet should take the time to understand the meaning behind his music before publishing such assessments. Many saw it as yet another example of his solo work being undervalued in mainstream media coverage.

Other fan frustrations with Rolling Stone’s BTS solo rankings, Jimin's solos, & more

While Jimin’s placement sparked the most intense backlash, the rest of the list wasn’t free from criticism either. Jungkook’s section raised eyebrows when covers like Falling (originally by Harry Styles) and Let There Be Love were included in his top rankings. Meanwhile, hit originals such as Still With You were left out entirely.

Fans questioned how a one-time live cover could be considered a “solo song” while his self-written, globally popular tracks didn’t make the cut.

There were also complaints about what fans felt was uneven treatment across members. Some accused the list of showing bias towards certain BTS members. They also highlighted publication of pointing out vocal effects in Jungkook’s work while praising similar elements in others’ songs.

Jimin’s fans said that this wasn’t the first time his music had been undervalued in such rankings. They argued that Like Crazy is one of the most important tracks in his career. It is a record-breaking single from his 2023 debut solo album Face.

Rolling Stone’s list of Jimin’s songs in the ranking included:

  1. With You (with Ha Sung-woon)
  2. Be Mine
  3. Face-Off
  4. Who
  5. Alone
  6. Like Crazy
  7. Dear ARMY
  8. Closer Than This
  9. Smeraldo Garden Marching Band
  10. Set Me Free Pt. 2

The track, Like Crazy was co-written with RM and producers Pdogg, Ghstloop, and others.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
