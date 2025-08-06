  • home icon
  "This is copyright infringement"- Fans outraged after spotting BTS' Jimin's hidden track 'Letter' allegedly listed by unknown artist

“This is copyright infringement”- Fans outraged after spotting BTS’ Jimin’s hidden track ‘Letter’ allegedly listed by unknown artist

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:51 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

On Wednesday, August 6, fans of BTS' Jimin raised concerns about the idol's track, Letter, being released under the name Miryusif Mammadli or Mirry3m on January 22, 2024. The original song was rolled out by Jimin through his first solo album, FACE, on March 24, 2023, called Letter (feat. Dear ARMY).

The acoustic version of the same was released as Mirry3m's original song on Spotify, which left many fans and netizens talking about how this incident stands as a copyright infringement. They called out the unknown artist for their alleged actions, and also urged BTS's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, to take legal action against the artist.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"This is copyright infringement. Jimin’s music should be protected, not stolen and misused like this."
"This appears to be a case of copyright infringement. Kindly look into this and have it removed. Thank you." said a fan on X
"He even registered the song on every platform. We need urgent action!" added another fan
"This is violence. Please take this down immediately. Please take action!" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their concerns regarding the copyright infringement issue with BTS Jimin's solo song, Letter.

"I can actually play it on Spotify! Wtf this is illegal. PJM will be sad" stated a fan
"Jim in's letter is being plagiarized by Mirry3m on all platforms, since January 21, 2024, posing as the author of the song" added an X user
"this is so f*cking sick. everyone pls spread awareness. Plagiarism is NOT a joke & they need to be sued." said a netizen
"Can't believe it's been a year and bigshit still didn't take any action towards this" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jimin's solo activities

BTS Jimin, or Park Ji-min, is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. As he rolled out activities as a BTS member, he also put forth solo songs through BTS albums like Serendipity, Filter, Lie, and more.

However, he made his official solo debut in March 2023 with his first album, FACE. The album held the song, Like Crazy, as its title track. Following the same, in December 2023, he enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service.

He enlisted alongside Jungkook under the Buddy System. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out his second solo album, MUSE, which held the song, WHO, as its title track. After this, the idol didn't roll out any solo music releases. On the other hand, in June 2025, Jimin was discharged from his military enlistment.

After the discharge, it was reported through BTS's group Weverse livestream on July 1 that the members have begun their preparations for their next comeback. They also announced that the album is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.

Additionally, Dispatch also reported that all the BTS members will be gathering in Los Angeles for a two-month stay in the United States to create, prepare, and schedule their upcoming group album. Therefore, Jimin is expected to participate in the same.

Edited by Bharath S
