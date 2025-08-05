Members of BTS including j-hope, V, and RM have all posted photos of Jimin on their stories and feeds, over the last 24 hours. This has sent ARMYs into a frenzy of laughter and admiration.The members have together posted five photos of the star, with RM posting two of them. V also posted two, one on his feed and one in a story, posting a half-body closeup of him in goggles and one shirtless pictute where he is supposedly standing in a rocky pond.Fans have jokingly dubbed this sudden photo dump as the “Bangtan-Is-Whipped-For-Jimin Count Meter,” keeping track of who’s posted how many times. Some even called out the remaining members, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook, for not joining in yet.One fan wrote:“THEY ARE DOWN BAD FOR JIMIN.”The other fans commented,&quot;The fact that we got 4 different pictures in the past day and we didn't even have to beg jimin for them.&quot; A fan said.&quot;FOUR JM NEW PICS UNDER 24 HOURS ?? WORLD IS HEALING.&quot; A fan exclaimed.&quot;I love how none of us are normal abt him.&quot; A fan remarked jokingly.&quot;Bangtan-Is-Whipped-For-JM Count Meter: Taehyung: 1 Namjoon: 2 Hobi: 1 Jin, Yoongi, JK I need you three to fight back.&quot; A fan wrote.Some other fans wrote:&quot;Whatever it is, I just need them to keep doing it and for yoonjinkook to hop on this trend.&quot; A fan demanded.&quot;Men should take notes this is how you hard launch the love of your life.&quot; Another fan sarcastically commented.&quot;No one loves jimin more than bts members.&quot; A fan stated.j-hope posts several Instagram photos including Jimin and the other membersAll seven members of BTS are reportedly in the United States as they prepare for their highly anticipated spring comeback of 2026. While the group has remained tight-lipped about specific details, sightings and social media posts have only fueled excitement across ARMY.On August 5, 2025, j-hope treated fans to an inside look at what appears to be a studio session in LA, sharing a 20-slide Instagram post filled with photos and videos. The slides featured photos of himself and also those of BTS members being immersed in the creative process like RM recording vocals, SUGA strumming a guitar, and Jimin scrolling on his phone.However, what especially caught fans’ attention was the presence of Charlie Puth, who was seen laughing and interacting with Jungkook in one of the clips. Given their past collaboration on Left and Right in 2022, fans are buzzing about the possibility of a new project between BTS and the American artist.