  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “THEY ARE DOWN BAD FOR JIMIN”- Fans in snitches as BTS' Taehyung, RM and j-hope post back-to-back Instagram updates featuring the idol

“THEY ARE DOWN BAD FOR JIMIN”- Fans in snitches as BTS' Taehyung, RM and j-hope post back-to-back Instagram updates featuring the idol

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:14 GMT
BTS members post Jimin
BTS members post Jimin's pictures (Images via Instagram/thv and uarmyhope)

Members of BTS including j-hope, V, and RM have all posted photos of Jimin on their stories and feeds, over the last 24 hours. This has sent ARMYs into a frenzy of laughter and admiration.

Ad

The members have together posted five photos of the star, with RM posting two of them. V also posted two, one on his feed and one in a story, posting a half-body closeup of him in goggles and one shirtless pictute where he is supposedly standing in a rocky pond.

Fans have jokingly dubbed this sudden photo dump as the “Bangtan-Is-Whipped-For-Jimin Count Meter,” keeping track of who’s posted how many times. Some even called out the remaining members, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook, for not joining in yet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan wrote:

“THEY ARE DOWN BAD FOR JIMIN.”
Ad

The other fans commented,

"The fact that we got 4 different pictures in the past day and we didn't even have to beg jimin for them." A fan said.
"FOUR JM NEW PICS UNDER 24 HOURS ?? WORLD IS HEALING." A fan exclaimed.
"I love how none of us are normal abt him." A fan remarked jokingly.
"Bangtan-Is-Whipped-For-JM Count Meter: Taehyung: 1 Namjoon: 2 Hobi: 1 Jin, Yoongi, JK I need you three to fight back." A fan wrote.
Ad

Some other fans wrote:

"Whatever it is, I just need them to keep doing it and for yoonjinkook to hop on this trend." A fan demanded.
"Men should take notes this is how you hard launch the love of your life." Another fan sarcastically commented.
"No one loves jimin more than bts members." A fan stated.
Ad

j-hope posts several Instagram photos including Jimin and the other members

All seven members of BTS are reportedly in the United States as they prepare for their highly anticipated spring comeback of 2026. While the group has remained tight-lipped about specific details, sightings and social media posts have only fueled excitement across ARMY.

On August 5, 2025, j-hope treated fans to an inside look at what appears to be a studio session in LA, sharing a 20-slide Instagram post filled with photos and videos. The slides featured photos of himself and also those of BTS members being immersed in the creative process like RM recording vocals, SUGA strumming a guitar, and Jimin scrolling on his phone.

Ad

However, what especially caught fans’ attention was the presence of Charlie Puth, who was seen laughing and interacting with Jungkook in one of the clips. Given their past collaboration on Left and Right in 2022, fans are buzzing about the possibility of a new project between BTS and the American artist.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Udisha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications