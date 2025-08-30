"Stop micromanaging him": Fans react as Jungkook reveals he has adult ADHD in response to a Weverse Live viewer asking him to stop moving

On Friday, August 29, 2025, BTS member Jungkook addressed fans through a Weverse live broadcast ahead of his birthday (September 1). During the session, a viewer asked him not to move around so much while sitting.In response, Jungkook explained that he could not help it and revealed that he has adult ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).“I kept moving? But, I can’t help it. I kind of... it’s like adult ADHD. I have it. I keep moving like this.” he shared.According to the National Institute of Mental Health, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) can be identified by a consistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity that makes it hard to function in at least two areas of life, such as at home, school, or work.Adults with ADHD often have a history of poor grades, work problems, or strained relationships. They may find it challenging to stay organized, perform daily tasks, or complete long projects.Following Jungkook’s revelation, the disclosure became a major point of discussion among fans. Many expressed support for the Grammy-nominated singer, appreciating his openness about the condition and noting the importance of representation.Others criticized the comment that prompted his response, saying the singer should not have been pressured into explaining his behavior during the live. Several fans were calling for more understanding and less judgment toward his actions during live broadcasts. One fan commented,&quot;If y’all don’t stop micromanaging him&quot;Many highlighted the importance of respecting personal boundaries. Others, particularly those living with ADHD themselves, resonated deeply with his words and stressed the need for greater awareness and sensitivity within fandom spaces.pha⁷ @bemyjinnieLINK@dreamjeons plz stop these nonsense comments it's not your business if jungkook moves around while sitting down lolvaish⁷ @hobabylvrLINKJungkook shouldn't have been made uncomfortable and cornered into telling us he has adhd, but I hope from now on ppl can learn and stop being albeist both in fandom spaces and irl⁷val⁸ ⎕ @frailstateofvalLINK@hobabylvr As an ADHDer myself, I'm pissed they made him feel pressured to tell us he's ADHD so they'd let him stim freely. Dealing with hyperactivity can be a pain in the ass sometimes, especially when your hands are tied on how to let it out.🐇★⋆˙ @likehonestliarLINKI wish ppl used their brain before saying smth that might be inappropriate, rude, non of their business. That they had a bit more awareness, consideration and empathy for others. That they saw him as a real person, instead of just an entertainment figure opposite their screens..For many fans who were neurodivergent or living with ADHD themselves, the idol’s revelation felt especially meaningful. They shared that seeing someone as accomplished and admired as he was openly speaking about the condition gave them a sense of representation. Several described feeling seen through his words, while others celebrated the fact that their favorite artist could relate to experiences they live with.ree⁷ @jkyoongsLINKfirst of all jungkook 🫂 my adhd buddy 🫂 so glad he openly talks about it 🫂 but second of all we need to get rid of weverse commenters why are yall so demanding damn !ava.*･｡ﾟ @prodhongLINKyoongi never being shy about his adhd and him helping kids with autism…jungkook admitted he also has adhd…both my ults…this is a huge win for me준버전 테라피 (semi ia 📚) @hobibihobaLINKi'm hearing that jungkook talked about having adhd. goooood morning to me 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 my fellow brother in adhd... lowkey always knew bcs he's kinda the textbook case 😭😭😭😭BTS' Jungkook's first Weverse live after U.S. trip hits 17.7M views, offers home tour and BTS comeback updateBTS' Jungkook held his first Weverse live broadcast on August 29, shortly after he and the other members of the group returned to South Korea from the United States. The group had been working on their upcoming comeback in Los Angeles.The live session on the day drew significant attention, recording 17.7 million viewers in two hours. It ranked as the third most-watched Weverse live after broadcasts by j-hope and Jungkook himself in 2024.During the live, the youngest BTS member gave fans a glimpse of his new home. He showed parts of the interior, including his television setup, staircase and layout, gym area, closet, and several other sections of the house.The black interiors drew reactions online, with many describing the design as a reflection of his personality. Many fans remarked that even without being told, the home’s aesthetic was unmistakably Jungkook’s.Alongside the house tour, the singer shared brief comments about his time in the United States with the other BTS members. He noted that while living was enjoyable, he found himself constantly laughing during their stay together in Los Angeles.Midway through the broadcast, fellow member V, aka Kim Taehyung, joined the live while having his dinner, surprising viewers. Their lighthearted interaction playfully, sharing jokes and laughter, became one of the memorable moments of the session for the fans. The two also talked about exercising and made plans to go running together.The live also included confirmation of BTS’s upcoming comeback plans. Jungkook wrapped up the broadcast by promising fans he would return for another live on his birthday.BTS' comeback album is scheduled for release in the spring of 2026, as the group has confirmed in their previous lives.