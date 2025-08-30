"Stop micromanaging him": Fans react as Jungkook reveals he has adult ADHD in response to a Weverse Live viewer asking him to stop moving

  • home icon
By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 30, 2025 09:53 GMT
Jungkook in hi Weverse live (Image via Weverse)
On Friday, August 29, 2025, BTS member Jungkook addressed fans through a Weverse live broadcast ahead of his birthday (September 1). During the session, a viewer asked him not to move around so much while sitting.

In response, Jungkook explained that he could not help it and revealed that he has adult ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

“I kept moving? But, I can’t help it. I kind of... it’s like adult ADHD. I have it. I keep moving like this.” he shared.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) can be identified by a consistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity that makes it hard to function in at least two areas of life, such as at home, school, or work.

Adults with ADHD often have a history of poor grades, work problems, or strained relationships. They may find it challenging to stay organized, perform daily tasks, or complete long projects.

Following Jungkook’s revelation, the disclosure became a major point of discussion among fans. Many expressed support for the Grammy-nominated singer, appreciating his openness about the condition and noting the importance of representation.

Others criticized the comment that prompted his response, saying the singer should not have been pressured into explaining his behavior during the live. Several fans were calling for more understanding and less judgment toward his actions during live broadcasts. One fan commented,

"If y’all don’t stop micromanaging him"
Many highlighted the importance of respecting personal boundaries. Others, particularly those living with ADHD themselves, resonated deeply with his words and stressed the need for greater awareness and sensitivity within fandom spaces.

For many fans who were neurodivergent or living with ADHD themselves, the idol’s revelation felt especially meaningful. They shared that seeing someone as accomplished and admired as he was openly speaking about the condition gave them a sense of representation. Several described feeling seen through his words, while others celebrated the fact that their favorite artist could relate to experiences they live with.

BTS' Jungkook's first Weverse live after U.S. trip hits 17.7M views, offers home tour and BTS comeback update

BTS' Jungkook held his first Weverse live broadcast on August 29, shortly after he and the other members of the group returned to South Korea from the United States. The group had been working on their upcoming comeback in Los Angeles.

The live session on the day drew significant attention, recording 17.7 million viewers in two hours. It ranked as the third most-watched Weverse live after broadcasts by j-hope and Jungkook himself in 2024.

During the live, the youngest BTS member gave fans a glimpse of his new home. He showed parts of the interior, including his television setup, staircase and layout, gym area, closet, and several other sections of the house.

The black interiors drew reactions online, with many describing the design as a reflection of his personality. Many fans remarked that even without being told, the home’s aesthetic was unmistakably Jungkook’s.

Alongside the house tour, the singer shared brief comments about his time in the United States with the other BTS members. He noted that while living was enjoyable, he found himself constantly laughing during their stay together in Los Angeles.

Midway through the broadcast, fellow member V, aka Kim Taehyung, joined the live while having his dinner, surprising viewers. Their lighthearted interaction playfully, sharing jokes and laughter, became one of the memorable moments of the session for the fans. The two also talked about exercising and made plans to go running together.

The live also included confirmation of BTS’s upcoming comeback plans. Jungkook wrapped up the broadcast by promising fans he would return for another live on his birthday.

BTS' comeback album is scheduled for release in the spring of 2026, as the group has confirmed in their previous lives.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Edited by Bharath S
