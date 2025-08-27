"They are the sweetest"- Fans in awe as a Tattoo artist reveals BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM & j-hope's cheerful compliments to her work

On August 27, 2025, a tattoo artist shared a memorable encounter with BTS members in Los Angeles through her Instagram account. According to her post, she unexpectedly ran into Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and j-hope at a restaurant. She then took the opportunity to show them the BTS-inspired tattoos she had created over the years getting responses that left her emotional.In her account, she described mustering the courage to approach the members and express her gratitude, sharing how the group played a role in her artistic growth. She then showed them pictures of her work.The members reacted warmly, with Jungkook giving a thumbs-up. RM and j-hope with their managers also joined in with cheerful encouragement. Jimin complimented the tattoos, reportedly said,“These tattoos are really beautiful. What a fate to meet you here like this.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe artist revealed that her journey began in 2019 when she designed a tattoo inspired by Jungkook’s Euphoria music video. Since then, she has worked on several BTS-themed designs, which helped her gain recognition, build her career, and eventually move to the United States to pursue tattooing professionally.The tattoo artist concluded her post by saying the moment still feels like a dream. She expressed hope that one day she might get the chance to tattoo one of the members themselves.The tattoo artist shared an unexpected meeting with members of a five-time Grammy-nominated group, and fans quickly celebrated it online. They praised the members for being kind and down-to-earth, calling the interaction proof of their genuine appreciation for fans’ creativity.One fan wrote,&quot;They are the sweetest&quot;naia ✿ @koomiologistLINK@min4gukk they are the sweetest 😭💗Many were touched by the members' sweet gestures and supportive words, calling the moment proof of BTS' genuine warmth. Others expressed admiration for the artist's courage and couldn't hide their envy at her once-in-a-lifetime encounter.ni •᷄ɞ•᷅ @kookmininiLINKthey are the sweetest people ever 😭naia ✿ @koomiologistLINKthis tattoo artist met jungkook, jimin, hobi and namjoon yesterday and said they clapped for her when she showed them her tattoos 😭💗pëachmØchï @5813ChimKooLINKBeing able to meet Jikook and the rest of the boys and being cheered by them?? Ah such a very lucky human! i'm so jealous but happy for her atst 🥹Many fans praised her creativity and long-standing dedication as an artist. Others highlighted how the members continue to inspire creativity around the world. nini⁷ tae gf (Real)🍉 FESTA @vminnteaLINKoh my goddd this is so sweet icb this happened im so happy for her 😭🥹 tbh can’t even imagine the courage it would take to approach them in public like that omgDan⁷ saw hobi @honjooneLINKDoing this masterpiece on herself is a crazy work. How could people be this talented bruh. Crazyyy 😭please get me out of here @RogueAmericanaLINKAhhh I follow her on Insta and really love her work 💜 she deserves this🐈‍⬛⁷ @agustlvvrLINKwhat a cute interaction🥹 i love how the boys inspire many artists alikeBTS' j-hope sparks buzz with new tattoo as group continues comeback preparations in Los AngelesIn other news related to BTS' tattoos, American tattoo artist Dr. Woo recently shared photos with BTS members j-hope and V, sparking widespread discussion among fans. The now deleted images uploaded on August 26, 2025, showed the two idols visiting his studio in Los Angeles.In the picture with j-hope, fans quickly spotted what appeared to be a new tattoo placed just above his knee. The design seemed to spell out the word &quot;hope,&quot; a nod to his stage name. Meanwhile, V's photo drew curiosity as no visible tattoo was seen, leaving fans unsure whether he had gotten inked or had simply joined j-hope at the appointment.BTS is currently spending the time in Los Angeles as preparations continue for their upcoming comeback album. The group, who reunited after completing their mandatory military service in June this year, has been keeping fans updated through live broadcasts.On July 1, 2025, BTS appeared together in a live stream for the first time since their discharge, confirming that new music was officially in the works. Just weeks later, on August 17, all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, connected with fans again through a short Weverse live from a beach in Los Angeles.In the broadcast, the members spoke about enjoying their reunion while maintaining a packed schedule. RM mentioned that most of their focus remained on the new album. Suga explained that the day was a day off, while j-hope noted that recording would continue immediate next day.The members also revealed that their routine included designated rest days to balance work and downtime. They openly expressed their excitement about the creative process and their return as a full group.