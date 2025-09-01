“If you don’t wanna go to the police station, don’t come”- BTS’ Jungkook issues stern warning to stalkers, reveals chilling details of second break-in

On August 31, 2025, BTS's Jungkook delivered a warning after another intrusion at his Seoul home. The incident happened late at night on August 30 in Yongsan, where the singer lives. Police said a woman in her 40s was caught at 11:20 pm after entering the building’s parking lot.When questioned, she told officers she walked in because it was “her friend’s house.” Later, the woman was charged with unlawful entry. During his birthday live on Weverse, Jungkook addressed the case.The K-pop idol stated he had been checking his surveillance cameras when he heard noise outside. The woman managed to pull his door open, claiming to be his &quot;friend,&quot; but by then the police were already on the scene.kasy @koovarbieLINKI was watching cctv I was watching everyone. I heard the noise and she tried to open I mean actually she opened the door but police already came by that time. She said she was my friend. Oh ok. Yeah sure you all are my friends but comeon what is that?+In the broadcast, the 28-year-old gave a direct message, saying,“Don’t come, please. don’t come, really. […] if you don’t wanna go to the police station, don’t come.”The incident came days before his birthday on September 1, and shortly after, he gave fans a surprise home tour on Weverse on August 29.BTS’s Jungkook previously faced a home intrusion attempt back in JunePop Core @TheePopCoreLINKA woman in her 30s was arrested yesterday (11th) for attempting to break into JUNGKOOK's house, following a prompt report from a vigilant neighbor.On June 11, 2025, the same day Jungkook completed mandatory military service, a woman in her 30s tried to enter his home. Police said she pressed the door lock several times before officers reached the spot. The Chinese woman told police she came only to see him. The case was sent to prosecutors last week.On December 18, the artist appeared in a surprise Weverse live during his military service, briefly showing his room. He addressed privacy concerns, urging fans not to visit his home or send parcels to his residence or army base, adding that he wouldn’t accept them.📀ᴶᴷ 𝙄 𝘼𝙈 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇 🍪🥠🥐 @InesDelenaLINK“I hope there’s nobody coming to my house. I beg you.”Jungkook can't even be safe in his own house 🥺Safety concerns had already surrounded the BTS maknae before he enlisted in 2023. His address was being circulated then. While on tour in Las Vegas that May, he received repeated calls on a phone left in his hotel room.Around the same time, food deliveries started arriving at his house without approval. Later, Jungkook responded in a Weverse message:Pop Tingz @ThePopTingzLINK#BTS’ Jungkook addresses food constantly being sent to him in new post: “Please don't send food to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you can buy food for yourself. If I receive food one more time, I'll inquire about the order and take the appropriate measures. Therefore, please stop.”BTS' Jungkook turns 28 today, September 1. The band marked the day with a rare throwback reel on Instagram captioned, “Happy Jung Kook Day.” The clip, set to his track Never Let Go, had adorable unseen moments. The SEVEN-star joined BTS at just sixteen, becoming the youngest in the lineup. Nicknamed the “Golden Maknae,” he wowed early on with his skills in vocals, dance, and stage presence.