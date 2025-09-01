  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “If you don’t wanna go to the police station, don’t come”- BTS’ Jungkook issues stern warning to stalkers, reveals chilling details of second break-in

“If you don’t wanna go to the police station, don’t come”- BTS’ Jungkook issues stern warning to stalkers, reveals chilling details of second break-in

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 01, 2025 07:50 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook (Image via Weverse)

On August 31, 2025, BTS's Jungkook delivered a warning after another intrusion at his Seoul home. The incident happened late at night on August 30 in Yongsan, where the singer lives. Police said a woman in her 40s was caught at 11:20 pm after entering the building’s parking lot.

Ad

When questioned, she told officers she walked in because it was “her friend’s house.” Later, the woman was charged with unlawful entry. During his birthday live on Weverse, Jungkook addressed the case.

The K-pop idol stated he had been checking his surveillance cameras when he heard noise outside. The woman managed to pull his door open, claiming to be his "friend," but by then the police were already on the scene.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In the broadcast, the 28-year-old gave a direct message, saying,

“Don’t come, please. don’t come, really. […] if you don’t wanna go to the police station, don’t come.”
Ad

The incident came days before his birthday on September 1, and shortly after, he gave fans a surprise home tour on Weverse on August 29.

BTS’s Jungkook previously faced a home intrusion attempt back in June

Ad

On June 11, 2025, the same day Jungkook completed mandatory military service, a woman in her 30s tried to enter his home. Police said she pressed the door lock several times before officers reached the spot. The Chinese woman told police she came only to see him. The case was sent to prosecutors last week.

On December 18, the artist appeared in a surprise Weverse live during his military service, briefly showing his room. He addressed privacy concerns, urging fans not to visit his home or send parcels to his residence or army base, adding that he wouldn’t accept them.

Ad
Ad

Safety concerns had already surrounded the BTS maknae before he enlisted in 2023. His address was being circulated then. While on tour in Las Vegas that May, he received repeated calls on a phone left in his hotel room.

Around the same time, food deliveries started arriving at his house without approval. Later, Jungkook responded in a Weverse message:

Ad

BTS' Jungkook turns 28 today, September 1. The band marked the day with a rare throwback reel on Instagram captioned, “Happy Jung Kook Day.” The clip, set to his track Never Let Go, had adorable unseen moments.

The SEVEN-star joined BTS at just sixteen, becoming the youngest in the lineup. Nicknamed the “Golden Maknae,” he wowed early on with his skills in vocals, dance, and stage presence.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications