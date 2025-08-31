"It's not his fault" - Fans defend BTS' Jungkook after break-in incident sparks blame over house tour on Weverse livestream

BTS’ Jungkook has once again faced a serious security scare after a woman in her 40s was arrested on August 31, 2025, for trespassing at his residence in Yongsan. Police revealed that the woman followed a vehicle into the parking lot of his home around 11:20 pm before she was caught by security and taken into custody.According to Maeil Business Newspaper, she reportedly gave incoherent statements, insisting she thought it was a friend’s house. This incident follows another attempted break-in in June, when a Chinese woman in her 30s was sent to prosecutors after trying to access his property on the same day Jungkook completed his military service.The break-in occurred just a day after Jungkook had treated fans to a short house tour during a Weverse live broadcast. In the livestream, he casually showed parts of his home, including the living room, staircase, and gym.While the moment was warmly received at first, a small section of netizens began blaming him for revealing too much. They argued that showing his home had compromised his safety.BTS Charts Daily @btschartsdailycLINK[INFO] A woman who broke into Jungkook's home has been arrested by the police. The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul arrested a woman in her 40s, identified as &quot;A,&quot; on charges of home invasion. Ms. A is accused of breaking into the parking lot of BTS's Jungkook's home inThis sparked outrage among the fans. They strongly defended him and stated that the idol never disclosed his address or any identifiable details.Fans stressed that the singer was the victim, not at fault, and that the real issue lay with stalkers and individuals who have been leaking and spreading his address online. An X user, @nisaaaaBTS, wrote,&quot;Jungkook NEVER disclosed his full address, even on his live but some people are spreading his address, his house locations. It’s not his fault in fact he’s the victim in this. I truly wish for him to be protected.&quot;Nisa⁷ 𝘽𝙏𝙎 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 💜 @nisaaaaBTSLINKJungkook NEVER disclosed his full address, even on his live but some people are spreading his address, his house locations. It’s not his fault in fact he’s the victim in this. I truly wish for him to be protectedMany highlighted that celebrities routinely share home tours in magazines or broadcasts without facing such invasive consequences. They reminded others that the BTS' youngest has always spoken about his need for privacy and safety and that it was stalkers and those spreading his information who should be held accountable.☆ @fvbrcysLINKit’s funny that there’s a whole series on yt about celebrities home but it’s jks fault when he shows a glimpse of it 🤒Fe.D.G @DavyWerLINKWhy tf some of you are saying he shouldn't show his house etc..? He can do whatever he wants, he is the victim and you guys are acting like those mfs who ask &quot;what was she wearing?&quot; Are you for real? The fault is all in that criminal woman that tried get into his house.Absent Ma'am @sleepinginsilkLINK“why'd he show his house then?” probably cause he trusts us, nobody should have to live in the fear of others, it's the fact that some of y'all know more than enough about him and don't mind sharing it on tl like a local news they get power from the fact that there are consumersjungkook admirer₇ @dreamjeonsLINK“well, he shouldn’t show his house then” it’s not his fault if his address got leaked and spread everywhere, or if people don’t know how to act. it’s HIS HOUSE, one he worked hard for. it’s not like he gave everyone the address and told yall to go over there?The backlash against the victim-blaming grew stronger online. Fans pointed out that Jungkook has long been targeted by obsessive behavior. They argued that he deserves to live freely in his own house without fear, and that blaming him for simply showing glimpses of his home was unfair and misplaced.⁷ @mygbebeLINKIt's so heartbreaking that Jungkook always seem to want a sense of normalcy (and he deserves it unconditionally), but somehow, he himself is aware of it, and we're aware of it that his safety's always going to be compromised at the end of the day, and that's not his fault.드닝 @gol3naotcLINKThe real problem is those ppl (youtubers, stalkers, real estate brokers) spreading the location and road to his house not jk showing that he has a black ceiling and 10 speakers inside that huge house… bighit needs to take down those videos with millions of views🤢bakery 🍞🍎 @seokstalgicLINKoh some of you are actually blaming him for this ? he showed us because he trusts us and then people go ahead and take advantage of it. the only people at fault are stalkersBackground on BTS' Jungkook’s privacy concerns and past incidentsThis latest intrusion is not the first time Jungkook has faced threats to his privacy. In June 2025, shortly after his military discharge, a Chinese woman was caught repeatedly pressing the keypad to his residence before being detained by police. Earlier in his career, he also dealt with repeated invasive phone calls and sasaeng fans attempting to monitor his movements.Concerns about idol safety have been growing across the industry, with other BTS members also experiencing unwanted incidents. Jin, for instance, was allegedly kissed on the neck without consent by a fan during a hug event in 2024.Jungkook himself was also targeted by a hacking organization during his military service. However, he avoided financial loss after authorities froze payments.Despite these experiences, the singer continues to share parts of his life with fans through livestreams. His recent Weverse live was intended as a casual interaction. He discussed his plans and gave fans a brief look at his home.As BTS prepares for a full-group comeback in 2026, the repeated security breaches raise urgent questions about better protection for idols.All seven members of the group have recently returned to South Korea after wrapping up their overseas schedule in LA.