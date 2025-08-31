  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "It's not his fault" - Fans defend BTS' Jungkook after break-in incident sparks blame over house tour on Weverse livestream

"It's not his fault" - Fans defend BTS' Jungkook after break-in incident sparks blame over house tour on Weverse livestream

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 31, 2025 08:01 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook break-in incident (Images via Weverse)

BTS’ Jungkook has once again faced a serious security scare after a woman in her 40s was arrested on August 31, 2025, for trespassing at his residence in Yongsan. Police revealed that the woman followed a vehicle into the parking lot of his home around 11:20 pm before she was caught by security and taken into custody.

Ad

According to Maeil Business Newspaper, she reportedly gave incoherent statements, insisting she thought it was a friend’s house. This incident follows another attempted break-in in June, when a Chinese woman in her 30s was sent to prosecutors after trying to access his property on the same day Jungkook completed his military service.

The break-in occurred just a day after Jungkook had treated fans to a short house tour during a Weverse live broadcast. In the livestream, he casually showed parts of his home, including the living room, staircase, and gym.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the moment was warmly received at first, a small section of netizens began blaming him for revealing too much. They argued that showing his home had compromised his safety.

Ad

This sparked outrage among the fans. They strongly defended him and stated that the idol never disclosed his address or any identifiable details.

Fans stressed that the singer was the victim, not at fault, and that the real issue lay with stalkers and individuals who have been leaking and spreading his address online. An X user, @nisaaaaBTS, wrote,

"Jungkook NEVER disclosed his full address, even on his live but some people are spreading his address, his house locations. It’s not his fault in fact he’s the victim in this. I truly wish for him to be protected."
Ad
Ad

Many highlighted that celebrities routinely share home tours in magazines or broadcasts without facing such invasive consequences. They reminded others that the BTS' youngest has always spoken about his need for privacy and safety and that it was stalkers and those spreading his information who should be held accountable.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The backlash against the victim-blaming grew stronger online. Fans pointed out that Jungkook has long been targeted by obsessive behavior. They argued that he deserves to live freely in his own house without fear, and that blaming him for simply showing glimpses of his home was unfair and misplaced.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Background on BTS' Jungkook’s privacy concerns and past incidents

This latest intrusion is not the first time Jungkook has faced threats to his privacy. In June 2025, shortly after his military discharge, a Chinese woman was caught repeatedly pressing the keypad to his residence before being detained by police. Earlier in his career, he also dealt with repeated invasive phone calls and sasaeng fans attempting to monitor his movements.

Ad

Concerns about idol safety have been growing across the industry, with other BTS members also experiencing unwanted incidents. Jin, for instance, was allegedly kissed on the neck without consent by a fan during a hug event in 2024.

Jungkook himself was also targeted by a hacking organization during his military service. However, he avoided financial loss after authorities froze payments.

Ad

Despite these experiences, the singer continues to share parts of his life with fans through livestreams. His recent Weverse live was intended as a casual interaction. He discussed his plans and gave fans a brief look at his home.

As BTS prepares for a full-group comeback in 2026, the repeated security breaches raise urgent questions about better protection for idols.

All seven members of the group have recently returned to South Korea after wrapping up their overseas schedule in LA.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications