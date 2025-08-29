"Congratulations Taekook"- Fans celebrate BTS' V's Male Artist of the Year & Jungkook's Collaboration of the Year wins at Jupiter Music Awards 2025

On August 28, 2025, the Jupiter Music Awards fan-voting results were revealed. BTS members V and Jungkook both came out victorious. Taehyung (V) was named 'Male Artist of the Year' after collecting over 1.5 million votes. Meanwhile, Jungkook took home 'Collaboration of the Year' for his global hit Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee.The double win immediately set social media ablaze. Fans flocked online to celebrate the two members under the nickname “Taekook.”Many described the recognition as well-deserved. They also praised V’s artistry and Jungkook’s international reach.Others pointed out how both singers continue to dominate individually. This is while they are still preparing for their group comeback. An X user, @kooktaelin, wrote,&quot;Congratulations Taekook.&quot;Lindakookie ⟭⟬🔮 @kooktaelinLINKCongratulations Taekook 🎊Hashtags congratulating them trended worldwide. It filled the internet with posts calling them “kings.&quot; Fans also expressed how proud they feel of their accomplishments.G𐤀bbie_♥️💜 V⃣&amp;amp; JK⃣ @apelbaumitaewonLINKBlessing me everyday day for stanning two incredible talented artists! Congrats 🥳ㅈㅈㄱㅌㅎ .☘︎ ݁˖ @taekoov123LINKKings 🔥🔥🔥Moon🍓≮𝒯𝒶𝑒𝒦𝑜𝑜𝓀 @MoonSun_TKLINKMy Kings are doing AMAZING CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK CONGRATULATIONS TAEKOOK #Jupiter_Music_AwardsKatia 💚💜ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ with Seven💜💚 @All4TaeJKLINKI'll never regret stanning these two great artists. NEVER! 💚💜💚💜💚💜 CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK CONGRATULATIONS TAEKOOK #Jupiter_Music_Awards #JMAThey further highlighted how rare it is for two members of the same group to win in different categories at such a fan-driven event. Fans expressed that their votes were worth it and celebrated the achievement as another example of members’ success.🀥 @jkvkarmaLINKand that’s why i support talent they will never embarrass me, congrats my taekookVshtjk💜💚 @vshtjk7LINKMy MEN reigning the universe🫂💜 Huge congrats to #taekook for their amazing wins at the 2025 #JMA! 'Male Artist of the Year’ for #V &amp;amp;amp; ‘Collaboration of the Year’ for #JUNGKOOK, so well deserved! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK #jupiter_music_awards삼삼삼 | samsamsam | TAEKOOK IS 💜 @samsamsamdeeLINKHooray! Congratulations to these two brave, talented idols. 💜 CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK CONGRATULATIONS TAEKOOKOther winners at JMA 2025 and BTS’ latest activitiesHere’s a look at the major winners from this year’s Jupiter Music Awards 2025:Male Artist of the Year – BTS’ V (Taehyung)Collaboration of the Year – Jungkook, The Kid LAROI &amp; Central Cee (Too Much)Song of the Year – BTS’ Jimin (Who)Album of the Year – BTS’ Jin (Happy)Female Artist of the Year – aespa’s WinterMale Group of the Year – NCT DREAMFemale Group of the Year – VVUPHottest Trending Male Rookie – RIIZEHottest Trending Female Rookie – BABYMONSTERTeam INDIA 🇮🇳 (Indian BTS ARMY) @teamindiaforbtsLINKCONGRATULATIONS JIN CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK #Jupiter_Music_AwardsFor the septet, these wins add to an already landmark year. The group recently wrapped up an extended stay in Los Angeles. They have been preparing their long-awaited 2026 comeback album. All seven members are now back in South Korea, signaling the next stage of their reunion era after completing military service.Individually, V has been in the spotlight for his ceremonial first pitch at a Dodgers game, fashion appearances in Paris, and brand endorsements with Cartier and Celine.MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: ImagnMeanwhile, Jungkook has remained equally active, with his chart-topping collaborations and trademark filings hinting at future solo projects. Moreover, he is also involved in an ongoing defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber, moving to trial alongside V.The official award ceremony for the Jupiter Music Awards will take place on November 29, 2025, in Jakarta. All winners, including V and Jungkook, are expected to appear to accept their trophies.Fans already anticipate the event as another big moment for BTS’ post-military chapter.