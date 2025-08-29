  • home icon
  "Congratulations Taekook"- Fans celebrate BTS' V's Male Artist of the Year & Jungkook's Collaboration of the Year wins at Jupiter Music Awards 2025

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 29, 2025 08:38 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook win big at the 2025 Jupiter Music Awards (Images via Weverse & JupiterMusicAwards website)

On August 28, 2025, the Jupiter Music Awards fan-voting results were revealed. BTS members V and Jungkook both came out victorious. Taehyung (V) was named 'Male Artist of the Year' after collecting over 1.5 million votes. Meanwhile, Jungkook took home 'Collaboration of the Year' for his global hit Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee.

The double win immediately set social media ablaze. Fans flocked online to celebrate the two members under the nickname “Taekook.”

Many described the recognition as well-deserved. They also praised V’s artistry and Jungkook’s international reach.

Others pointed out how both singers continue to dominate individually. This is while they are still preparing for their group comeback. An X user, @kooktaelin, wrote,

"Congratulations Taekook."
Hashtags congratulating them trended worldwide. It filled the internet with posts calling them “kings." Fans also expressed how proud they feel of their accomplishments.

They further highlighted how rare it is for two members of the same group to win in different categories at such a fan-driven event. Fans expressed that their votes were worth it and celebrated the achievement as another example of members’ success.

Other winners at JMA 2025 and BTS’ latest activities

Here’s a look at the major winners from this year’s Jupiter Music Awards 2025:

  • Male Artist of the Year – BTS’ V (Taehyung)
  • Collaboration of the Year – Jungkook, The Kid LAROI & Central Cee (Too Much)
  • Song of the Year – BTS’ Jimin (Who)
  • Album of the Year – BTS’ Jin (Happy)
  • Female Artist of the Year – aespa’s Winter
  • Male Group of the Year – NCT DREAM
  • Female Group of the Year – VVUP
  • Hottest Trending Male Rookie – RIIZE
  • Hottest Trending Female Rookie – BABYMONSTER
For the septet, these wins add to an already landmark year. The group recently wrapped up an extended stay in Los Angeles. They have been preparing their long-awaited 2026 comeback album. All seven members are now back in South Korea, signaling the next stage of their reunion era after completing military service.

Individually, V has been in the spotlight for his ceremonial first pitch at a Dodgers game, fashion appearances in Paris, and brand endorsements with Cartier and Celine.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Jungkook has remained equally active, with his chart-topping collaborations and trademark filings hinting at future solo projects. Moreover, he is also involved in an ongoing defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber, moving to trial alongside V.

The official award ceremony for the Jupiter Music Awards will take place on November 29, 2025, in Jakarta. All winners, including V and Jungkook, are expected to appear to accept their trophies.

Fans already anticipate the event as another big moment for BTS’ post-military chapter.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

