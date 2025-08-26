"V-ery lucky charm indeed"- BTS' Taehyung's Dodgers' first pitch sparks buzz after jersey number 7 matches team's 7-0 win

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 26, 2025 10:16 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's Dodgers' first pitch (Images via Instagram/@dodgers)

On August 25, 2025, BTS' Taehyung, aka V, stood on the mound at Dodger Stadium to throw his first ceremonial pitch. He donned a Dodgers' jersey with the number 7, which brought cheers before the game commenced. What made the night even more special was the final score. The Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-0.

The coincidence of Taehyung's jersey and the victory became the night’s talking point. For BTS fans, the number 7 signifies BTS's 7 members and their togetherness. For baseball fans, it felt like pure luck.

The overlap of the jersey and the outcome became one of the more significant talking points on social media. Many fans and locals called him a lucky charm, suggesting the Dodgers' win felt predestined the moment he stepped onto the field in the symbolic jersey.

Discussions online focused on the game itself as well as on the unusual match of numbers that seemed to follow Taehyung. An X user, @smol kia, wrote,

"The Magic 7! V-ery lucky charm indeed."
The buzz around the '7 magic' quickly spread beyond fan circles. Even sports enthusiasts who had not come for the K-pop star admitted the result felt uncanny.

Fans couldn't help but call it a "destiny." They stated that it couldn't just be a coincidence.

More about BTS' Taehyung’s Dodgers’ first pitch and the ceremony highlights

While the number coincidence dominated the conversation, V's appearance itself was a major event. He bowed to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto before delivering a clean left-handed pitch. Earlier, he had been seen learning pitch tips from Tyler Glasnow. The interaction drew attention when clips went viral online.

The singer also had a warm exchange with two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani before the game. The two were photographed smiling and chatting in the dugout. It was a moment fans described as iconic, given both men’s global stature.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Other than the pitch, Taehyung interacted with fans in ways that made the night even more memorable. He gave his ceremonial ball and cap to a supporter in the stands. He also greeted children near the diamond and joined the crowd in the Dodgers’ wave tradition. It sparked cheers when the moment was caught on camera.

His gesture of bowing and sharing greetings in both Korean and Japanese with the press also highlighted his global charm. The day also saw a surge of creativity among fans. Merchandise booths inside the stadium and online platforms offered custom jerseys and caps. Many opted for designs featuring “Taehyung,” “V,” or his birth year “95.”

This event was Taehyung’s second high-profile event since completing his military service in June. It follows his attendance at the Celine Printemps 2026 fashion show in July.

With BTS preparing for their much-awaited group comeback in 2026 in LA, his first pitch at Dodger Stadium became more than just a sporting moment.

