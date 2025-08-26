  • home icon
"ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!"- BTS' Taehyung's stunning visuals at Dodgers' first pitch takes the internet and the locals by storm

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 26, 2025 07:02 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's stunning visuals at Dodgers' first pitch (Images via Instagram/@dodgers & X/@MLB)

On August 25, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung, also known as V, made headlines as he stepped onto the mound at Dodger Stadium for his first ceremonial pitch. He instantly caught the attention of fans and locals. His honey-toned skin, features, and natural charisma turned the baseball field into what many fans described as a runway moment.

Taehyung’s outfit also became a hot topic online. He wore a custom Dodgers No. 7 jersey with his name stitched on the back, tucked into faded Acne Studios jeans. His look was completed with a New Era Dodgers cap, Adidas x Bad Bunny sneakers, and Celine jewelry.

Locals under MLB and Dodgers’ official posts wrote about how unexpectedly handsome he was. Some even said that they were shocked by his visuals and others pointed out how effortlessly he stood out even in simple game attire.

It wasn’t just the ARMY (BTS' fandom) who were swooning. Baseball fans, sports enthusiasts, and even locals who attended the game were quick to flood social media. An X user, @Australia4Tae, wrote,

"ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!! We are so excited!!!!! ACE V ON THE MOUND."
Netizens highlighted how his skin glowed under the stadium lights and how he carried himself with composure.

Some called him one of the "most beautiful men on the planet.” Meanwhile, others pointed out that he managed to charm even those who were there just for the game.

About BTS' Taehyung at Dodger Stadium, first pitch ceremony, & more

The night included several memorable moments beyond his visuals. Taehyung bowed respectfully to pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He then delivered a clean left-handed strike that drew cheers from nearly 50,000 spectators.

He later shared a warm hug with two-way MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani and was also seen chatting with pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the dugout.

The ceremonial pitch was streamed live by Major League Baseball and quickly went viral. It cemented the night as a rare blend of music and sports culture.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Taehyung's appearance also sparked massive fan projects across Los Angeles. Fans organized LED displays both inside the stadium and around the city. Ticket sales for the game also skyrocketed once his participation was announced.

The premium seats sold out in hours and resale prices jumped more than five times higher.

Meanwhile, BTS as a group is preparing for their highly anticipated full-team comeback in 2026. All seven members are currently in the United States working on their new album following their military discharge.

For Taehyung, who debuted as a soloist with Layover in 2023, the Dodgers’ pitch marked another step in his return to the spotlight as both a global icon and a performer.

