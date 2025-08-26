"ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!"- BTS' Taehyung's stunning visuals at Dodgers' first pitch takes the internet and the locals by storm

On August 25, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung, also known as V, made headlines as he stepped onto the mound at Dodger Stadium for his first ceremonial pitch. He instantly caught the attention of fans and locals. His honey-toned skin, features, and natural charisma turned the baseball field into what many fans described as a runway moment.Taehyung’s outfit also became a hot topic online. He wore a custom Dodgers No. 7 jersey with his name stitched on the back, tucked into faded Acne Studios jeans. His look was completed with a New Era Dodgers cap, Adidas x Bad Bunny sneakers, and Celine jewelry.Locals under MLB and Dodgers’ official posts wrote about how unexpectedly handsome he was. Some even said that they were shocked by his visuals and others pointed out how effortlessly he stood out even in simple game attire.It wasn’t just the ARMY (BTS' fandom) who were swooning. Baseball fans, sports enthusiasts, and even locals who attended the game were quick to flood social media. An X user, @Australia4Tae, wrote,&quot;ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!! We are so excited!!!!! ACE V ON THE MOUND.&quot;BTS V Australia @Australia4TaeLINK@MLB ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!! We are so excited!!!!! ACE V ON THE MOUND PITCHER V AT DODGER STADIUM TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #VCeremonialFirstPitch #TaehyungxMLBNetizens highlighted how his skin glowed under the stadium lights and how he carried himself with composure.ghease 🍩🧋 @jungkookboluLINKlook at Taehyung!! his honey skin is so glowing, he looks hot. he looks handsome in every angle 😭 ACE V ON THE MOUND PITCHER V AT DODGER STADIUM #VCeremonialFirstPitch #TaehyungxMLBkaru @hyeyoonsolLINKeven honey does not honey the way taehyung's skin honeysꪜmin-shaped love ✿🦦 @mybelovedvminLINKoh that beautiful melanin doing its work he looks absolutely breathtaking heremio @ouqefcmioLINKthere was absolutely no reason for him to look this goodSome called him one of the &quot;most beautiful men on the planet.” Meanwhile, others pointed out that he managed to charm even those who were there just for the game.lei @taegiibearsLINKWTH HE LOOKS SO GOOD HE’S UNREALjuliet (rule 3 enforcer) @casasamigaLINKBro is genuinely one of the most beautiful men on the entire planet I've thought so for years𝑰𝒗𝒂🐰ྀི @ilovejustintylLINKHe’s truly stunning, and I completely understand the hype.About BTS' Taehyung at Dodger Stadium, first pitch ceremony, &amp; moreThe night included several memorable moments beyond his visuals. Taehyung bowed respectfully to pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He then delivered a clean left-handed strike that drew cheers from nearly 50,000 spectators.He later shared a warm hug with two-way MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani and was also seen chatting with pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the dugout.The ceremonial pitch was streamed live by Major League Baseball and quickly went viral. It cemented the night as a rare blend of music and sports culture.MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: ImagnTaehyung's appearance also sparked massive fan projects across Los Angeles. Fans organized LED displays both inside the stadium and around the city. Ticket sales for the game also skyrocketed once his participation was announced.The premium seats sold out in hours and resale prices jumped more than five times higher.StubHub @StubHubLINKDodgers ticket sales jumped 5× overnight on StubHub after V from BTS was announced to throw the first pitch on August 25th, making the Dodgers the #1 most searched MLB team this week. (📸: @thv) #BTS #BTSV #BTSARMYMeanwhile, BTS as a group is preparing for their highly anticipated full-team comeback in 2026. All seven members are currently in the United States working on their new album following their military discharge.For Taehyung, who debuted as a soloist with Layover in 2023, the Dodgers’ pitch marked another step in his return to the spotlight as both a global icon and a performer.