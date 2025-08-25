Chinese hacker reportedly admits to charges in 38B KRW fraud involving BTS' Jungkook's identity theft during military service

On August 25, 2025, Koreadeok reported a development in BTS' Jungkook's identity theft case. The reports stated that a Chinese hacker surnamed Jeon, who was accused of orchestrating a cyber fraud worth more than 38 billion KRW ($28 million), has partially admitted to the charges. He was formally arrested after appearing before the Seoul Central District Court.Judge Cho Young-min approved an arrest warrant for his name due to concerns of flight risk and evidence destruction. According to Koreadeok, an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency stated:&quot;The suspect has admitted to some charges, while denying others. We will pursue a strict investigation based on the evidence obtained so far.&quot;According to investigators, Jeon led a hacking syndicate overseas between August 2023 and January 2024. He allegedly tried to infiltrate telecom company websites to steal private data. The accused group used that information and created fake mobile accounts. They then siphoned assets from financial and cryptocurrency accounts.BTS’ Jungkook was one of the victims, with 33,500 shares of HYBE stock, valued at 8.4 billion won. The amount was withdrawn from his account in January 2024, shortly after he began military service.Jungkook's agency, HYBE, took swift action. It immediately halted payouts and later recovered the funds through civil proceedings.Large-scale cybercrime and Jungkook’s recoveryDuring the hearing, authorities explained that Jeon stayed silent when questioned publicly. He admitted to part of the crimes during his interrogation. Meanwhile, the victims of this theft reportedly included not only the BTS singer but also leaders of major conglomerates and CEOs of venture firms.The Ministry of Justice worked with Interpol and Thai officials after tracing Jeon to Bangkok in April 2025. He was arrested within two weeks of the emergency extradition request and flown to Korea on August 22.This highlighted what officials called a successful case of international cooperation.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKThe South Korean Ministry of Justice announced the extradition and arrest of a Chinese hacking ring leader who stole more than 380 BILLION won from bank accounts and digital assets belonging to prominent figures, including Jungkook. — The Ministry also confirmed that 33,500Background details of the case show that Jungkook’s shares were fraudulently moved across multiple brokerage accounts opened under his identity. Moreover, around 500 shares were sold to an outside buyer with payment attempted in cryptocurrency, amounting to 20,000 USDT.In March 2024, the Seoul Western District Court invalidated the transfer and ordered the return of the stocks. This officially recognized Jungkook as a victim of identity theft.BIGHIT MUSIC later confirmed it had frozen the compromised accounts and strengthened security measures for its artists. According to a Bizhankook report from March, the singer's label said:&quot;As soon as we became aware of this criminal activity, the company and the artist immediately took steps to prevent any tangible damage, including freezing payments to the account and restoring it to its original state.&quot;It further continued:&quot;Separate from legal action, we also implemented measures to strengthen the security of the artist's personal information and device-related information to prevent a recurrence.&quot;Daily JK Praise  @_dailyjkpraise_LINKMedia reported that, Jungkook was a victim of identity theft while serving in the military, a person attempted to steal 8.44 billion KRW worth of his Hybe stock, transferring 33,500 shares to another account and selling 500 of them. Authorities suspect the perpetrator wasThis hacking group had at least 16 members already under police custody. Jeon was identified as the ringleader. Officials are continuing to analyze seized data to track possible accomplices and confirm the full scale of damages.Meanwhile, Jungkook completed his military service in June 2025 and has since rejoined BTS in Los Angeles.Alongside his members, he is preparing for their highly anticipated comeback album set for spring 2026, followed by a new world tour.