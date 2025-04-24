"INSANE INCOMPETENCE"— Fans slam YG Entertainment after BLACKPINK and other artists' Spotify profiles reportedly get hacked with offensive edits

Fans of BLACKPINK erupted in anger on April 24, 2025, after profiles linked to the group and other YG Entertainment artists on Spotify were reportedly hacked. The most alarming case involved BLACKPINK’s official page, which users noticed had been altered with disturbing and offensive edits. It featured a manipulated group photo and a bio referencing an ongoing controversy.

Ad

Instead of the group's usual promotional visuals, an image of another K-pop group, KISS OF LIFE, appeared. This was an odd and provocative choice, especially in light of the group’s recent cultural appropriation controversy. Even more disturbing was the description below the photo, which included slurs and inappropriate comments referencing resurfaced pre-debut footage of the members that had recently drawn criticism.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This was not an isolated incident. Similar edits surfaced on the Spotify accounts of other YG artists, including TREASURE and BABYMONSTER. Fans swiftly connected the dots and voiced their outrage online. An X user, @pinktrs, wrote,

"THIS INSANE INCOMPETENCE @ygent_official."

Expand Tweet

Ad

They criticized the label for what they deemed a major failure in digital security.

"the hacker also got babymonster and treasure spotify profile as well with blackpink is the security really that weak in yg?," a fan commented.

"how the hell does this happen," an X user wrote.

"ygent got literally no security on their accounts like how does this keep happening," another user added.

Ad

"YG Entertainment is really starting to p**s me off. First, the BLACKPINK video got leaked all over the place, and they didn’t say a word or take any legal action against the person who leaked it. And now this??? I wouldn't be mad if black pink left yg," a person mentioned.

They blamed YG Entertainment for failing to protect its artists against repeated breaches, particularly occurring just days after confidential files and unreleased clips featuring the members were leaked online.

Ad

"There's something wrong with YG , a few days ago their files and clips of BP got leaked now the Spotify of their artist got hacked . And that company hasn't taken a single step against anything yet , not a single lawsuit to save their artist," a fan remarked.

"msybe yge really sold bp's files, passwords & other important stuffs in dark web," a user commented.

Ad

"BABYMONSTER and BLACKPINK’s official Spotify accounts have been hacked. , are you going to do anything or keep being the same USELESS company?? What kind of shi**y company can’t even protect its own artists? This is beyond embarrassing. You’re an absolute JOKE," a fan added.

Detailed look at the controversies tied to BLACKPINK and KISS OF LIFE

The reported hacking incident not only exposed major security flaws but also reopened wounds related to recent controversies faced by both BLACKPINK and KISS OF LIFE.

Ad

BLACKPINK came under scrutiny after pre-debut videos allegedly showing members Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa using a racial slur resurfaced online. The clips were leaked by an anonymous user known as “YG Leaker," who claimed to be a former employee of YG Entertainment.

The videos were widely circulated and sparked outrage across global platforms. Netizens emphasized that BLACKPINK members should have been aware of the severity of their language, given their fluency in English and international exposure. Some also blamed the agency for failing to properly review old footage.

Ad

On the other hand, KISS OF LIFE, a rookie girl group under S2 Entertainment, found themselves in hot water earlier this month after a birthday livestream went viral for the wrong reasons. During the broadcast, members were seen wearing outfits and hairstyles inspired by Black culture while rapping and dancing under an “old-school hip hop” theme.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens, particularly international fans, condemned the segment for perpetuating stereotypes and engaging in cultural appropriation. Two members of the group were raised in the United States, which intensified the criticism. The backlash forced S2 Entertainment to issue a public apology. The label admitted to their lack of awareness and promised to be more cautious with cultural references in the future. They removed the offensive content.

Neither Spotify nor YG Entertainment has publicly acknowledged or responded to the hacking allegations. Many are advocating for stronger protective measures for K-pop acts.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is preparing for their 2025 world tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More