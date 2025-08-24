  • home icon
  "GOAT OF KPOP" - Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's SNTY surpasses 200M YouTube views, making GOLDEN first K-pop soloist album with 3 MVs over the mark



By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 24, 2025 16:36 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

On August 24, 2025, Jungkook of BTS achieved another record-breaking milestone. His music video for Standing Next to You crossed 200 million views on YouTube. The track was released in November 2023 as the title song of his solo debut album Golden.

It has now become the third music video from the album to reach the milestone, after Seven (featuring Latto) and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow). The new achievement makes Golden the first album by a K-pop soloist in history to have three official videos above the 200 million mark.

The song blends brass sounds, layered percussion, and commanding vocals. Its music video shows dynamic choreography across multiple cinematic backdrops.

Fans quickly flooded social media with pride for Jungkook. One also called him the "GOAT of K-pop."

"Surpassing the Biggest boyband BTS on Spotify, surpassing veteran Psy on YouTube, and did that with 2yrs as soloist & with just 1 album. Tell me whose the GOAT OF KPOP?" tweeted one user.
Some also noted that Junkgook has now surpassed PSY's tally of music videos with over 200 million views. Others pointed out that his success on YouTube adds to his dominance on Spotify. Notably, on the music streaming platform, Golden became the first Asian album with three tracks to surpass a billion streams.

Words such as "History Maker" and "YouTube" trended globally as fans celebrated Jungkook's impact.

Jungkook's records, recent updates, and future activities

The BTS maknae performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony (Images via X/@bts_bighit)
The BTS maknae performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

With this new achievement, Jungkook now holds the record for the most music videos by a K-pop soloist to surpass 200 million views on YouTube. He now has a total of eight videos that have reached the mark, including collaborations like Left and Right with Charlie Puth and Dreamers, the FIFA World Cup anthem.

His solo album Golden also set new records by debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and tying the highest charting record for a Korean soloist. Beyond YouTube, his presence on Spotify has been equally dominant. His track, Seven, remains the most-streamed song by an Asian artist on the platform, crossing 2.5 billion streams.

Meanwhile, 3D and Standing Next to You continue to chart globally. Upon release, Standing Next to You debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for 19 consecutive weeks.

In recent months, Jungkook has also been in the headlines for non-musical reasons. Earlier this year, South Korea arrested a hacker who stole HYBE shares worth billions of won under the singer's name. They confirmed him as one of the victims in a large-scale cybercrime scheme.

After completing his military service in June 2025, Jungkook rejoined BTS in Los Angeles. The group is currently preparing for their 2026 comeback and world tour.

Alongside his members, he is expected to take part in both group promotions and further solo projects.

