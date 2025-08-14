  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "BigHit robbed us"- Fans react as Han So-hee is set to share behind-the-scenes story of starring in BTS' Jungkook's 'Seven' MV at TIFF event

"BigHit robbed us"- Fans react as Han So-hee is set to share behind-the-scenes story of starring in BTS' Jungkook's 'Seven' MV at TIFF event

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 14, 2025 04:02 GMT
Han So-hee is set to share behind-the-scenes story of Seven (Images via YouTube/@HYBELABELS)
Han So-hee is set to share behind-the-scenes story of Seven (Images via YouTube/ @HYBELABELS)

On August 13, 2025, the Toronto International Film Festival confirmed that South Korean actress Han So-hee will participate in a special Close-Up conversation on September 11. The session will be presented by TIFF Next Wave, and will also feature her Project Y co-star Jeon Jong-seo. The two will discuss their bond, creative process, and notable works.

Ad

For Han So-hee, this includes her role opposite BTS’ Jungkook in the 2023 Seven music video. This is a topic she has never publicly spoken about until now. The announcement immediately caught the attention of both drama and K-pop fans. It suggests she will finally share details from the set of one of Jungkook’s most popular solo releases.

The Seven MV was released on July 14, 2023, alongside Jungkook’s debut solo single featuring American rapper Latto. The video follows a playful, week-long narrative, in which the BTS star tries repeatedly to win back Han So-hee’s character after a breakup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Aside from a few brief shots in HYBE’s MV sketch video, there were no public photos or extended BTS clips. This was something fans have often pointed out over the last two years.

As soon as TIFF revealed the event, fans took to social media to express how long they had been waiting for this moment. Many joked that BigHit hid Han So-hee from all official promotions at the time, and now they were finally getting what they had been robbed of.

Ad
"Why I feel like bighit robbed us?? No secla? It's SOHEE AND JUNGKOOK yet?? There was no glimpse in Bangtan bomb. I really hate bighit!!" an X user wrote.
Ad

Others reminisced about the MV’s most memorable scenes. They speculated that she might reveal what it was like to film the intense scenes.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

There was also excitement around the possibility of hearing about Jungkook’s personality on set.

Ad
Ad
Ad

About Han So-hee, Project Y, TIFF, and more

Han So-hee was born Lee So-hee in 1993. She is an acclaimed actress known for dramas such as The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, and Gyeongseong Creature. Her role in Seven paired her with Jungkook in a lighthearted yet visually elaborate MV that became a global hit.

The song itself is a romantic UK garage-inspired track and was later included on Jungkook’s debut album Golden.

Ad

At TIFF, Han So-hee will appear to promote Project Y, a crime noir film directed by Lee Hwan and co-starring Jeon Jong-seo. The plot follows two women with nothing but each other. They become entangled in a high-stakes gold heist while trying to break free from a harsh, dangerous life.

Ad

The film mixes action and drama, and explores loyalty, survival, and desperation in a gritty urban setting. It will be screened in TIFF’s Special Presentations section. The world premiere and Q&A will be held on September 10. It will be followed by additional screenings and the live “Close-Up” conversation on September 11.

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 4 to 14 in Toronto, Canada. It will livestream parts of the “Close-Up” event, giving international fans the chance to watch Han So-hee share her long-awaited behind-the-scenes memories from the Seven MV.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications