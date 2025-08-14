"BigHit robbed us"- Fans react as Han So-hee is set to share behind-the-scenes story of starring in BTS' Jungkook's 'Seven' MV at TIFF event

On August 13, 2025, the Toronto International Film Festival confirmed that South Korean actress Han So-hee will participate in a special Close-Up conversation on September 11. The session will be presented by TIFF Next Wave, and will also feature her Project Y co-star Jeon Jong-seo. The two will discuss their bond, creative process, and notable works.For Han So-hee, this includes her role opposite BTS’ Jungkook in the 2023 Seven music video. This is a topic she has never publicly spoken about until now. The announcement immediately caught the attention of both drama and K-pop fans. It suggests she will finally share details from the set of one of Jungkook’s most popular solo releases.The Seven MV was released on July 14, 2023, alongside Jungkook’s debut solo single featuring American rapper Latto. The video follows a playful, week-long narrative, in which the BTS star tries repeatedly to win back Han So-hee’s character after a breakup.Aside from a few brief shots in HYBE’s MV sketch video, there were no public photos or extended BTS clips. This was something fans have often pointed out over the last two years.As soon as TIFF revealed the event, fans took to social media to express how long they had been waiting for this moment. Many joked that BigHit hid Han So-hee from all official promotions at the time, and now they were finally getting what they had been robbed of. &quot;Why I feel like bighit robbed us?? No secla? It's SOHEE AND JUNGKOOK yet?? There was no glimpse in Bangtan bomb. I really hate bighit!!&quot; an X user wrote.tannies_seventeen @pookiejkduluLINK@jeonIves Why I feel like bighit robbed us?? No secla? It's SOHEE AND JUNGKOOK yet?? There was no glimpse in Bangtan bomb. I really hate bighit!! 😭Others reminisced about the MV’s most memorable scenes. They speculated that she might reveal what it was like to film the intense scenes.☘︎ 𝕊𝕠𝕙𝕖𝕖 ☘︎ @HanSohee_xxLINKAfter 2 years,we’ll finally get to hear her share her experience for shooting SEVEN MV by Jungkook!ASJ⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @jeon_soulLINK@jeonIves Oh finally......the way bighit cut jk x sohhe interaction was a snub 😭jk.97 @jeonIvesLINKhan sohee is gonna talk about her starring role in jungkook's seven music video, omg finally we're gonna hear her story and experienceeve @lmopeaceLINKare we finally going to witness it😭There was also excitement around the possibility of hearing about Jungkook’s personality on set.Dyanne klimt 🇮🇳 @Kthv2jkLINK@jeonIves I was literally dying to see their interactions but hybe didn't posted even blur her face but didn't did with other members mv actresses𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓯𝓮𝓻 📀ᴶᴷGOLDEN𝄞🎤🎶(FAN) @_partyyeah97LINK@jeonIves Here we go! Finally! But I am sure we are going to hear another story of awe and his warm personality.lux⁷ saw jk @jmblzeLINKthe realization im getting once again that we barely got any behind the scenes interactions between soheekook &amp;amp;lt;/3 like damn nawt even a pic together ?About Han So-hee, Project Y, TIFF, and moreHan So-hee was born Lee So-hee in 1993. She is an acclaimed actress known for dramas such as The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, and Gyeongseong Creature. Her role in Seven paired her with Jungkook in a lighthearted yet visually elaborate MV that became a global hit.The song itself is a romantic UK garage-inspired track and was later included on Jungkook’s debut album Golden.At TIFF, Han So-hee will appear to promote Project Y, a crime noir film directed by Lee Hwan and co-starring Jeon Jong-seo. The plot follows two women with nothing but each other. They become entangled in a high-stakes gold heist while trying to break free from a harsh, dangerous life.ś @4hansoheeLINK&quot;Project Y is about miseon and dokyung, who have nothing but each other, steal 8 billion won worth of money in the form of gold bars as they try to escape from the cruel reality of being at the bottom.&quot;The film mixes action and drama, and explores loyalty, survival, and desperation in a gritty urban setting. It will be screened in TIFF’s Special Presentations section. The world premiere and Q&amp;A will be held on September 10. It will be followed by additional screenings and the live “Close-Up” conversation on September 11.The 50th Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 4 to 14 in Toronto, Canada. It will livestream parts of the “Close-Up” event, giving international fans the chance to watch Han So-hee share her long-awaited behind-the-scenes memories from the Seven MV.