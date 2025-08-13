  • home icon
  "He's avoiding his ex"- Fans react to Ryu Jun-yeol's possible absence from Reply 1988 cast's 10th anniversary reunion amid Hyeri's confirmation

"He's avoiding his ex"- Fans react to Ryu Jun-yeol's possible absence from Reply 1988 cast's 10th anniversary reunion amid Hyeri's confirmation

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Aug 13, 2025 14:08 GMT
Ryu Jun-yeol and poster for Reply 1988 (Image via Instagram/@ryusdb and Netflix)
Ryu Jun-yeol and poster for Reply 1988 (Image via Instagram/@ryusdb and Netflix)

South Korean media outlet OSEN reported on August 13, 2025, that the cast and crew of the hit tvN drama Reply 1988 are set to reunite. Marking the 10th anniversary of the show's first broadcast, the entire cast is to come together in early October for a team-building MT (membership training).

The gathering will be featured on the YouTuber Channel Fullmoon (@15ya_egg) and is expected to include several key cast members. However, not all actors will be able to attend.

Ryu Jun-yeol, who played Kim Jung-hwan in Reply 1988, is reportedly unable to join due to his filming schedule for the upcoming Netflix project Delusion. A representative has told OSEN that the actor has been filming daily, leaving little room for other engagements.

Despite the official reason, online discussions among fans have sparked speculation. As per netizens, his absence may be related to the presence of his former partner, Hyeri, who played a lead role in the series and is confirmed to attend the event. They have suggested it could be an intentional decision to avoid an awkward reunion. One fan commented,

"He's avoiding his ex."
Netizens shared mixed and speculative reactions online. They questioned the official explanation.

While some remained skeptical about Ryu Jun-yeol’s attendance, others expressed pure excitement over the Reply 1988 cast’s upcoming reunion. They focused on the joy of seeing the cast together again after a decade. The announcement has sparked excitement across social media, with viewers reminiscing about the chemistry that made it a national favorite.

Reply 1988 cast to reunite in Gangwon Province for 10th anniversary trip amid ongoing public interest in Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri's breakup

For those unfamiliar, this reunion comes in the midst of public interest in Ryu Jun-yeol’s personal life. As per South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz, the actor and his Reply 1888 co-star Hyeri began dating after meeting on the drama’s set. They maintained a public relationship for nearly 8 years before announcing their breakup in November 2023.

Earlier in 2024, Ryu confirmed a relationship with actress Han So-hee, which has drawn widespread online attention, and the public discourse involved Hyeri as well. However, the rest of the cast of Reply 1988 continue to share a strong camaraderie, marked by annual reunions and frequent smaller gatherings, as per Chosun Biz.

Based on OSEN's report on August 13, the crew of Reply 1988, which was written by Lee Woo-jung and directed by Shin Won-ho, is planning the trip. The trip is being organized by Egg Is Coming, which is the production team led by Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung. The cast and crew will be going to a destination in South Korea's Gangwon Province this October.

The team's milestone celebration is planned to both mark the achievement and reinforce the relationship between the teams. It will also be shot for the YouTuber Channel Fullmoon, the content brand operated by YouTuber-turned-producer Na Young-seok.

Reply 1988 is a family sitcom drama set in the Seoul area of Ssangmun-dong, Dobong-gu, in 1988. It is the third installment of tvN's popular Reply series, following Reply 1997 and Reply 1994.

Aired from November 6, 2015, to January 16, 2016, for 20 episodes, the show was an enormous success, with its peak viewership rating of 18.8 percent. It marked the all-time high rating in franchise history, as per Nielsen Korea.

A central storyline that captured public attention was the romantic tension between Deok-seon, portrayed by Lee Hye-ri, and two male leads, Choi Taek, played by Park Bo-gum, and Kim Jung-hwan, played by Ryu Jun-yeol.

This fueled the debate over the preferred pairing. The drama’s popularity transformed Lee Hye-ri’s image from an “acting idol” to the “nation’s daughter” and elevated Park Bo-gum and Ryu Jun-yeol to leading-actor status.

The cast team was also included in the drama's success. The intense on-screen and off-screen friendship built during the shoots has endured, with the cast still holding yearly reunions each year after the end of the show.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the trip to reveal behind-the-scenes memories and old tales of the favorite drama.

