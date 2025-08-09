“This should be illegal”: Netizens react as Red Velvet's Yeri reveals SM Entertainment sent her to a spinal clinic as a trainee to help her grow tall 

On Saturday, August 9, Red Velvet's Yeri made a guest appearance on Lee Hyeri's popular YouTube talk show series, Hyeri's Club. During the same time, the two celebrities talked about the various memories Yeri could recall from her trainee days. While some of the memories were hilarious and lighthearted, one particular revelation from the idol shocked many fans and netizens.K Verse Life @KVerselifeLINK#RedVelvet's #YERI revealed that during her trainee days at SM Entertainment, she was even sent to a spinal clinic as part of the company’s efforts to help idols grow taller.At one point, the idol explained that during her trainee days, her agency, SM Entertainment, sent her to the spinal clinic to help her grow taller. She explained that she wasn't the only one, and multiple other trainees had also undergone the same treatment. She also stated that the agency was restrictive of the trainees' diets and closely watched what they ate.Here's what she said:To help us get taller, they’d send us to places like spine clinics. One time, I ordered pizza with the other trainees there. I still don’t know how we got caught, but we did. I was always getting in trouble over food.&quot;Following this, many people found the incident to be controversial, and they called out SM Entertainment for the harsh beauty standards they imposed on their trainees. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;This should be illegal&quot;Naevis -77.82X-78.29 @naevisualizerLINKthis should be illegalMore fans and netizens expressed their concerns over the issue.Swrd ✷ ˎ-ˊ @swrdafimsLINKWhat is with this company forcing their trainees to change something and not accepting them as they are.Alice 🩷🌸 @alicevicesiraLINKMaybe they shouldn’t starve their trainees I feel like that would helpRichie Rich @ViniVidiRichieLINKThis is just insane. What would have happened if something went wrong during the process? Who would pay for the damages? Crazy 🤯blink&amp;amp;forever @everpinkareaLINKone day we will seriously have a conversation about how weird the kpop industry isOthers also expressed their concerns over the alleged practices followed by K-pop agencies.FAYE🪼 @fayepinksLINKand most of trainees are minors toowonning's secret 💌🦢 @ivewon_foryouLINKWtf this is horrible???? What if something went wrong during the process... Literally a small process could lead to paralysis wtf are these companies on?? Are heights that importantNEVERSTAY has a SECRET 💌 @SKZidle_15LINKthis should actually be illegal due to long term effects it can cause to your body⚡︎ — #secret 💌 @jyuccendioLINKcan we put who did this kind of horrible shit behind bars..? im srsAll you need to know about Red Velvet's Yeri and her recent solo activitiesRed Velvet's Yeri or Kim Ye-ri is a South Korean singer and actress who debuted under SM Entertainment, alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members in 2015. Following her debut, she also hosted MBS's Show! Music Core with SHINee's Minho and VIXX's N from May to November in 2015. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSoon after, in July 2016, she launched her acting career by starring in J-Min and Shim Eun-jee's music video for Way Back Home. Apart from her activities as a Red Velvet member, she began her solo career with her first self-composed single, Dear Diary. She also started her own reality variety show in 2020, called Yeri's Room, through her YouTube channel, Dum DUm Studio.In 2021, she was also cast in the one-part TVN drama series Mint Condition, and soon after, she made her solo acting debut with the web series Blue Birthday. Around March 2023, she was the female lead of the Wavve web series B*tch X Rich. On the other hand, most recently, the idol departed SM Entertainment in April 2025.While she will continue to stay under the agency for group activities with Red Velvet, following the expiration of her contract with SM Entertainment, she chose not to renew her contract. Around May this year, the idol announced that she had signed an agreement with Blitzway Entertainment for her acting career.In terms of group activities, Red Velvet released a new version of their 2024 EP, Cosmic, on August 1, featuring a new song addition called Sweet Dreams, a fan song created for the group's 10th debut anniversary.