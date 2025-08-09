“Seems like no big deal” - Fans react as Red Velvet’s Irene’s blurred face in bandmate Yeri’s recent video gives rise to speculations

K-drama Bitch X Rich 2, featuring Red Velvet’s Yeri, recently finished airing on August 3. To mark the occasion, her new agency, BLITZWAY, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the wrap-up event of this season. The clip featured her Red Velvet bandmate Irene visiting the set to congratulate Yeri.However, fans quickly noticed something unusual: Irene’s face was noticeably blurred in the video. The unexpected editing choice set off a wave of speculation among netizens. In the video, Irene brings Yeri a large bouquet of flowers and even sings a congratulatory song to celebrate her co-member’s successful shoot.Later, Yeri herself posted a photo with Irene on her personal Instagram, this time with no blurring at all. This fueled even more curiosity about the reason behind the editing decision.Some fans speculated the blurring could be due to agency policies, as Yeri is no longer under SM Entertainment, the agency behind the group Red Velvet. While others suggested it might be a simple matter of not having prior consent to show Irene in a company-produced video. Many pointed out that since the Instagram photo was posted by Yeri personally, it would not face the same restrictions.A fan commented, understandingly saying,&quot;Seems like no big deal.&quot;Fans raise speculations over Red Velvet's Irene's blurred face (Image via Koreaboo)The topic quickly reached the popular Korean forum TheQoo, where fans debated possible explanations. Here’s how some netizens reacted:Fans raise speculations over Irene's blurred face (Image via TheQoo)Fans raise speculations over Irene's blurred face (Images via TheQoo)Fans raise speculations over Irene's blurred face (Images via TheQoo)Red Velvet’s Yeri opens up about leaving SM EntertainmentOn August 8 KST, Red Velvet’s Yeri appeared as a guest on Hyeri’s YouTube show Hyell’s Club, where she candidly discussed the emotional night her contract with SM Entertainment expired.Yeri also shared that she and her current manager have similar personalities, which makes them work well together. This naturally led to a discussion about the challenges of switching agencies. Hyeri, who had gone through the same experience, empathized with Yeri’s situation.“At that time, I really felt like I was finally standing on my own,”Hyeri reflected, recalling her own agency change.Yeri admitted that the transition came suddenly, and she didn’t have much time to think things through, and nothing was planned in advance. As her contract expiration date approached, the uncertainty made things confusing. However, she was grateful for the support she received during the process and said that the move was worthwhile despite the stress. She also expressed satisfaction with her current agency, BLITZWAY Entertainment.Currently, Yeri stars in B*tch X Rich 2, reprising her role as Baek Je-na, the feared and influential “queen bee” of Cheongdam International High School, an elite institution for the ultra-wealthy. The drama follows Kim Hye-in (Lee Eun-saem), a poor but academically gifted girl who witnesses the murder of a student. Baek Je-na becomes the prime suspect, and the story unravels the mystery behind the crime while exploring the school’s ruthless social hierarchy.The second season premiered on July 3 and concluded on August 1. The production team, however, has yet to confirm a third season of the series.