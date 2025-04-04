On April 4, 2025, Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri left SM Entertainment as their contracts terminated. The agency confirmed their departure in an official statement. Despite that, both will stay in the group and join future group projects.

Ad

“We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract between us and Wendy and Yeri has been terminated," SM Entertainment stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

SM Entertainment mentioned it values both artists' time with the agency and will support their future moves. The company also thanked fans for their support and assured that the K-pop group activities will continue as planned. Fans reacted to Wendy and Yeri's departure from the company, with one X user saying:

"We are NOT getting a Red Velvet comeback anytime soon I fear . I still wish the best for Wendy and yeri ofc."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

ReVeluvs, official fandom name of Red Velvet, noted that the two artists will remain part of the group.

"So relieved that Wendy and Yeri will continue with Red Velvet even after leaving SM! I sincerely support their new beginnings," a fan remarked.

"At least they'll still be part of Red Velvet 🥹," a user mentioned.

"They said we love the group, not the system," a person noted.

Ad

Many responded with mixed reactions but extended well wishes for the K-pop idols' future endeavors.

"Mix feeling 💔💔🫂🫂😭😭🩵💜," a netizen said.

"Im so sad but all the best for wendy and yerim," a viewer shared.

"Will miss them 🙏💔, but excited for their new journey 🌟," another fan added.

More about Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wendy debuted with Red Velvet in 2014. The K-pop idol then went solo in 2021 with her EP, Like Water. Alongside her group and solo profession, she’s lent her voice to K-drama soundtracks such as The Beauty Inside and The King: Eternal Monarch.

The vocalist also hosted the radio program Wendy’s Youngstreet from 2021 to 2023. Then, in 2023, she made her musical theater debut in Rebecca. Meanwhile, Yeri entered the girl group in 2015 during Ice Cream Cake's promotion.

Ad

The same year, she co-hosted MBC’s Show! Music Core from May to November. Later, the 26-year-old began concentrating more on acting. In 2021, Yeri starred in the web drama Blue Birthday. She then took on the leading role in Wavve’s 2023 series Bi*ch X Rich.

Yeri has also collaborated on several musical projects, such as the 2018 track Hair in the Air with NCT’s Renjun, Jeno, and Jaemin. In 2019, she featured on Sorrow with Ravi and Kim Woo-seok. Yeri dropped her self-composed track, Dear Diary, in March 2019 through SM Station season 3. In 2020, she launched a lipstick line with Notre Colette and became the exclusive model for AprilSkin Korea.

Ad

Red Velvet has been engaged in contract discussions with SM Entertainment since 2023. Seulgi renewed her contract in August 2023, followed by Irene in February 2024 and Joy in January 2025.

The group has stayed active while sorting out its future with the agency. In September 2024, the girl group wrapped up their 10th-anniversary Asia fan-con tour, HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv. It marked ten years since their debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback