"Hope she stays strong"— Fans emotional as Red Velvet's Yeri shares 'Twin' lyrics, seemingly referencing her late friend Kim Sae-ron

On March 11, 2025, Red Velvet’s Yeri shared an Instagram story that many believe was a tribute to her late friend, actress Kim Sae-ron. She first posted a screenshot of the lyrics from Twin, an emotional ballad by BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The specific lines she highlighted read,

“I didn’t leave ya, I still see ya.”

Fans believe they seemingly express the lingering presence of a lost loved one. Shortly after, she uploaded a photo of two people sitting side by side with their backs turned, which fans speculated to be Kim Sae-ron and herself.

Yeri and Kim Sae-ron had a close friendship, with Yeri once calling the actress her “soulmate.” Their bond was often showcased on social media, and their connection was well-known among fans.

This is not the first time the Red Velvet idol has seemingly honored Kim Sae-ron in her posts. On February 22, days after Kim Sae-ron’s passing, she shared lyrics from Every Road, Every Season by PL. This is a song about longing and remembrance. Fans widely interpreted it as another quiet tribute to her friend.

Following her latest post, fans flooded social media with messages of support, expressing their sadness and encouraging her to stay strong.

"yeri has experienced a significant amount of loss and tragedy, i hope she stays strong and has support around her," an X user wrote.

Many reflected on how deeply Kim Sae-ron’s passing had affected those close to her. They sent words of encouragement to the singer.

"music speaks louder and stronger than any words i feel so sorry for her, but she is so strong. this is all so terrible," a user mentioned.

"This is so sad. I hope Yeri is surrounded by lots of her loved ones. I hope she can heal from this because I know she lost a few loved ones in the past. I also hope Saeron is finally happy and in peace," another person remarked.

"I just hope she got a strong support system with her rn," a fan wrote.

"bruh can yeri please have a break," a netizen added.

Others, too, joined in and remembered the long-term friendship between the two.

"you know friendship break up is so much worse and hit u harder than lover break up," a fan commented.

"everyone have their own ver of “twin". This is so heartbreaking. i remember that before ksr passed away her friendship with yeri is drifted apart," another user wrote.

"eversince the news of saeron passing, yeri has always been in my mind. i always think of how she must have been feeling, especially now, if we are looking from the timeline, she probably know about what's going on with her bestfriend at that time," an X user added.

Velvet’s Yeri’s tribute comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Sae-ron’s death

Kim Sae-ron’s passing on February 16, 2025, remains a widely discussed topic. This is particularly due to the controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun. Allegations about their past relationship, which reportedly began when Kim Sae-ron was a minor, have led to heated debates.

YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute has claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, pressured Kim Sae-ron to repay 700 million KRW after covering damages from her 2022 DUI incident.

The controversy has only deepened with the release of alleged text messages and resurfaced statements. They state that Kim Sae-ron had reached out for help before her passing.

Kim Soo-hyun and his agency have denied all accusations, calling them false and warning of legal action.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet continues their activities as a group. Their latest project, Red Velvet Happiness Diary: My Dear, ReVeluv, a behind-the-scenes documentary film, was released in theaters on February 19, 2025.

