Bitch X Rich 2 ending explained and season 3 renewal possibilities explored: Did Kim Hye-in reveal the killer? What happened to Jin-wook & Jen-na?

Bitch X Rich 2, starring Yeri, Lee Eun-saem, and more, dropped its final episode on August 1, 2025, on Wavve. The show is the sophomore season of the high school murder mystery drama that originally aired in 2023. In the second season, Kim Hye-in (Lee Eun-saem), a suspect in Oh Si-eun's murder, joins the elite group of students called Diamond 6 at Cheongdam High School.Meanwhile, Baek Jen-na (Yeri), the richest girl at school, is now facing a power battle as her family issues escalate. In the final episode of Bitch X Rich 2, Kim Hye-in reveals that Min Yul-hee was the one who pushed Kim Hae-in during Baek Jen-na and Cha Jin-wook's engagement ceremony in front of the press. After Kim Hae-in survived, Min Yul-hee blackmailed her with an explicit video, which ultimately led her to take her own life.Kim Hye-in also convinced Park Woo-jin to testify against Min Yul-hee for forcing him to kill Oh Si-eun. Park Woo-jin recorded a testimony video, which was also shown during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Baek Jen-na and Cha Jin-wook called off their engagement. Baek Jen-na became the major shareholder of Hanmyeong Group, and Cha Jin-wook took revenge against his father by revealing his shady business. Although Cha Jin-wook left the school to stay out of his father's sight, he gave Baek Jen-na his name tag.Notably, giving someone your name tag is a traditional way of confessing feelings in Korean schools. After becoming the leader of Hanmyeong Group, Baek Jen-na offered Kim Hye-in the opportunity to work with her. Kim Hye-in declined, but Baek Jen-na wrote something on a tissue and passed it to her. Kim Hye-in was left surprised, which hints at the possibility of a third season. However, the makers of Bitch X Rich 2 have yet to confirm this.Bitch X Rich 2 ending explained: Baek Jen-na and Kim Hye-in’s final move, Black Dog reveal, and moreIn Bitch X Rich 2 episode 9, Seo Do-un was devastated by Kim Hae-in's death and blamed Park Woo-jin and Min Yul-hee for it. Baek Jen-na told Seo Do-un that she was partly responsible, as Min Yul-hee’s necklace could have served as evidence, but she gave it to the school principal.Min Yul-hee manipulated Kim Hye-in into saying that it was Baek Jen-na who pushed Kim Hae-in. She said she would do it during the congratulatory speech at her engagement with Cha Jin-wook. However, Min Yul-hee didn't trust Kim Hye-in and told her that if she failed to do so, she would leak her explicit video online.Cha Jin-wook told Baek Jen-na about his plan to take down his father, Chasel Medic’s Chairman Cha Ki-ho. He said he would transfer his shares in Hanmyeong Group.Meanwhile, the Cheongdam principal received a call from Cha Ki-ho, who said they should move with their plan to take over Hanmyeong Group and that he had a bigger move this time, which included Baek Joo-won's s*x scandal. As Bitch X Rich 2 episode 9 progressed, Baek Jen-na confronted Ha Min-hee about her lies. Baek Jen-na showed her the DNA test, which showed that Ha Min-hee’s son's DNA didn't match Baek Joo-won.On the day of the engagement ceremony, Min Yul-hee gave Kim Hye-in a contract promising her a future scholarship and a job in her parents’ company's PR team. Later, Cha Jin-wook told Min Yul-hee that Ha Min-hee’s baby was not Baek Joo-won’s real son. This left Min Yul-hee in shock, as she had been backed by Ha Min-hee this whole time.In Bitch X Rich 2, Kim Hye-in came clean in her congratulatory speech, saying she was allowed to join Cheongdam School only if she stayed silent about Kim Hae-in's murderer. She had teamed up with Baek Jen-na, Cha Jin-wook, and Lee Sa-rang for this plan. After revealing it was Min Yul-hee, her explicit video started playing in the background; however, Lee Sa-rang quickly took it down.Meanwhile, it was revealed that Cha Jin-wook was the Black Dog. He exposed an audio recording of the Cheongdam principal and Cha Ki-ho discussing Baek Joo-won's s*x scandal. It was shown that Cha Jin-wook had manipulated his voice to sound like Cha Ki-ho’s and had called the Cheongdam principal with a fake scandal plan against Baek Joo-won.Additionally, Seo Do-un convinced his father, Seo Hee-su, the former principal of Cheongdam School, to come clean about his crime. A video of Seo Hee-su admitting to accepting Kim Hye-in in exchange for her silence was also shown during the ceremony.Furthermore in Bitch X Rich 2, it was shown that Kim Hye-in convinced Park Woo-jin to testify against Min Yul-hee, but he was afraid Seo Do-un would not forgive him. Kim Hye-in said she would talk to Seo Do-un but ultimately told him never to forgive him, as he had played a major role in Kim Hae-in's death.Bitch X Rich season 3 renewal possibilities exploredIn Bitch X Rich 2 episode 10, Baek Jen-na received shares from her mother, Ha Min-hee, and Cha Jin-wook, becoming the major stakeholder in Hanmyeong Group. She challenged her father's position and soon took over the group. Although Cha Jin-wook didn't go to Hong Kong, he decided to stay away from everyone for a while.Park Woo-jin continued partying and chasing women, while Seo Do-un seemingly appeared to be planning revenge against him. Meanwhile, Kim Hye-in was finally free from all the troubles that had haunted her at school. She planned to go to college and find a job as an ordinary person until Baek Jen-na showed up.With a suspicious text written on a tissue paper, Baek Jen-na may have a new mission, which could lay a foundation for another season. However, Wavve is yet to comment on whether Bitch X Rich will renew for season 3.Meanwhile, all ten episodes of Bitch X Rich 2 are available on Wavve for streaming.