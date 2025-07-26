Bitch X Rich 2: When will episodes 9-10 release and what to expect?

Bitch X Rich 2, starring Lee Eun-saem and Yeri, dropped episodes 7 and 8 on July 25, 2025. Bitch X Rich 2 is the second season of the high school thriller series released in 2023. It follows Kim Hye-in (Lee Eun-saem) as she joins Diamond 6, a group of elite students in Cheongdam High. However, her life gets difficult when she faces several hurdles, including being suspected of murder. Meanwhile, Baek Jen-na (Yeri) is a popular student who sits at the top of the school hierarchy due to her family's wealth. Baek Jen-na faces a power struggle as new students enter the school. In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 8, Kim Hye-in saw Kim Hae-in take her own life by jumping in front of a truck. Hae-in had requested Hye-in to bring Min Yul-hee's necklace and expose her for pushing her off the building. Kim Hye-in failed to do so, because she had already given the necklace to Baek Jen-na, who passed it on to the school director, because they had a deal. It is yet to be seen what Kim Hye-in will do between choosing to tell the truth about Min Yul-hee or frame Baek Jen-na for Kim Hae-in's attempted murder. Additionally, Baek Jen-na and Cha Jin-wook are planning to take down her stepmother, Ha Min-hee.Episodes 9 and 10 of Bitch Rich 2 are set to be released on Friday, August 1, 2025.Bitch X Rich 2 episodes 7-8 recap: Kim Hye-in watches. Kim Hae-in gets in a major accidentIn Bitch X Rich 2 episode 7, Baek Jen-na's drug test came positive, and while she denied the claims, no one, including her father, believed her. Cha Jin-wook's father did not break off Cha Jin-wook and Baek Jen-na's engagement. He asked Baek Jen-na's father to sell their company's shares, which they were planning to give to Cha Jin-wook.Kim Hye-in saw Min Yul-hee kiss Cha Jin-wook and left quickly. However, Cha Jin-wook stopped her. Baek Jen-na had no place to go, so she reached out to Kim Hye-in and spent a night at Hye-in's house. Later in Bitch X Rich 2 episode 7, Cha Jin-wook threatened Ha Min-hee to fix the rumors about Baek Jen-na. With this, Baek Jen-na's secretary, who replaced her medications with drugs, was also ready to come clean.By the end of Bitch X Rich 2 episode 7, Lee Sa-rang and Kim Hye-in planned to get back Oh Si-eun's phone stolen by Park Woo-jin. They sent him a message pretending to be Black Dog and asked him to come to a spot in school. As Kim Hye-in waited for Park Woo-jin, she received a message from Min Yul-hee. The message had Kim Hye-in's video, which she was trying to delete from Oh Si-eun.In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 8, Min Yul-hee was seen celebrating Baek Jen-na's downfall, but a new article was released refuting her drug allegations. Meanwhile, Kim Hye-in decided not to attend school out of fear of that video.Baek Jen-na told Cha Jin-wook she wanted to expose Ha Min-hee and her lie about her son. As Bitch X Rich 2 episode 8 progressed, Baek Jen-na and Cha Jin-wook's parents decided to hold their engagement on Cheongdam High School's 30th anniversary.Min Yul-hee started dreaming of marrying Cha Jin-wook, as his father owned Chasel Medic. Park Woo-jin came to Min and told her about receiving messages from Black Dog about Oh Si-eun's phone. This made her angry, and she decided to end her relationship with him.Later, Kim Hye-in confronted Min Yul-hee for threatening her using the video and told her to delete it. However, Min Yul-hee told her to take Baek Jen-na's name for the person who pushed Kim Hae-in from the top floor, and then she would delete the video.By the end of episode 8, Seo Do-un offered Kim Hae-in to move abroad with him and study there. She seemed happy but did not respond immediately. As she walked further, Park Woo-jin attacked her. He physically assaulted her, injuring her face completely. He believed that she was the one blackmailing him.Kim Hae-in crossed the street to see Kim Hye-in coming from the other side. Kim Hye-in was shocked to see her in that state. Kim Hae-in told her that she really wanted her misery to end and begged her to use the necklace and reveal Min Yul-hee as the person who tried to kill her.Kim Hye-in was in shock and told her the truth that she did not have the necklace. Kim Hae-in was extremely disappointed in her for lying and told her that she trusted her with this. She said that she had better watch out because she would never lie after that day. Kim Hae-in moved backwards, letting a truck hit her.Viewers can watch Bitch X Rich 2 on Viki, Wavve, and TVING.