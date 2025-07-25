Will there be S Line Season 2? Possibilities explored

S Line, starring Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Da-hee, Arin of OH MY GIRL, and Lee Eun-saem, took over social media for its intriguing storyline, leaving viewers perplexed over its ending. The drama follows the story of a girl named Shin Hyun-eup (Arin) who is able to see red lines that reveal the past s*xual history of people.These red threads called the 'S Line' connect over two people's heads who have had s*x with each other. Her life takes a new turn when she learns that a pair of glasses has appeared that lets others see these lines. The story gave a conclusion to other characters; however, the final scene raises several questions. When Shin Hyun-eup began living her life in peace, she heard someone whisper her name thrice, and Lee Kyung-jin (depicted by Lee Da-hee) appeared behind her. The reappearance of Lee Kyung-jin could be a hint at a new start, laying a foundation for another chapter.Additionally, several red lines were visible coming from Lee Kyung-jin's head; it is a mystery as to how those lines appeared. This raises curiosity, leading to possibilities of a season 2 of the thriller series. Another possibility could be the writers attempting to show the sub-storyline of the webtoon penned by Kkomabi, which is different from the show. Notably, director Ahn Joo-young is yet to comment on another season of the show.S Line final episode: Lee Kyung-jin is the mastermind behind the mysterious glasses showing red threadsS Line's final episode had multiple twists, leaving the viewers in shock, one of which was Lee Kyung-jin's story. Lee Kyung-jin was Shin Hyun-eup's high school teacher, who appeared to be innocent with no red lines. In the last episode, it was shown that Lee Kyung-jin could see these red threads without the glasses.Additionally, she was the one who went around giving people these glasses. She also provoked them to get off these lines by saying that soon everyone will be able to see them, and it would bring them immense shame. The only way to be free of the red lines was to kill the person with whom they had an intimate relationship.Lee Kyung-jin assembled a cult of people who were free of the red lines, murdering their partners. Lee Kyung-jin told Shin Hyun-eup that her purpose of birth was to let everyone see their red lines. Lee Kyung-jin stabbed Shin Hyun-eup, and her blood was elevated and turned into a sphere-like structure. This sphere broke open and spread all over the world, letting all the humans see their S Line.Previously, in episode 1, it was shown that Shin Hyun-eup made a family drawing connecting her father's red line to his mother and another woman. Her mother saw the drawing and figured out her father was having an extramarital affair. Shin’s mother killed her father and disappeared, leaving her behind. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Shin Hyun-eup’s mother was seen in Lee Kyung-jin’s cult. Her mother told her that she found out about her father's affair through the glasses. This was the reason why she murdered her father. Shin Hyun-eup's mother told her that she should stop blaming herself because it was not her fault that their family fell apart.Meanwhile, S Line, starring Arin, Lee Da-hee, and more, is available for streaming on the South Korean OTT platform Wavve.