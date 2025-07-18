S Line: When will episodes 5-6 release, and what to expect from the finale?

S Line, starring Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Da-hee, and OH MY GIRL member Arin, has entered the final week. The drama follows the story of a girl named Shin Hyun-heup, depicted by Arin, who is aware of everyone's s*xual relationships.Shin Hyun-heup sees a red line coming from people's heads, which joins another person with whom they've had physical relations. The two final episodes, 5 and 6 of S Line, are set to be aired on Friday, July 25, 2025, on the South Korean OTT platform Wavve.According to the end of episode 4, Han Ji-wook, played by Lee Soo-hyuk, finds the glasses and can see the red lines. The glasses bring trouble, and it is yet to be seen what action Han Ji-wook will take after wearing them. Meanwhile, her curiosity about Lee Kyung-jin (played by Lee Da-hee) and her connection with the glasses has also increased.What to expect from the finale of S Line starring Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Da-hee, and more? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per the preview of S Line episode 5, Shin Hyun-heup finds out that Han Ji-wook has gotten his hands on the mysterious glasses. She warns him about the uncertainties that come with wearing it and wants him to remove it. However, it seems that Han Ji-wook's life and how he sees the world have completely changed after learning about the s*xual relationships of people around him.It is also shown that Han Ji-wook will handle a case regarding s*xual assault against a minor high school student. He notices the red line over the student's head, but she denies it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also goes to Shin Hyun-heup and Kang Seon-a's (Lee Eun-saem) school and bumps into Lee Kyung-jin. With the help of the glasses, he sees that Lee Kyung-jin has no red lines and assumes she has never dated anyone before.Han Ji-wook is then seen asking Lee Kyung-jin for dinner. By the end of the S Line episode 5 preview, Han Ji-wook rushes to the hospital as Kang Seon-a's health condition appears to be unstable. He observes the red line over Kang Seon-a's head and notices that the line connecting to her partner indicates that he is outside their hospital room.S Line episodes 3-4 recap:In episode 3 of S Line, it is shown that Han Ji-wook and Shin Hyun-heup do not believe Kang Seon-a must have committed suicide. After Kim Hye-young's disappearance and Bang Sung-jin's sudden death, reported to be suicide, Han Ji-wook is convinced someone else is behind all of this.As per the evidence, he also thinks that all three cases are connected to the mysterious red-line glasses. Additionally, Han Ji-wook is seen discussing with Shin Hyun-heup that the person whose red line is connected with Kang Seon-a could be the one pushing her off the school rooftop. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Shin Hyun-heup makes two new friends, Oh Kyu-jin from class 5 and Joon-sun. In episode 4 of S Line, Joon-sun and Shin Hyun-heup's bond grows a little stronger. Joon-sun takes her to a place with no one around, as Shin Hyun-heup prefers to stay away from the crowd because of the red lines.Shin Hyun-heup tells Joon-sun that she sees red lines from people's heads, but she, Joon-sun, and Oh Kyu-jin do not have any red lines. Joon-sun tells her that he believes in the lines she sees. Even though he finds it weird, he sees no reason why Shin Hyun-heup will lie. Notably, she does not tell him what the lines represent.Viewers may watch the finale of S Line on July 25, 2025, on Wavve.