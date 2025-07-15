"REAL PLAYBOY"- S Line viewers in a frenzy as Lee Soo-hyuk's character goes viral for all the wrong reasons

South Korean actor Lee Soo-hyuk has garnered attention online due to his character Lee Ji-wook and his actions in S Line. On July 11, 2025, episodes 1 and 2 of S Line were released on Wavve, starring Lee Soo-hyuk, Arin of Oh My Girl, Lee Da-hee, and Lee Eun-saem.

Ad

The drama is about a girl named Shin Hyun-heup, who can see the red strings attached to people's heads. These red lines symbolize the number of individuals with whom a person has had physical relationships. Notably, Lee Soo-hyuk depicts the role of Lee Ji-wook, a police officer with an extraordinarily high number of red threads.

The actor went viral among fans due to his character's actions and relationship with multiple women. Many fans found it unsettling, stating that it felt inappropriate for Lee Ji-wook to be intimate with so many people.

Ad

Trending

The response online has been mixed. While some fans found the Queen Woo actor attractive, others expressed their discomfort with the character's behavior on X.

"REAL PLAYBOY," a fain said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Are they trying to make me hate lee soohyuk’s character or what bc there’s NOTHING good about men with this amount of body count my goodness," a user mentioned.

"This man is very very hot. Like otherworldly beautiful. So it is creepy that his character has like hundreds of red lines, but also, he chose the role, so...it's fine? Anyway, #LeeSooHyuk makes me wanna drop to my knees. #SLine," a netizen wrote.

Ad

Meanwhile, S Lines fans mentioned how they loved Lee Soo-hyuk's new hairstyle. One fan joked that many Korean netizens are calling him a man with a chicken crown due to the countless red lines above his head.

"knets calling soohyuk's character a man with a chicken crown coz look at that many s-lines above his head lmao he a s*x addict detective lol #S라인 #SLINE #slineep1 #slineep2," a netizen stated.

Ad

"Is keeping longer hair is a trend among k actor rn??? Cuz they does look hotter. They know what they’re doing. #SLine #LeeSooHyuk," a fan wrote.

"#LeeSooHyuk stay away from scissors. He is looking so fine in this hairstyle," another fan mentioned.

Meanwhile, some netizens found Lee Soo-hyuk's character in S Line genuinely disturbing.

"noooo cuz honestly these scenes were funny and jiwook and seona's uncle-niece dynamics would've been great if only they didn't killed off her character like that," a user commented.

Ad

"lee soohyuk’s character has hundreds of #SLine LMAOOO this is actually so creepy :))," another user commented.

"I got shock even in opening of drama… like wtf they show thoooo," a netizen stated.

More about Lee Soo-hyuk’s character Lee Ji-wook in S Line

Ad

Lee Ji-wook, portrayed by actor Lee Soo-hyuk in the 2025 web series S Line, is a cop and the guardian of his niece Kang Seon-ah (Lee Eun-saem). Although Lee Ji-wook is not particularly close to Kang Seon-ah and finds teenagers rude, he still makes an effort to look after her in the S Line.

He is currently investigating a case where a man named Jeong-min kills women to get rid of people who have physical relationships with more than one person. Lee Ji-wook does not know about the S Line or the motive behind Jeong-min's action. However, he is expected to uncover more about the mysterious red threads as the series progresses.

Ad

Ad

In other news, Lee Soo-hyuk parted ways with his longtime management, YG Stage, a YG Entertainment company, on July 14, 2025. He is confirmed to have signed a contract with another renowned South Korean agency for actors, called Saram Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More