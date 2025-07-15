"REAL PLAYBOY"- S Line viewers in a frenzy as Lee Soo-hyuk's character goes viral for all the wrong reasons

South Korean actor Lee Soo-hyuk has garnered attention online due to his character Lee Ji-wook and his actions in S Line. On July 11, 2025, episodes 1 and 2 of S Line were released on Wavve, starring Lee Soo-hyuk, Arin of Oh My Girl, Lee Da-hee, and Lee Eun-saem.
The drama is about a girl named Shin Hyun-heup, who can see the red strings attached to people's heads. These red lines symbolize the number of individuals with whom a person has had physical relationships. Notably, Lee Soo-hyuk depicts the role of Lee Ji-wook, a police officer with an extraordinarily high number of red threads.
The actor went viral among fans due to his character's actions and relationship with multiple women. Many fans found it unsettling, stating that it felt inappropriate for Lee Ji-wook to be intimate with so many people.
The response online has been mixed. While some fans found the Queen Woo actor attractive, others expressed their discomfort with the character's behavior on X.
"REAL PLAYBOY," a fain said.
"Are they trying to make me hate lee soohyuk’s character or what bc there’s NOTHING good about men with this amount of body count my goodness," a user mentioned.
"This man is very very hot. Like otherworldly beautiful. So it is creepy that his character has like hundreds of red lines, but also, he chose the role, so...it's fine? Anyway, #LeeSooHyuk makes me wanna drop to my knees. #SLine," a netizen wrote.
Meanwhile, S Lines fans mentioned how they loved Lee Soo-hyuk's new hairstyle. One fan joked that many Korean netizens are calling him a man with a chicken crown due to the countless red lines above his head.
"knets calling soohyuk's character a man with a chicken crown coz look at that many s-lines above his head lmao he a s*x addict detective lol #S라인 #SLINE #slineep1 #slineep2," a netizen stated.
"Is keeping longer hair is a trend among k actor rn??? Cuz they does look hotter. They know what they’re doing. #SLine #LeeSooHyuk," a fan wrote.
"#LeeSooHyuk stay away from scissors. He is looking so fine in this hairstyle," another fan mentioned.
Meanwhile, some netizens found Lee Soo-hyuk's character in S Line genuinely disturbing.
"noooo cuz honestly these scenes were funny and jiwook and seona's uncle-niece dynamics would've been great if only they didn't killed off her character like that," a user commented.
"lee soohyuk’s character has hundreds of #SLine LMAOOO this is actually so creepy :))," another user commented.
"I got shock even in opening of drama… like wtf they show thoooo," a netizen stated.
More about Lee Soo-hyuk’s character Lee Ji-wook in S Line
Lee Ji-wook, portrayed by actor Lee Soo-hyuk in the 2025 web series S Line, is a cop and the guardian of his niece Kang Seon-ah (Lee Eun-saem). Although Lee Ji-wook is not particularly close to Kang Seon-ah and finds teenagers rude, he still makes an effort to look after her in the S Line.
He is currently investigating a case where a man named Jeong-min kills women to get rid of people who have physical relationships with more than one person. Lee Ji-wook does not know about the S Line or the motive behind Jeong-min's action. However, he is expected to uncover more about the mysterious red threads as the series progresses.
In other news, Lee Soo-hyuk parted ways with his longtime management, YG Stage, a YG Entertainment company, on July 14, 2025. He is confirmed to have signed a contract with another renowned South Korean agency for actors, called Saram Entertainment.