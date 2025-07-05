Bitch X Rich 2: When will episodes 3-4 release and what to expect? 

Bitch X Rich 2, starring Lee Eun-saem and Red Velvet's Yeri, premiered on June 3, 2025, on TVING. The show continues the high school crime thriller that began in 2023.
Lee Eun-saem plays Kim Hye-in, who got into the elite Cheongdam High through an equal opportunity program—but only because she witnessed a murder. In Season 2, after witnessing a second murder, she becomes the main suspect and the center of school gossip. To prove her innocence, she turns to her rival, Baek Jen-na, for help, joining the powerful student group, Diamond 6.
Notably, Baek Jen-na is the most powerful student in the school, as she is the chaebol heiress of a big conglomerate. Bitch X Rich 2 episodes 3 and 4 are set to be released on Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11, 2025, respectively, on South Korean OTT platforms Wavve and TVING. International viewers may watch the show on Rakuten Viki.
Bitch X Rich 2 fans may expect a clash between Baek Jen-na and Yul-hee as she added Kim Hye-in in Diamond 6. Kim Hye-in’s next step to save herself from the murder suspicions after joining the group is raising curiosity. Meanwhile, another point to look forward to is how Baek Jen-na will use Ha Min-hee's audio against her.
Bitch X Rich 2 background story: How did Kim Hye-in get involved in two murders at Cheongdam High School?
In season one of Bitch X Rich, Kim Hye-in was waiting outside Cheongdam High School to meet the principal, Seo Hee-su. This was because she had messed up a girl's, Kang Na-yeon's, admission interview at Cheongdam, and Na-yeon would take legal action against her if she was rejected.
Although Kim Hye-in was here to speak to Seo Hee-su, she ended up witnessing a murder. As she stood on the ground floor, someone pushed a girl from the top floor, leaving her in complete shock. The girl Kim Hae-in survived but is unconscious. She received an offer from Seo Hee-su to join Cheongdam to be silent about the matter.
Kim Hye-in accepted the offer and became a part of the school of elite children who treated people harshly under them due to their family background. By the end of Bitch X Rich season 1, a girl named Oh Si-eun possessed an explicit video of Kim Hye-in and threatened to release it.
Before she released it, Oh Si-eun called Kim Hye-in to the school’s terrace at night. Kim Hye-in begged her to not release the video but it seemed that she had no intentions to delete it.
As she heard a loud sound, she turned around to see someone push Oh Si-eun down this time. Oh Si-eun could not make it, and Hye-in became the prime suspect in this case. This is because the two shared a long call log history where Si-eun was recorded to be blackmailing Hye-in.
In Bitch X Rich season 1, it was confirmed that Min Yul-hee was the one behind Kim Hae-in's case. However, Oh Si-eun's murder suspect remains a mystery, which is set to unfold in Bitch X Rich 2.
The previous season is available on Netflix, while Bitch X Rich 2 is streaming on TVING, Wavve, and Viki.