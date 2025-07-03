Where to watch B*tch X Rich 2 online? Complete release schedule, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know 

B*tch X Rich Season 2 continues the intense psychological drama at Cheongdam International High School. The second season debuts today, Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Ad

The power struggle between Kim Hye‑In (Lee Eun‑saem), now fully part of the elite group "Diamond 6," and Baek Je‑Na (Yeri), its queen, deepens into more complex territory. Hye‑In is now a two-time witness to school-related deaths, wrestling with her changed status. Je‑Na strives to maintain dominance amid growing threats.

New faces arrive with Cha Jin‑Wook (Kim Min‑kyu), a transfer student, and Lee Sa‑Rang (Won Kyu‑bin), a romantic underdog who aims to protect Hye‑In. This season delves into the growing pains of prestige, the emotional fractures behind glamour, and the cost of survival within elite circles. Information about the multiple airing platforms, along with the dates and timings, can be seen in detail below.

Ad

Trending

All available information about season 2 of

B*tch X Rich

Release date and run-time

Season 2 of B*tch X Rich will premiere on Thursday, July 3, with the second episode airing on Friday, July 4. New episodes will be released every Thursday and Friday, with a total of 10 episodes scheduled for the season.

Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 35 minutes, and the final episode is set to air on August 1, 2025.

Ad

B*tch X Rich Season 2 returns to the screens on July 3 (Image via X/yerisexc)

Where to stream and Cast

Ad

B*tch X Rich 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix, Wavve, TVING, Viki, Viu, and ABEMA. It will be accessible to viewers in approximately 190 countries worldwide. The following is the cast of the series:

Lee Eun‑saem as Kim Hye‑In

Yeri (Kim Ye‑rim) as Baek Je‑Na

Lee Jong‑hyuk as Seo Do‑eon

Park Si‑woo as Min Yul‑Hee

Jang Deok‑su as Park Woo‑jin

Jang Sung‑yoon as Kim Hae‑In

Kim Min‑kyu as Cha Jin‑Wook

Won Kyu‑bin as Lee Sa‑Rang

Ad

Season 1 story and plot:

B*tch X Rich Season 1 is a teen psychological thriller set in the world of Korea's ultra-wealthy high school students. The story follows a clash between two girls from opposite social classes: one from extreme poverty, and the other from unmatched privilege.

Beneath the polished facade of wealth is a dark world of bullying, secrets, manipulation, and murder.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hye-in is a bright, poor student who survives on part-time jobs and studies hard to change her fate. One night, she witnesses the mysterious death of Jung Soo-yeon. The next thing she knows, she's offered a full scholarship to that very school.

At Cheongdam High, Hye-in meets Baek Je-na, the queen bee of the school, heir to the Hanju Group, and someone everyone fears or follows. She rules the elite clique known as the "Diamond 6."

Ad

The show becomes a battle of wills as Hye-in tries to survive in a toxic world of privilege, while slowly uncovering the truth behind Jung Soo-yeon's death. Je-na becomes increasingly hostile and sees Hye-in as a threat to her status.

Fans are eager to see how the main antagonist's involvement in Soo-yeon's death unfolds or if another underlying mystery will emerge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More