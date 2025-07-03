Where to watch B*tch X Rich 2 online? Complete release schedule, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know 

B*tch X Rich Season 2 continues the intense psychological drama at Cheongdam International High School. The second season debuts today, Thursday, July 3, 2025.
The power struggle between Kim Hye‑In (Lee Eun‑saem), now fully part of the elite group "Diamond 6," and Baek Je‑Na (Yeri), its queen, deepens into more complex territory. Hye‑In is now a two-time witness to school-related deaths, wrestling with her changed status. Je‑Na strives to maintain dominance amid growing threats.
New faces arrive with Cha Jin‑Wook (Kim Min‑kyu), a transfer student, and Lee Sa‑Rang (Won Kyu‑bin), a romantic underdog who aims to protect Hye‑In. This season delves into the growing pains of prestige, the emotional fractures behind glamour, and the cost of survival within elite circles. Information about the multiple airing platforms, along with the dates and timings, can be seen in detail below.
All available information about season 2 of
B*tch X Rich
Release date and run-time
Season 2 of B*tch X Rich will premiere on Thursday, July 3, with the second episode airing on Friday, July 4. New episodes will be released every Thursday and Friday, with a total of 10 episodes scheduled for the season.
Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 35 minutes, and the final episode is set to air on August 1, 2025.
Where to stream and Cast
B*tch X Rich 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix, Wavve, TVING, Viki, Viu, and ABEMA. It will be accessible to viewers in approximately 190 countries worldwide. The following is the cast of the series:
- Lee Eun‑saem as Kim Hye‑In
- Yeri (Kim Ye‑rim) as Baek Je‑Na
- Lee Jong‑hyuk as Seo Do‑eon
- Park Si‑woo as Min Yul‑Hee
- Jang Deok‑su as Park Woo‑jin
- Jang Sung‑yoon as Kim Hae‑In
- Kim Min‑kyu as Cha Jin‑Wook
- Won Kyu‑bin as Lee Sa‑Rang
Season 1 story and plot:
B*tch X Rich Season 1 is a teen psychological thriller set in the world of Korea's ultra-wealthy high school students. The story follows a clash between two girls from opposite social classes: one from extreme poverty, and the other from unmatched privilege.
Beneath the polished facade of wealth is a dark world of bullying, secrets, manipulation, and murder.
Hye-in is a bright, poor student who survives on part-time jobs and studies hard to change her fate. One night, she witnesses the mysterious death of Jung Soo-yeon. The next thing she knows, she's offered a full scholarship to that very school.
At Cheongdam High, Hye-in meets Baek Je-na, the queen bee of the school, heir to the Hanju Group, and someone everyone fears or follows. She rules the elite clique known as the "Diamond 6."
The show becomes a battle of wills as Hye-in tries to survive in a toxic world of privilege, while slowly uncovering the truth behind Jung Soo-yeon's death. Je-na becomes increasingly hostile and sees Hye-in as a threat to her status.
Fans are eager to see how the main antagonist's involvement in Soo-yeon's death unfolds or if another underlying mystery will emerge.