  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Bitch X Rich 2: When will episodes 7-8 release and what to expect? 

Bitch X Rich 2: When will episodes 7-8 release and what to expect? 

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Jul 18, 2025 23:49 GMT
Stills from Bitch X Rich 2 (Images Via YouTube/MBN Drama)
Stills from Bitch X Rich 2 (Images Via YouTube/MBN Drama)

Bitch X Rich 2 episodes released on Wavve on Friday, July 18, 2025. The drama is a sequel to the popular 2023 high school murder mystery. In Bitch X Rich 2, Lee Eun-saem’s Kim Hye-in joins the club of highly powerful high school students called Diamond 6.

Ad

Kim Hye-in becomes the first commoner with an underprivileged background to be part of the club. Meanwhile, Yeri's Baek Jen-na is caught in a power battle as she risks losing her position to become the heiress of her father's business group. The drama introduces new faces, including Chasel Medic's heir Cha Jin-wook (Kim Min-kyu) and Lee So-mang's brother Lee Sa-rang, played by Won Gyu-bin.

Notably, Bitch X Rich 2 episodes 7 and 8 are scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025, on Wavve. Fans may expect Baek Jen-na’s possible revenge over her stepmother, Ha Min-hee, who previously started a fake news campaign about Jen-na being a drug addict.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Baek Jen-na found out that Ha Min-hee’s unborn baby was not her father's child. Curiosity leads to how Baek Jen-na will use this information in her favor.

Ad

What to expect from Bitch X Rich 2 episode 7?

In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 6, Kim Hye-in learned that Lee Sa-rang had Oh Si-eun's phone. He told her that the person who stole the phone might be behind Oh Si-eun’s accident, which was declared a suicide. It was later revealed that Park Woo-jin was the one behind Oh Si-eun's death. Fans may expect Park Woo-jin's fallout as Kim Hye-in has her suspicions that Woo-jin was the culprit.

Ad

On the other hand, fans may look forward to why Cha Jin-wook seduces Min Yul-hee. Cha Jin-wook's plan behind seducing Min Yul-hee. Questions arise about his true intentions and whether he is aware of his father's malicious plans to eliminate him after acquiring Baek Jen-na’s father’s business group.

It also remains to be seen how Min Yul-hee and Park Woo-jin will use the video they found on Oh Si-eun's mobile.

Ad
Ad

Bitch X Rich eps 5-6 recap:

Baek Jen-na announced that Cha Jin-wook was her fiancé, leaving everyone surprised. She compared Min Yul-hee’s dressing style to Kim Hye-in, making her feel embarrassed. Kim Hye-in felt betrayed by Baek Jen-na’s actions. Min Yul-hee decided to help Baek Jen-na’s stepmother, Ha Min-hee, bring her down.

Min Yul-hee met Kim Hae-in and pulled her to her side, promising her revenge against Kim Hye-in. Baek Jen-na later cleared the misunderstanding between her and Kim Hye-in.

Ad

In Bitch X Rich 2, Baek Jen-na liked that Cha Jin-wook visited her mother and made her smile. The two decided to cooperate with each other for their plans related to their fathers’ business. It was revealed that Cha Jin-wook was the one who clicked Kim Hye-in and Kim Hae-in’s video at the swimming area. In the video, Kim Hae-in was seen attacking Kim Hye-in in the water.

It was also revealed that Cha Jin-wook’s father was using him to take over Hanmyeong and planned to get rid of him after they acquired Baek Jen-na’s father's business. Meanwhile, Kim Hae-in broke up with Seo Do-un, as he was no longer a Diamond 6 member.

Ad
Ad

In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 6, Baek Jen-na used Chasel Medics to learn about Ha Min-hee and her child's truth. It was revealed that the child is not Baek Jen-na’s father's kid. Min Yul-hee threatened Kim Hae-in with her intimate video with Park Woo-jin. She made Kim Hae-in put drugs in Baek Jen-na's locker to frame her as a drug junkie.

Later in Bitch X Rich 2 episode 6, Cha Jin-wook's father asks for help from the school director, who is also Seo Do-un's uncle. Cha Jin-wook's father stated that he wanted the school foundation to choose to be on his side. He further added that he had sent a mole to the school to ruin Hanmyeong.

Ad

It was also shown that Ha Min-hee, with Min Yul-hee’s help, replaced Baek Jen-na’s medicines with drugs. Baek Jen-na was confident that she did not do drugs, and she was tested for the same. Baek Jen-na’s drug intake test results came out to be positive.

Bitch X Rich 2 is available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.

About the author
Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications