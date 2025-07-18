Bitch X Rich 2: When will episodes 7-8 release and what to expect? 

Bitch X Rich 2 episodes released on Wavve on Friday, July 18, 2025. The drama is a sequel to the popular 2023 high school murder mystery. In Bitch X Rich 2, Lee Eun-saem’s Kim Hye-in joins the club of highly powerful high school students called Diamond 6.Kim Hye-in becomes the first commoner with an underprivileged background to be part of the club. Meanwhile, Yeri's Baek Jen-na is caught in a power battle as she risks losing her position to become the heiress of her father's business group. The drama introduces new faces, including Chasel Medic's heir Cha Jin-wook (Kim Min-kyu) and Lee So-mang's brother Lee Sa-rang, played by Won Gyu-bin.Notably, Bitch X Rich 2 episodes 7 and 8 are scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025, on Wavve. Fans may expect Baek Jen-na’s possible revenge over her stepmother, Ha Min-hee, who previously started a fake news campaign about Jen-na being a drug addict. Baek Jen-na found out that Ha Min-hee’s unborn baby was not her father's child. Curiosity leads to how Baek Jen-na will use this information in her favor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat to expect from Bitch X Rich 2 episode 7?In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 6, Kim Hye-in learned that Lee Sa-rang had Oh Si-eun's phone. He told her that the person who stole the phone might be behind Oh Si-eun’s accident, which was declared a suicide. It was later revealed that Park Woo-jin was the one behind Oh Si-eun's death. Fans may expect Park Woo-jin's fallout as Kim Hye-in has her suspicions that Woo-jin was the culprit.On the other hand, fans may look forward to why Cha Jin-wook seduces Min Yul-hee. Cha Jin-wook's plan behind seducing Min Yul-hee. Questions arise about his true intentions and whether he is aware of his father's malicious plans to eliminate him after acquiring Baek Jen-na’s father’s business group. It also remains to be seen how Min Yul-hee and Park Woo-jin will use the video they found on Oh Si-eun's mobile. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBitch X Rich eps 5-6 recap:Baek Jen-na announced that Cha Jin-wook was her fiancé, leaving everyone surprised. She compared Min Yul-hee’s dressing style to Kim Hye-in, making her feel embarrassed. Kim Hye-in felt betrayed by Baek Jen-na’s actions. Min Yul-hee decided to help Baek Jen-na’s stepmother, Ha Min-hee, bring her down. Min Yul-hee met Kim Hae-in and pulled her to her side, promising her revenge against Kim Hye-in. Baek Jen-na later cleared the misunderstanding between her and Kim Hye-in. In Bitch X Rich 2, Baek Jen-na liked that Cha Jin-wook visited her mother and made her smile. The two decided to cooperate with each other for their plans related to their fathers’ business. It was revealed that Cha Jin-wook was the one who clicked Kim Hye-in and Kim Hae-in’s video at the swimming area. In the video, Kim Hae-in was seen attacking Kim Hye-in in the water.It was also revealed that Cha Jin-wook’s father was using him to take over Hanmyeong and planned to get rid of him after they acquired Baek Jen-na’s father's business. Meanwhile, Kim Hae-in broke up with Seo Do-un, as he was no longer a Diamond 6 member. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Bitch X Rich 2 episode 6, Baek Jen-na used Chasel Medics to learn about Ha Min-hee and her child's truth. It was revealed that the child is not Baek Jen-na’s father's kid. Min Yul-hee threatened Kim Hae-in with her intimate video with Park Woo-jin. She made Kim Hae-in put drugs in Baek Jen-na's locker to frame her as a drug junkie.Later in Bitch X Rich 2 episode 6, Cha Jin-wook's father asks for help from the school director, who is also Seo Do-un's uncle. Cha Jin-wook's father stated that he wanted the school foundation to choose to be on his side. He further added that he had sent a mole to the school to ruin Hanmyeong.It was also shown that Ha Min-hee, with Min Yul-hee’s help, replaced Baek Jen-na’s medicines with drugs. Baek Jen-na was confident that she did not do drugs, and she was tested for the same. Baek Jen-na’s drug intake test results came out to be positive.Bitch X Rich 2 is available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.