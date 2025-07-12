Bitch X Rich 2: When will episodes 5 and 6 release and what to expect?

Bitch X Rich 2 episodes 3 and 4 were released on TVING and Wavve on Thursday, July 10, 2025, and Friday, July 12, 2025, respectively. Bitch X Rich 2 episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled to be aired on Thursday, July 17, and Friday, July 18, 2025, respectively, on TVING along with Wavve.

The show features actress Lee Eun-saem and Yeri of Red Velvet. Bitch X Rich 2 showcases the twisted lives of high school students, Kim Hye-in (Lee Eun-saem) and Baek Jen-na (Yeri). In the first season, Kim Hye-in witnessed a death, which became a pathway for her to enter Cheongdam High School.

By the end of the first season, she saw another student die, making her the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Baek Jen-na, the daughter of a renowned businessman, is shown to have control over students at the school.

In the upcoming episodes, fans might get to see the students' reactions to the announcement of Baek Jen-na’s engagement with Cha Jin-wook. Additionally, fans might also get to see what Park Woo-jin would do after learning that Kim Hae-in hasn't lost her memory.

Bitch X Rich 2 episodes 3 and 4 recap: Baek Jen-na goes public with her engagement with Cha Jin-wook

In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 5, Baek Jen-na makes donations for Kim Hye-in, so that she can be a part of Diamond 6 after the former removed Seo Do-eun. This led to the team, especially Min Yul-hee and Park Woo-jin, being unhappy.

Baek Jen-na told them that the chairman was the one who decided to remove Seo Do-eun, adding that the student had confronted him for the same. However, the chairman claimed that it was Seo Do-eun's father's actions that got him kicked out of school.

As Bitch X Rich 2 episode 5 progressed, it was revealed that the chairman resolved Kim Hye-in’s school violence and discipline issues. Kim Hae-in regained consciousness but had amnesia and could not remember anyone around her.

Kim Hae-in also could not recall her relationship with Seo Do-eun. Later, Kim Hae-in took her revenge against Hwang Bo-seok in front of the whole school. Min Yul-hee did not believe Kim Hae-in’s amnesia and warned her to leave school within a week.

It was revealed that Cha Jin-wook was his father's illegitimate son. By the end of episode 5, Kim Hae-in asked Kim Hye-in if she still had the necklace she had given her when she fell down the building.

In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 6, Kim Hye-in was stunned and got into an argument with her about how Hye-in used Hae-in’s situation to gain a place in school. Kim Hae-in told Kim Hye-in to leave the school as soon as she could.

However, Park Hye-in countered her, saying she should join her, and since she was a Diamond 6 member, things would be better. She even told her not to tell anyone about her memories.

Another friend crisis arose as Black Dog revealed videos and photos of Min Yul-hee and Park Woo-jin, threatening to expose them. Students discussed how his videos sounded like Oh Si-eun’s laugh, which startled Kim Hye-in. Since Kim Hye-in was threatened by Oh Si-eun, who used her explicit videos to get Hye-in to do whatever she wanted to.

Later, Kim Hye-in saw Oh Si-eun’s phone in Lee Sa-rang’s, which raised several questions. Kim Haein told Seo Do-eun to take her to Cha Jin-wook’s party, and he agreed.

As Bitch X Rich 2, episode 6 progressed, Baek Jen-na sent a dress for Kim Hye-in for Cha Jin-wook’s party. Park Woo-jin provoked Kim Hae-in and questioned her attending the party while telling her how Seo Do-eun’s circumstances have gotten worse since he was kicked out of the Diamond 6. Kim Hae-in flipped back and gave him a hint, asking her if he knew who pushed her down from the top floor.

Kim Hye-in tried to talk to Lee Sa-rang about Oh Si-eun’s phone, but the attendees’ attention was diverted. Cha Jin-wook checked Park Woo-jin's phone to see what had been circulated, and it was an article about Cha's mother. Park Woo-jin told him that his mother looked beautiful, trying to get a reaction out of him. Cha Jin-wook could not back down and almost got into a physical fight.

By the end of Bitch X Rich 2 episode 6, Baek Jen-na entered the party and announced that she was Cha Jin-wook’s fiancée. She pulled Cha Jin-wook closer and told him not to misunderstand this situation, hinting that she was only pretending to be his fiancée.

Min Yul-hee could not see Baek Jen-na’s announcement. However, Baek Jen-na reminded her that she should be worrying about something else, reminding her that she wore the same dress as Kim Hye-in.

Meanwhile, fans may catch up with Bitch X Rich 2 on Rakuten Viki and TVING.

