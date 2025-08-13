"Hope all the cast come back": Fans celebrate Study Group season 2, global OTT awards nod, and upcoming events

On August 13, 2025, a report by South Korean media outlet Sports Today confirmed that TVING’s Study Group will return for a second season. The series has also been nominated in the &quot;Best OTT Original&quot; category at the 2025 International Streaming Festival Global OTT Awards.Beyond the drama, OSMU (One-Source Multi-Use) projects related to the series are already in motion. 2 IP-related events are also scheduled for October. Additionally, brand partnerships and promotional activities are also planned in the lead-up to the new season.Following these announcements, fans of the drama flood social media with celebratory messages. They share their excitement over the sequel. One fan commented,&quot;IT'S CONFIRMED!!!!! Hope all the cast come back&quot;Many expressed their anticipation for the storyline’s continuation and their hopes of seeing the original cast return. Others shared their excitement over the K-drama’s global recognition and the growing list of related projects.woominwoo @wooluwooLINKTHEY ARE COMING MY BELOVED HANWOOL AND HANSOL #STUDYGROUP #CHAWOOMINHongMinGi Forehead @Minggi_foreheadLINKWE ARE SO READYnyel @gyuhanwooVLINKGOOD MORNING TO ME?? 😭 also hwang minhyun dec 2025 military freedom we getting season 2 early 2027 for sure (i hope i’m still alive lmaoo)Many fans of the series praised the first season for its impact, with some crediting it for reigniting their interest in K-dramas. Others voiced their curiosity about behind-the-scenes content and wished that the production team, including director Lee Jang-hoon, would remain unchanged.𝐾𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑦 🐈‍⬛ @MonkyutieLINK@kdramacasting AHHHHHH I'M SO EXCITED I CAN'T WAIT YAYYYYYYYYY where can I watch the BTS of the season one?Atlantis Prince: Kang Woojin @givenchicLINK@kdramacasting Season 1 was amazing. I was in a drama slump and this show pulled me back up.𝐾𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑦 🐈‍⬛ @MonkyutieLINK@kdramacasting AHHHHHH I'M SO EXCITED I CAN'T WAIT YAYYYYYYYYY where can I watch the BTS of the season one?౨ৎ @sshinejieLINKI hope they keep lee janghoon pd nim🙏🏻Study Group expands global reach with season 2 plans, international success, and new IP projectsThe drama Study Group and its source material are produced by content company YLAB, headed by CEO Shim Joon-kyung. Per the South Korean media outlet Sports Today, the company plans to leverage the series’ success to expand the Study Group intellectual property (IP).Following the positive reception of season 1, plans for the Study Group season 2 are underway. The drama first premiered on TVING in January and maintained strong viewership, topping the platform’s new paid subscriber rankings for 5 consecutive weeks.Internationally, it got placed in the TOP 5 on Rakuten Viki in 143 countries during its first week of release. It ranked first on VIU in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Taiwan.On the other hand, YLAB is also developing several OSMU (One-Source Multi-Use) projects related to the series. On August 8, a Tumblbug crowdfunding campaign launched with a “Yuseong Technical High School Windbreaker,”.It is a windbreaker from the fictional high school shown in the K-drama and a jacket worn by characters in the series. The campaign reached 450% of its funding goal within 3 days.2 IP-related events for this high school K-drama are scheduled for October, as reported by Sports Today. From October 2 to November 2, a themed collaboration café will operate at Cafe Tunic Hapjeong (Universe) in Seoul and Busan.Beginning October 16, a pop-up booth will open at the 2025 World Webtoon Festival, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency at Lotte World Mall, the pop-up will offer new merchandise. Additional brand collaborations and promotional activities are being planned ahead of season 2’s release.According to YLAB, the goal is to develop the series into a “super IP” by building on both its commercial and artistic achievements. A company representative stated to Sports Today,“We are delighted that Study Group has been recognized for both its commercial success and artistic value through this nomination. We will not stop here and will continue to experiment with various methods to make Study Group a super IP that will be loved by even more people.”For those unfamiliar, the high school action-comedy drama Study Group starring Hwang Min-hyun is based on the webtoon of the same name. The original webtoon was released on Naver Webtoon in January 2019 and is currently in its third season.The story of the drama follows Yoon Ga-min, a student determined to excel academically despite his natural talent for fighting. Set in one of the toughest schools, the story revolves around Ga-min forming a study group while navigating intense entrance exams.