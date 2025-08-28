"He really deserve it"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin wins Best Male Variety Show Idol at 2025 Brand of the Year Awards

On August 27, 2025, BTS’ Jin was announced as 'Best Male Variety Show Idol' by the 2025 Brand of the Year Awards in Seoul. The awards are organized by the Korea Consumer Forum and highlight influential personalities and brands on the basis of millions of consumer votes. The BTS' singer's series on Netflix Kian’s Bizarre B&amp;B also won the award in the 'OTT Program Entertainment Award' category.Since completing his military service, the Epiphany singer has actively taken part in a variety of projects. These include his solo web series RunSeokJin and his co-starring role in Kian’s Bizarre B&amp;B alongside Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun.His humor and personality in these shows have made him a favorite among audiences.Fans celebrated the achievement online. They expressed their pride and called the award well deserved. The chemistry between the BTS' star and Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun, and Jin's relatability when he interacted with the guests helped define the series' potential for success. Season 2 of the Netflix's series is confirmed, and anticipation is high whether Jin will return to the the second installment.In addition to these wins, Jin topped the August 2025 Idol Brand Reputation Index. He ranked No. 1 among both male and female idols. Forbes Korea also named him the “CF Genius” of K-pop. This acknowledged his growing influence in advertising. BTS Updates, News &amp;amp; Charts ⁷ @_BTSMoments_LINK[📰 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒] According to the Forbes Korea ranking, #Jin was recognized as the Most influential and impactful idol, demonstrating significant power as an ambassador for various brands..! (https://t.co/GACmJEuOWf) CONGRATULATIONS JINOn the music side, his track Don’t Say You Love Me from his second solo album, ECHO, remained in Spotify’s Global Top 10 for over 50 consecutive days.All BTS members have now returned to South Korea after spending the past few months in Los Angeles. The septet has been preparing for their 2026 comeback album. Jin returned to Korea a little earlier than the rest to attend the wedding of his longtime manager. He also acted as the emcee for his manager's wedding.With BTS’ full group comeback scheduled for 2026, his continued rise as both a solo artist and entertainer shows no signs of slowing down.