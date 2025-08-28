  • home icon
  "He really deserve it"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin wins Best Male Variety Show Idol at 2025 Brand of the Year Awards

"He really deserve it"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin wins Best Male Variety Show Idol at 2025 Brand of the Year Awards

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 28, 2025 07:11 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin wins Best Male Variety Show Idol (Images via Instagram/@jin)

On August 27, 2025, BTS’ Jin was announced as 'Best Male Variety Show Idol' by the 2025 Brand of the Year Awards in Seoul. The awards are organized by the Korea Consumer Forum and highlight influential personalities and brands on the basis of millions of consumer votes. The BTS' singer's series on Netflix Kian’s Bizarre B&B also won the award in the 'OTT Program Entertainment Award' category.

Since completing his military service, the Epiphany singer has actively taken part in a variety of projects. These include his solo web series RunSeokJin and his co-starring role in Kian’s Bizarre B&B alongside Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun.

His humor and personality in these shows have made him a favorite among audiences.

Fans celebrated the achievement online. They expressed their pride and called the award well deserved. An X user, @eunoiaaa_7, wrote,

"He really deserve it."
Many highlighted his dedication and celebrated his continued success. Social media was filled with posts praising him for balancing music, variety, and personal appearances.

Others too joined in as they highlighted his other recent achievements.

More about Jin’s recent achievements, variety projects, and global success

This recognition follows an already record-breaking summer for the singer. Earlier in August, he became the first Asian soloist to rank in Billboard’s monthly touring chart. His solo tour grossed $32.5 million from 12 shows with 217,000 attendees.

The tour was inspired by his post-military variety show and included interactive segments like karaoke and games. It made it unique in the K-pop scene.

Netflix&#039;s &quot;Kian&#039;s Bizarre B&amp;B&quot; Press Conference - Source: Getty
Netflix's "Kian's Bizarre B&B" Press Conference - Source: Getty

In April 2025, Kian's Bizarre B&B debuted on Netflix. The series quickly became part of the Global Top 10 Non-English TV series list and had good viewing numbers across Korea and Southeast Asia. The chemistry between the BTS' star and Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun, and Jin's relatability when he interacted with the guests helped define the series' potential for success.

Season 2 of the Netflix's series is confirmed, and anticipation is high whether Jin will return to the the second installment.

In addition to these wins, Jin topped the August 2025 Idol Brand Reputation Index. He ranked No. 1 among both male and female idols. Forbes Korea also named him the “CF Genius” of K-pop. This acknowledged his growing influence in advertising.

On the music side, his track Don’t Say You Love Me from his second solo album, ECHO, remained in Spotify’s Global Top 10 for over 50 consecutive days.

All BTS members have now returned to South Korea after spending the past few months in Los Angeles. The septet has been preparing for their 2026 comeback album.

Jin returned to Korea a little earlier than the rest to attend the wedding of his longtime manager. He also acted as the emcee for his manager's wedding.

With BTS’ full group comeback scheduled for 2026, his continued rise as both a solo artist and entertainer shows no signs of slowing down.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

