"I'm so proud": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin makes history as the first Asian soloist on Billboard's July 2025 Touring Chart with $32.5M in gross

On August 27, 2025, Billboard revealed its monthly touring chart for July, and BTS’ Jin made history as the first Asian soloist to be in the Top Tours list. He ranked ninth overall with a gross of $32.5 million from 12 sold-out shows. The tour attracted a total attendance of 217,000. Additionally, his two-night performance at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome placed him at No. 26 on the Top Boxscores chart, grossing $9.6 million and drawing 82,500 fans. Fans celebrated enthusiastically on social media. The tour was inspired by the singer's post-military variety show, which combined live music with playful fan interactions such as karaoke, games, and storytelling. Fans praised Jin for reaching such a milestone with just 12 limited shows, without resorting to dynamic pricing.Some highlighted how this achievement was made possible through his talent and connection with fans. Others expressed pride that he was the highest-ranked Asian soloist on the list. An X user, @EllaAyra, wrote,ɛƈɦօ @EllaAyraLINKI'm so proud of Seokjin 😭 amazing attendance # and revenue!! Imagine if he has more US shows, SEA and latam stops plus an encore!!! #방탄소년단진 #진 #BTSJIN #JINNetizens also reflected on what the figures could have been if the RUN SEOKJIN Ep. Tour had extended to more regions, especially Southeast Asia and beyond.gina★ @gupchuppagluLINKnow imagine if their RUN SEOKJIN TOUR WAS ABLE TO DO shows for SEA countries as well.... This is just with 12 shows.Soulami_⁷☂️ @RJIN_0412LINKSeeing Jin achieve this makes me so emotional🥹🥹 Beyond proud and endlessly happy for him♥️🤩🥹 Our superstar keeps shining brighter✨💜🩷 But at the same time, I miss him and Run Seokjin so much 😭😭😭 #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR #KimSeokjin #JinJin is mine 🎾 / Seokjin @Jin_onlymineLINKHe's not a payola idols who only chart in nugu 🍎 music apps because of payola company , hes the real indemand idol. Charting ✅ Million seller ✅ Sold out concert ✅ Global ambassadors✅ Variety show ✅ debut #1 Inshort . The most successful king jin HahahahahahaCoolCatt_23 ᵉᶜʰᵒ SAW KIM SEOKJIN @Radha55701137LINKNope we all don’t hype this man enough coz these numbers in this economy is mind boggling! 🤌🏻 His Aura is crazyyyyy ❤️‍🔥✨Many felt reassured that BTS members continue to be compelling performers on stage, while fans eagerly anticipate their reunion.Jin Tour 🩵ྀི🩷ྀི💛ྀི˖ @jinthestandardLINKHighly deserved. His tour is amazing! That’s my fave Asian Soloist Jin 👏 Beyond proud of you Kim Seokjin 🥹💖 CONGRATULATIONS JIN #JIN #BTSJIN #진 #방탄소년단진 #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOURPaddy⁷💜SAW JIN IN AMSTERDAM 🇨🇮 @Bangtankam7LINKPeople are not ready for that reunion tour. Between Run Seokjin Ep.Tour and Hope on The Stage, BTS members have clearly shown that the public is hungry for great music and extraordinary live performance. Can't wait for 2026! #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR #HOPE_ON_THE_STAGE_TOUR #BTSJIN@zenitsu @jinXzenitsuLINK@TheePopCore Gosh I still miss Runseokjin tour 😭😭 Congratulations Jin and highly deservedMore about Jin’s solo tour and Billboard’s July 2025 Top Tours listJin closed his RUN SEOKJIN Ep. Tour on August 10, 2025, with two sold-out nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. The world tour covered nine cities across Asia, the US, and Europe, drawing over 314,000 fans. The tour shattered multiple records. The BTS eldest became the first Korean soloist to sell out two consecutive nights at London’s O2 Arena. He also set a record at Anaheim’s Honda Center for the largest K-pop soloist attendance. Additionally, he broke a decade-long attendance record for a Korean soloist in Japan with his performances in Osaka.Stills from BTS' eldest solo tour (Images via X/@bts_bighit)Billboard’s 'July 2025 Top Tours' list featured some of the world’s most dominant performers. Here are the Top 15 rankings:Beyoncé – $102.3M | 392K attendance | 8 showsThe Weeknd – $89.6M | 604K attendance | 13 showsImagine Dragons – $86.3M | 757K attendance | 14 showsColdplay – $70.5M | 532K attendance | 10 showsStray Kids – $64.4M | 391K attendance | 8 showsIron Maiden – $53.2M | 487K attendance | 14 showsTyler, The Creator – $35M | 235K attendance | 17 showsEd Sheeran – $34.5M | 328K attendance | 8 showsJin – $32.5M | 217K attendance | 12 showsLinkin Park – $30.5M | 236K attendance | 6 showsMy Chemical Romance – $29.9M | 158K attendance | 4 showsZach Bryan – $29.3M | 168K attendance | 3 showsLady Gaga – $29.2M | 113K attendance | 8 showsGuns N' Roses – $26M | 277K attendance | 8 showsBackstreet Boys – $25.4M | 150K attendance | 9 showsOn the group front, BTS is preparing for their long-awaited 2026 comeback in Los Angeles.