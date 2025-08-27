  • home icon
  "I'm so proud": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin makes history as the first Asian soloist on Billboard's July 2025 Touring Chart with $32.5M in gross

"I'm so proud": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin makes history as the first Asian soloist on Billboard's July 2025 Touring Chart with $32.5M in gross

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 27, 2025 09:01 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin becomes first Asian soloist on Billboard's July 2025 Touring Chart (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

On August 27, 2025, Billboard revealed its monthly touring chart for July, and BTS’ Jin made history as the first Asian soloist to be in the Top Tours list. He ranked ninth overall with a gross of $32.5 million from 12 sold-out shows. The tour attracted a total attendance of 217,000.

Additionally, his two-night performance at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome placed him at No. 26 on the Top Boxscores chart, grossing $9.6 million and drawing 82,500 fans. Fans celebrated enthusiastically on social media.

The tour was inspired by the singer's post-military variety show, which combined live music with playful fan interactions such as karaoke, games, and storytelling. Fans praised Jin for reaching such a milestone with just 12 limited shows, without resorting to dynamic pricing.

Some highlighted how this achievement was made possible through his talent and connection with fans. Others expressed pride that he was the highest-ranked Asian soloist on the list. An X user, @EllaAyra, wrote,

Netizens also reflected on what the figures could have been if the RUN SEOKJIN Ep. Tour had extended to more regions, especially Southeast Asia and beyond.

Many felt reassured that BTS members continue to be compelling performers on stage, while fans eagerly anticipate their reunion.

More about Jin’s solo tour and Billboard’s July 2025 Top Tours list

Jin closed his RUN SEOKJIN Ep. Tour on August 10, 2025, with two sold-out nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. The world tour covered nine cities across Asia, the US, and Europe, drawing over 314,000 fans. The tour shattered multiple records.

The BTS eldest became the first Korean soloist to sell out two consecutive nights at London’s O2 Arena. He also set a record at Anaheim’s Honda Center for the largest K-pop soloist attendance. Additionally, he broke a decade-long attendance record for a Korean soloist in Japan with his performances in Osaka.

Stills from BTS&#039; eldest solo tour (Images via X/@bts_bighit)
Stills from BTS' eldest solo tour (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

Billboard’s 'July 2025 Top Tours' list featured some of the world’s most dominant performers. Here are the Top 15 rankings:

  1. Beyoncé – $102.3M | 392K attendance | 8 shows
  2. The Weeknd – $89.6M | 604K attendance | 13 shows
  3. Imagine Dragons – $86.3M | 757K attendance | 14 shows
  4. Coldplay – $70.5M | 532K attendance | 10 shows
  5. Stray Kids – $64.4M | 391K attendance | 8 shows
  6. Iron Maiden – $53.2M | 487K attendance | 14 shows
  7. Tyler, The Creator – $35M | 235K attendance | 17 shows
  8. Ed Sheeran – $34.5M | 328K attendance | 8 shows
  9. Jin – $32.5M | 217K attendance | 12 shows
  10. Linkin Park – $30.5M | 236K attendance | 6 shows
  11. My Chemical Romance – $29.9M | 158K attendance | 4 shows
  12. Zach Bryan – $29.3M | 168K attendance | 3 shows
  13. Lady Gaga – $29.2M | 113K attendance | 8 shows
  14. Guns N' Roses – $26M | 277K attendance | 8 shows
  15. Backstreet Boys – $25.4M | 150K attendance | 9 shows
On the group front, BTS is preparing for their long-awaited 2026 comeback in Los Angeles.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Edited by Mantasha Azeem
