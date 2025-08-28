  • home icon
  • "Genuinely disgusting" - BTS' Jimin's fans face backlash for allegedly attempting to track Song Da-eun's address following elevator video release

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 28, 2025 21:36 GMT
BTS
Song Da-eun and BTS' Jimin (Images via Instagram/@da.eun.da.eun and @j.m)

The controversy around BTS' Jimin and actress Song Da-eun continues to spiral after a now-deleted TikTok video. The video posted by the actress showed the K-pop idol inside an elevator in an apartment building. It soon went viral earlier this week. Many fans criticized Da-eun for sharing what appeared to be a private moment on such a public platform.

However, the outrage has since been shifted back onto a section of Jimin's fandom. Several online posts dated August 28 accused some fans of going as far as trying to allegedly track and leak Song Da-eun's personal address in retaliation, sparking heavy criticism from netizens.

The TikTok video in question showed Song Da-eun greeting Jimin as he stepped out of an elevator, who appeared to be surprised by her presence. She could be heard laughing in the background before the clip ended. The post reignited years-old dating rumors between the two, which Da-eun had repeatedly denied in past livestreams.

also-read-trending Trending
Following the upload of the TikTok video, Jimin's fans criticized the actress and demanded legal consequences for what they claimed was an invasion of the singer's privacy. Some even insisted she should face lawsuits for slander and privacy violations.

However, attempts by certain fans to reportedly "doxx" Da-eun flipped the conversation online. Many netizens found it unacceptable that this kind of personal information might be shared publicly in the name of what the fans think is protecting their idol. Various posts online called this behavior "disgusting."

"BTS fans never beating the parasocial allegations, this is genuinely disgusting," tweeted one user.
Many questioned why fans would go to such extreme lengths over dating speculations. While some pointed out that such actions only damaged the fandom's reputation further.

Divisions also grew within ARMY itself. While some continued to argue that Da-eun deliberately provoked the situation with her video, others said she had endured years of harassment and was now being unfairly vilified again.

Fans critical of the alleged "doxxing" attempts argued that Jimin, nearly 30, was capable of managing his personal life. They said that the targeting of Sa-eun had crossed the line of decency.

Background on BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun's dating rumors

Speculations about Jimin and Song Da-eun being romantically involved can be dated back to 2022. It started when Da-eun uploaded posts that fans believed hinted at a relationship. These posts included matching accessories, hotel stays during BTS concerts, and clips with a male voice that allegedly sounded like Jimin.

Da-eun had also previously broken down on livestreams, where she said that she did not deserve to be attacked simply because a popular idol loved her. Despite this, she has continued to face hostility from sections of BTS' fanbase.

"I hope you go through the same thing that you put my family through. Like, please. I hope you get the punishment you deserve. Seriously, I wish the worst upon you. And just because the idol you love loves me doesn't mean I deserve to be hated. It's not like I made the first move. So please, stop coming at me. Alright? You seriously have no idea what I might expose if I lose my temper. You're always telling me I'll get sued... No. You are the ones who'll get sued. Got it?" she said in a previous livestream, as translated from Korean.
The latest elevator clip triggered renewed debate because Jimin's face was visible this time, unlike in Da-eun's earlier vague uploads.

Song Da-eun rose to fame through Heart Signal 2 in 2018 and later acted in dramas like Once Again and Mother. She has said in the past that she would pursue legal action against malicious commenters.

As of now, the video's timing and context remain unclear, but the backlash around both the actress' post and the fan behavior continues to dominate discussions online.

Neither BigHit Music nor Jimin himself has released any statements.

Edited by Ankita Barat
