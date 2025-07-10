Kim Soo-hyun sells $5.8M Galleria Fore Apartment in planned deal amid ongoing legal disputes

On July 9, 2025, Dispatch reported that actor Kim Soo-hyun has sold one of his three luxury apartments at Galleria Foret in Seoul for 8 billion KRW (approximately $5.8 million). The transaction was reportedly finalized on July 3, 2025, just days after legal disputes involving the actor made headlines.

He had earlier purchased the 170.98 square meters unit back in 2014 for 3.02 billion KRW. It earned him a significant profit. Meanwhile, the timing of the sale raised concerns. It is speculated that recent lawsuits filed by advertisers may have prompted it. However, sources close to the matter have confirmed that the deal was not sudden.

The sale had reportedly been in motion since last year. They said that the buyer had already been selected well before the current controversies.

The purchase contract was reportedly signed on June 27, shortly after some advertisers moved to freeze Kim’s assets by filing claims for damages. However, Dispatch revealed that the sale was not linked to a financial emergency.

According to reports, Kim had been planning to let go of the property for over a year, and the only recent development was the official signing of the sale contract. His agency also dismissed suggestions of financial strain. They confirmed that he still owns two other large units in the same complex.

Inside the property, remaining assets, and lawsuits surrounding Kim Soo-hyun

The Galleria Foret building in Seongsu-dong is where the sold unit is located. It is one of the most prestigious residential towers in Seoul. Kim Soo-hyun still retains ownership of two additional apartments in the same complex, one purchased in 2013 and another in 2024.

Both units are roughly 90 pyeong (approximately 297 square meters) in size. One of them is currently under provisional seizure due to separate legal filings. It is a 3 billion KRW claim by medical device company Classys and a 100 million KRW claim by Cuckoo International’s Malaysian branch.

Both companies had previously worked with Kim Soo-hyun as a brand ambassador. They are now seeking damages after suspending his campaigns.

The lawsuits stem from serious allegations first brought to public attention by the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute. The channel and the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron claimed that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with her when she was still a minor. On the other hand, Kim Soo-hyun's legal team has denied the accusation. They clarified that their relationship began only after both parties had reached adulthood.

In response to the ongoing damage to his public image, Kim Soo-hyun has also filed a series of legal complaints through the Gangnam Police Station. The accusations include charges related to defamation, blackmail, stalking, and the misuse of filmed materials.

As of now, a total of seven complaints have been submitted. This also includes the actions taken against the family members and acquaintances of the late actress. Despite the severity of the situation, there has been little progress in the investigations.

Those named in the complaints have not yet been summoned for questioning. However, it has been reported that the Gangnam Police have recently replaced the team handling Kim Soo-hyun's case.

The sale of the apartment sparked renewed speculation about Soo-hyun's financial standing amid ongoing lawsuits and brand fallout. His team maintains that the deal was a scheduled decision unrelated to recent controversies.

