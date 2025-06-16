Garosero Institute breaks stalking violations against Kim Soo-hyun, recent YouTube Livestream invites Police at home

Garosero Research Institute's Kim Se-eui reportedly got in hot water as his recent YouTube livestream about Kim Soo-hyun went against the court's interim rules. Notably, Kim Se-eui made Garosero Research Institute make several allegations against Kim Soo-hyun involving late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Ad

On May 9, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun filed a complaint against the YouTuber for violations of anti-stalking rules, among others. The court prohibited the YouTuber from mentioning or making further statements involving Kim Soo-hyun in an injunction.

However, according to SBS' report on June 13, 2025, at approximately 7 pm KST, police officers were dispatched to the Gangnam office of Kim Se-eui due to a live broadcast.

During the broadcast, the YouTuber expressed his thoughts when the cops visited his studio.

Ad

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

"The police rang the doorbell and interrupted me while I was broadcasting live. This is clear suppression of the press," said Kim Se-eui.

Expand Tweet

Ad

SBS' report suggests that the live streaming video thumbnail on the Garosero Research Institute displayed an image and name of the Queen of Tears actor.

Notably, the police agency has reportedly declined to make any detailed statements regarding the incident, saying,

"We cannot confirm it."

How did the police cops arrive at Garosero Institute's office amid the court's anti-stalking rule on Kim Soo-hyun?

After being sued by Kim Soo-hyun for stalking, the YouTuber appealed to a Seoul District Court on April 23, 2025. However, he revealed that the court dismissed his appeal. On June 16, 2025, SBS released a report on the ongoing dispute between Garosero Research Institute and Kim Soo-hyun.

Ad

The June 13, 2025, broadcast of Garosero Research Institute faced public outrage, and viewers allegedly alerted the police about potential court rule breaches. The viewers observed the mention of Kim Soo-hyun, which reportedly prompted actions, as the live broadcast could be against the interim anti-stalking decisions by the court.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, the police officers visited the studio and reportedly gave verbal warnings without taking serious action. They also allegedly departed the premises after taking necessary actions. Besides anti-stalking violations, Kim Soo-hyun's agency has also filed legal complaints against the YouTuber in accusation of breaching the Sexual Violence Punishment Act as well as for defamation.

Ongoing feud: Garosero, Kim Sae-ron's family, & Kim Soo-hyun

In March 2025, Kim Se-eui, the owner of the Garosero Research Institute, or Hoverlab2018 YouTube channel, joined forces with the family and close acquaintances of late actress Kim Sae-ron. The two parties came together with the aim of making alleged shocking revelations about Kim Soo-hyun.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The real actor denied the accusations made by the YouTuber, which included dating the Bloodhound star. In the meantime, the South Korean actor faced a major loss of brand deals and was sued by these companies. The actor took action against the family of the actress and Kim Se-eui, filing a lawsuit worth over 12 billion KRW for the losses he suffered.

On June 11, 2025, the court ruled in Kim Soo-hyun's favor, allowing him to seize some of Kim Se-eui's expensive properties in Seocho-gu and Gangnam-gu, South Korea. It included an apartment in Hanyang 14th Apartment as well as Seocho Byeoksan Blooming.

Kim Se-eui's house in Seoul, Hanyang 14th Apartment, is owned in partnership with his sister. The It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor can reportedly take up to 4 billion KRW from the YouTuber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More