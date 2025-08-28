"Deliberately tries to link herself": Netizens call out actress Song Da-eun over alleged BTS' Jimin elevator video following years of denial

On August 28, 2025, a post on the Korean community site TheQoo went viral after highlighting a TikTok uploaded by actress Song Da-eun that appeared to show BTS’ Jimin in an elevator. The clip was allegedly filmed at Nine One Hannam. It seemingly showed the BTS singer stepping inside, looking startled.Jimin briefly spoke before the doors closed. The resurfacing of the video immediately sparked new controversy. The main question online was why Song Da-eun shared the footage after years of denying any connection to the K-pop star.According to Pannchoa, her earlier livestreams in 2022 and 2023 included direct denials when asked about dating rumors. In 2022, she responded that she could not speak about someone she didn't even know. In March 2023, when asked about having a boyfriend, she flatly said she did not.Later that same month, she told viewers it was better to ask the other side and refused to confirm any link herself.Reactions from K-netizens questioning Song Da-eun’s video (Images via TheQoo)Netizens argued that the move seemed intentional. They claimed she was trying to connect herself to Jimin despite previously insisting she didn't know him. An X user, @chimmynunna, wrote,&quot;Song Da Eun deliberately tries to link herself to Jimin by continuously implying a romantic relationship with him even after denying the rumours in 2023.&quot;Rumput 🐛 @chimmynunnaLINKSong Da Eun deliberately tries to link herself to Jimin by continuously implying a romantic relationship with him even after denying the rumours in 2023 HYBE PROTECT YOUR ARTIST BIGHIT PROTECT YOUR ARTIST Please take immediate and firm legal action @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighitOnline comments accused the actress of fanning speculation whenever the topic quieted down. Some mentioned that the singer looked genuinely surprised in the clip and called the post intrusive.✦ @J1NverseLINKJimin is such a private person, respect him furious as actress Song Da Eun invades Jimin’s privacy by posting a video in front of his house is such a disrespectful and a attention seekerh @jiminmuggedLINKrepeatedly violating his privacy like that is soo nasty. age old video but posting it for no reason but to get attention. its sick bc jimin is so private about his personal life and considerate to everyones feelings yet his are getting defiled for clout𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 ☁ @NCTlovesChenleLINKI honestly think this is so pathetic from all parts. It was so f*ck*ng easy to avoid, it's painful.Emi @Emi7875LINKI’m not sure if they’re still dating or already broken up, but what kind of behavior is this? If the idea was to make the relationship public to stop harassment, it should have been done in a respectful way. And if they’re exes, then what’s the point of posting that video?Others described it as another attempt to reignite old rumors, which left fans frustrated with both the upload and BigHit Music's lack of strong action.timunmas @timunnmasLINK@allkpop She's only an attention seekers 🤷🏻‍♀️Jimin Base @JiminBaseLINKIt doesn’t matter if it was a previous love, friend or neighbor relationship. His personal life doesn’t concern to any of us, he is a grown up. Period. Problem here is a person exposing his privacy without permission and HYBE needs to take legal action to protect their artist.1994@ot7 @yashubangtanLINKThis is Song Da Eun, who's using jimin to clout chase followers in tik tok , while posting a video of jimin and deleted after 3 minutes, she's claiming to be Jimin's Gf, while he did say, he didn't find his person, and she did a 3 hour tik tok live with his bf, and using JM 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️Background on BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun’s dating rumorsRumors about Jimin and Song Da-eun started in 2022. Since then, they have resurfaced multiple times through vague posts and comments on livestreams. Song was previously seen with BTS merchandise and matching personal items that fans connected to Jimin. However, she often denied the claims when asked directly. In June 2025, she broke down during a livestream and stated that she had been unfairly blamed and had not pursued the idol. She even warned that she would sue those who made malicious comments. According to Pannchoa, she previously said,&quot;I hope you go through the same thing that you put my family through. Like, please. I hope you get the punishment you deserve. Seriously, I wish the worst upon you. And just because the idol you love loves me doesn't mean I deserve to be hated. It's not like / made the first move. &quot;So please, stop coming at me. Alright? You seriously have no idea what I might expose if I lose my temper. You're always telling me I'll get sued... No. You are the ones who'll get sued. Got it?&quot;Despite this, her actions continued to attract scrutiny. Posts featuring male voices, supposed couple items, and now the elevator video have kept the debate alive. Song Da-eun debuted in 2011 and gained fame through Heart Signal 2. She has appeared in dramas including Once Again (2020) and Mother (2020).Jimin and BigHit Music have never confirmed or denied the rumors, with the agency only offering vague responses like “we are checking.”