  • "Deliberately tries to link herself": Netizens call out actress Song Da-eun over alleged BTS' Jimin elevator video following years of denial

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 28, 2025 10:32 GMT
Song Da-eun alleged BTS
Song Da-eun alleged BTS' Jimin elevator video sparks buzz (Images via Instagram/@da.eun.da.eun & @j.m)

On August 28, 2025, a post on the Korean community site TheQoo went viral after highlighting a TikTok uploaded by actress Song Da-eun that appeared to show BTS’ Jimin in an elevator. The clip was allegedly filmed at Nine One Hannam. It seemingly showed the BTS singer stepping inside, looking startled.

Jimin briefly spoke before the doors closed. The resurfacing of the video immediately sparked new controversy. The main question online was why Song Da-eun shared the footage after years of denying any connection to the K-pop star.

According to Pannchoa, her earlier livestreams in 2022 and 2023 included direct denials when asked about dating rumors. In 2022, she responded that she could not speak about someone she didn't even know. In March 2023, when asked about having a boyfriend, she flatly said she did not.

also-read-trending Trending

Later that same month, she told viewers it was better to ask the other side and refused to confirm any link herself.

Reactions from K-netizens questioning Song Da-eun&rsquo;s video (Images via TheQoo)
Reactions from K-netizens questioning Song Da-eun’s video (Images via TheQoo)

Netizens argued that the move seemed intentional. They claimed she was trying to connect herself to Jimin despite previously insisting she didn't know him. An X user, @chimmynunna, wrote,

"Song Da Eun deliberately tries to link herself to Jimin by continuously implying a romantic relationship with him even after denying the rumours in 2023."
Online comments accused the actress of fanning speculation whenever the topic quieted down. Some mentioned that the singer looked genuinely surprised in the clip and called the post intrusive.

Others described it as another attempt to reignite old rumors, which left fans frustrated with both the upload and BigHit Music's lack of strong action.

Background on BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun’s dating rumors

Rumors about Jimin and Song Da-eun started in 2022. Since then, they have resurfaced multiple times through vague posts and comments on livestreams. Song was previously seen with BTS merchandise and matching personal items that fans connected to Jimin.

However, she often denied the claims when asked directly. In June 2025, she broke down during a livestream and stated that she had been unfairly blamed and had not pursued the idol. She even warned that she would sue those who made malicious comments. According to Pannchoa, she previously said,

"I hope you go through the same thing that you put my family through. Like, please. I hope you get the punishment you deserve. Seriously, I wish the worst upon you. And just because the idol you love loves me doesn't mean I deserve to be hated. It's not like / made the first move.
"So please, stop coming at me. Alright? You seriously have no idea what I might expose if I lose my temper. You're always telling me I'll get sued... No. You are the ones who'll get sued. Got it?"
Despite this, her actions continued to attract scrutiny. Posts featuring male voices, supposed couple items, and now the elevator video have kept the debate alive. Song Da-eun debuted in 2011 and gained fame through Heart Signal 2. She has appeared in dramas including Once Again (2020) and Mother (2020).

Jimin and BigHit Music have never confirmed or denied the rumors, with the agency only offering vague responses like “we are checking.”

